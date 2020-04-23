04/23/20: Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

SAVE THE DATE: CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call
CCU S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is pleased to invite you to participate in the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
Thursday May 7th, 2020
12:00 pm Chile time
Senior management will discuss CCU's financial results, followed by a Q&A session.
CCU will announce its First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results on May 6th, 2020,
after the market closes.
CCU's Quiet Period begins on April 23th, 2020 and will end after CCU reports its results on May 6th, 2020,
after the market closes.
CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.
CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 02:27:01 UTC