Taking Center Stage: Tractor Supply Company @ Commvault GO

We're getting closer and closer to Oct. 9-11, when Commvault GO takes over Nashville, Tenn. Here are some interesting facts about the 'Music City' (a term coined in the 1950s when WSM radio announcer David Cobb first called Nashville 'Music City').

The windows of the Country Music Hall of Fame were designed to look like piano keys.

These three ear-worm worthy songs were all recorded in Nashville: 'Jingle Bell Rock,' 'The Bunny Hop' and the 'Hokey Pokey.'

Nashville is home to Commvault customer, Tractor Supply Company. It owns and operates more than 1,700 stores in 49 states supplying basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners. Among the products you can buy at a Tractor Supply Company store include: clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, riding mowers, welding and pump supplies. The one thing you can't buy? A tractor (you can't make this stuff up).

Tractor Supply Company has been a Commvault customer for more than eight years and we're proud and excited to be in the hometown of this leading-edge retailer with annual revenues in 2017 of approximately $7.26 billion. We're also honored to have Meagan Pace, a Tractor Supply Company Storage Engineer, join us on the main stage to officially welcome Commvault GO attendees to Nashville. Meagan has worked in the Information Technology field for 12 years. For the past year, she has been working at Tractor Supply Company supporting their Commvault, NetApp and Hitachi systems. Meagan is a Women Technology scholarship recipient and a loyal GO attendee.

Meagan will also lead a breakout session to explain why Tractor Supply Company chose Commvault to reduce disaster recovery times by an estimated 12 hours - potentially resulting in the saving of millions of dollars.

Don't miss Meagan's powerful story - and any of the other customer successes being showcased at Commvault GO this year. Check out the agenda and I'm sure you'll find dozens of compelling reasons to convince you to register for Commvault GO.

See you in Nashville.

