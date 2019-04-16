Data is Artificial Intelligence: Microsoft, Commvault and the Real Business Value of Data Insights

Posted 04/16/2019 by Kevin Komiega

Commvault and Microsoft have worked together for decades to help customers drive efficiency, cost savings and compliance in their businesses. Today, we provide enterprise class data protection and management for Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack, Office 365 and Microsoft SQL Server, to name several platforms and apps. But what does the future hold? It's all about the cloud, data intelligence and AI, according to Microsoft Corporate VP Steve Guggenheimer and Commvault Chief Technologist, Randy De Meno.

I tagged along for Commvault's EBC at Microsoft HQ recently and convinced these two gents to sit down and talk tech on Facebook Live. Have a little mercy as I was just getting used to our new Mevo livestream rig, but the result was a lively conversation about how data management makes AI happen and the journey we've all been on from client, to client-server, to Internet, to cloud and mobile, and now intelligent edge and intelligent cloud. According to 'Guggs,' data isAI. It's a good thing we're pretty good at managing, moving and protecting that data. Here are some of the key takeaways from one of my early forays into the world of Facebook Live:

1. Artificial intelligence is here and it's real. What needs to be better understood is the foundation for AI is data. Everything Commvault does with data ends up being the foundation for business insights and the foundation for how customers might want to differentiate themselves through the use of artificial intelligence.