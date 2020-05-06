05/06/20: CCU announces change in its Board of Directors

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

CCU ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(Santiago, Chile, May 6th, 2020) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") reports that, at its meeting held today, the Board of Directors was informed of the resignation of Mr. Hemmo Parson from his position as director of the company, effective as of May 1st 2020.

In addition, at the same meeting, the Board of Directors agreed to appoint Mr. Marc Gross to the vacant position until the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting is held.