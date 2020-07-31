Commvault : Shauna Kief Named to 2020's CRN® 100 Rising Female Star List

Commvault's Shauna Kief Named to 2020's CRN® 100 Rising Female Star List

By Shirley Scarborough

Congratulations are in order for Shauna Kief, Manager of Worldwide Channel Alliance Operations, as she has been named to CRN's inaugural list of 100 Rising Female Stars for 2020!

This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work and innovation, positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed. This is the perfect description of Shauna.

Since joining Commvault in 2017, Shauna has played a pivotal role in advancing Commvault's channel business and driving continual business-to-business improvements with our alliance partners. This past year alone, she has developed and implemented process changes, such as advanced automation, which have improved efficiency and accuracy throughout quote-to-cash processes and increased our partners' ease of doing business with Commvault.

In fact, an essential aspect of channel partnerships is ease of B2B operations and being responsive to the end customer. Shauna truly understands this need, contributing simplicity to our partners' journey and interlocking with their ability to deliver a positive customer journey, which makes a big difference to the overall experience. Shauna is a critical asset to our team and I am thrilled to congratulate her on this milestone achievement.

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization's channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.

Learn more about the 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. Shauna and her fellow nominees will also be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine.

This latest win is Shauna's second channel recognition, as she - along with a talented group of Commvault female executives - was recently named to CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list.

Shirley Scarborough is Commvault's Director, Worldwide Channel Programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn