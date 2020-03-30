03/30/20: CCU 2019 Annual Report filing (only available in spanish)
03/30/2020 | 07:08pm EDT
CCU ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL REPORT FILING
(Santiago, Chile, March 30th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") has published today, for those interested, its 2019 Annual Report. This document, only available in Spanish, can be found on CCU´s website via the following link:
CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.
