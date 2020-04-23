Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

04/23/20: Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

www.ccu.cl / www.ccuinvestor.com

SAVE THE DATE: CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Conference Call

CCU S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is pleased to invite you to participate in the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Thursday May 7th, 2020

12:00 pm Chile time

Senior management will discuss CCU's financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

CCU will announce its First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results on May 6th, 2020,

after the market closes.

CCU's Quiet Period begins on April 23th, 2020 and will end after CCU reports its results on May 6th, 2020,

after the market closes.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 02:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDA
10:28p04/23/20 : Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 1Q20 Earnings Con..
PU
04/20COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/20COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/1504/15/20 : Information of Interest to the Market – Final Dividend
PU
04/0804/08/20 : Announcement of remote participation in 2020 Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/3003/30/20 : CCU 2019 Annual Report filing (only available in spanish)
PU
03/3003/30/20 : Information on proposals to be submitted to vote - 117th Ordinary Sha..
PU
03/1103/11/20 : CCU Announces Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/0403/04/20 : CCU Announces its 2019 Final Dividend Proposal
PU
02/1302/13/20 : Information of Interest to the Market – CCU's 4Q19 Earnings Con..
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 1 807 B
EBIT 2020 215 B
Net income 2020 108 B
Debt 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 2 217 B
Chart COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7 326,25  CLP
Last Close Price 6 000,00  CLP
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Chief Executive Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Chairman
Felipe Dubernet Azócar Chief Financial Officer
José Francisco Pérez Mackenna Director
Vittorio Corbo Lioi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.0.00%2 589
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-45.91%81 841
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.60%46 732
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.87%36 654
AMBEV S.A.-1.53%33 901
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-20.02%21 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group