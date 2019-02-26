Get Ready for Commvault GO: The Premier Data Protection Conference

Log in
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

02/26/2019

Posted 02/26/2019 by Mary Ellen Cavanagh

Get ready for the premier customer and partner data protection conference, Commvault GO® 2019, set for Oct 14-16. That may seem like a long way off, but it's right around the corner! We're getting ready by opening the Commvault GO Call for Topics web form and we will be taking your submissions through April 5.

There are two ways for you to be involved right now. First, by submitting your own session proposal; and second, by telling us what you want to learn at this year's event.

Share your data protection story

Share how Commvault software helps you respond to data protection challenges, from cloud-first initiatives, to ransomware and malware attacks, to changing compliance regulations, and anything else that comes to mind. By sharing the details of your story, you may be invited to participate in Commvault GO 2019 in the form of a breakout session, a moderated panel, or even on the main stage!

Tell Commvault your data protection ideas

To make this the most remarkable and interactive Commvault GO yet, we are reaching out to you - our customers, partners and followers - to gather ideas on the topics you want to hear about this year. Perhaps you're interested in learning about new industry trends, specific product features, or how Commvault software works. We want to know what you want to know. Anything from AI to Zettabytes - we're listening!

Submit your data protection story or topic idea.

A tailor-made conference experience

If you don't have a specific story or topic to share with us, that's OK. You can still help us make this year's Commvault GO tailor-made just for you. Just take two minutes to share feedback in our Commvault GO Participant Experience survey and you could see your suggestion in action at this year's conference.

A brand new venue for data protection learning

Commvault GO 2019 will be one of the first technology conferences to enjoy the beautiful and new Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colo.

Recently opened this past December, the Gaylord Rockies has a rustic, alpine charm that features well-appointed rooms and suites, plus more than 485,000 square feet of convention space. As you might know, Gaylord Resorts is a Commvault customer, so you'll be sure to enjoy both this hotel and data protection conversations with the Gaylord Resorts team.

Save the dates

Are you ready to GO? Mark your calendar for Oct. 14 - 16 to attend the Commvault GO 2019 data protection conference!

And don't forget to submit your data protection story or topic idea today!

Mary Ellen Cavanagh
is the solutions marketing lead for Commvault solutions for SaaS applications, including Microsoft 365 and Office 365.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 14:37:06 UTC
