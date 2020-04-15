04/15/20: Information of Interest to the Market – Final Dividend
04/15/2020 | 06:11pm EDT
INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET
(Santiago, Chile, April 15th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of a Final Dividend to be charged against 2019 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company, in the amount of CLP 179.95079 per share (CLP 359.90158 per ADR), totaling CLP 66,492,333,723.
The dividend will be paid as of April 24th 2020 to all shareholders of record date at midnight on April 18th 2020.
CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.
