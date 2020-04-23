04/23/20: Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

www.ccu.cl / www.ccuinvestor.com

SAVE THE DATE: CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

CCU S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is pleased to invite you to participate in the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Thursday May 7th, 2020

12:00 pm Chile time

Senior management will discuss CCU's financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

CCU will announce its First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results on May 6th, 2020,

after the market closes.

CCU's Quiet Period begins on April 23th, 2020 and will end after CCU reports its results on May 6th, 2020,

after the market closes.