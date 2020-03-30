Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

03/30/20: CCU 2019 Annual Report filing (only available in spanish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

CCU ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL REPORT FILING

(Santiago, Chile, March 30th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") has published today, for those interested, its 2019 Annual Report. This document, only available in Spanish, can be found on CCU´s website via the following link:

2019 CCU´s Annual Report

At any time, there are sufficient copies of the Annual Report available for shareholders´ enquiries at the CCU office located on Avenida Vitacura N° 2670, 23rd floor, Las Condes, Santiago.

Additionally, on February 26th 2020, CCU published its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements corresponding to the fiscal year 2019. These can be found via the following link:

CCU Audited Financial Statements as of December 31st, 2019

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 23:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDA
03/1103/11/20 : CCU Announces Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/0403/04/20 : CCU Announces its 2019 Final Dividend Proposal
PU
02/1302/13/20 : Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 4Q19 Earnings Con..
PU
2019COMPANIA CERVECERIAS UNIDAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
201912/04/19 : CCU Announces Interim Dividend
PU
201911/06/19 : CCU Reports Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
201908/16/19 : Corporate Presentation – Second Quarter 2019
PU
201905/10/19 : Corporate Presentation – First Quarter 2019
PU
2019COMPANIA CERVECERIAS UNIDAS S A : ESTADOS FINANCIEROS CONSOLIDADOS INTERMEDIOS C..
PU
201904/25/19 : CCU announces filing of its Form 20-F 2018
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 1 826 B
EBIT 2020 245 B
Net income 2020 111 B
Debt 2020 118 B
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 2 014 B
Chart COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7 739,00  CLP
Last Close Price 5 660,00  CLP
Spread / Highest target 83,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Chief Executive Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Chairman
Felipe Dubernet Azócar Chief Financial Officer
José Francisco Pérez Mackenna Director
Vittorio Corbo Lioi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.-6.36%2 413
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-46.73%84 152
HEINEKEN N.V.-24.00%46 017
AMBEV S.A.-33.10%38 463
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.73%36 135
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-23.50%21 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group