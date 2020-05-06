05/06/20: CCU announces change in its Board of Directors
05/06/2020 | 07:19pm EDT
CCU ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(Santiago, Chile, May 6th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") reports that, at its meeting held today, the Board of Directors was informed of the resignation of Mr. Hemmo Parson from his position as director of the company, effective as of May 1st 2020.
In addition, at the same meeting, the Board of Directors agreed to appoint Mr. Marc Gross to the vacant position until the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting is held.
CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.
