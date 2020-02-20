Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q19) and twelve-month (FY19) period ended December 31, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

4Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 73.9 million, compared to US$ 68.7 million reported in 4Q18.

4Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 176.8 million, compared to US$ 147.4 million in 4Q18, primarily due to improved results at Cerro Verde and Coimolache.

4Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 38.4 million, compared to US$ 41.2 million for the same period in 2018.

4Q19 net loss was US$ 53.7 million, compared to a net loss of US$ 72.9 million for the same period in 2018.

The Company’s portfolio of greenfield projects continued progressing well during the quarter. At Yumpaq (Ag), San Gabriel (Au) and Trapiche (Cu) we are declaring ore reserves in 1Q20 (please see appendix 4).

Buenaventura generated US$ 13.6 million in incremental EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program (please see page 6 for more details). The program has enabled BVN to increase the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.

The Yanacocha’s Quecher Main project was on budget and achieved commercial production in 4Q19.

Cerro Verde’s processing plants averaged 396,800 metric tons of ore per day, approximately 10 percent above nameplate capacity.

AUS$ 0.027 per share/ADS dividend payment was proposed at Buenaventura’s February 20, 2020 Board Meeting.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures): 4Q19 4Q18 Var FY19 FY18 Var Total Revenues 235.5 252.3 -7 % 867.9 1,150.7 -25 % Operating Profit -8.7 21.3 N.A -58.0 58.3 N.A EBITDA Direct Operations 73.9 68.7 8 % 202.2 315.4 -36 % Adjusted EBITDA

(Inc Associates) 176.8 147.4 20 % 620.9 662.9 -6 % Net Income -53.7 -72.9 26 % -12.2 -13.4 9 % EPS* -0.211 -0.287 26 % -0.048 -0.053 9 %

(*) As of December 31, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

