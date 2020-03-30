03/30/20: CCU 2019 Annual Report filing (only available in spanish)

For More Information Please Contact

CCU ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL REPORT FILING

(Santiago, Chile, March 30th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") has published today, for those interested, its 2019 Annual Report. This document, only available in Spanish, can be found on CCU´s website via the following link:

2019 CCU´s Annual Report

At any time, there are sufficient copies of the Annual Report available for shareholders´ enquiries at the CCU office located on Avenida Vitacura N° 2670, 23rd floor, Las Condes, Santiago.

Additionally, on February 26th 2020, CCU published its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements corresponding to the fiscal year 2019. These can be found via the following link:

CCU Audited Financial Statements as of December 31st, 2019