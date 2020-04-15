04/15/20: Information of Interest to the Market – Final Dividend

For More Information Please Contact

INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

(Santiago, Chile, April 15th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of a Final Dividend to be charged against 2019 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company, in the amount of CLP 179.95079 per share (CLP 359.90158 per ADR), totaling CLP 66,492,333,723.

The dividend will be paid as of April 24th 2020 to all shareholders of record date at midnight on April 18th 2020.