Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : Buenaventura Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

04/13/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on April 10, 2020 and is available on Buenaventura’s web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov.

Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Rodrigo Echecopar at rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe or by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

Company Description

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 -38,6 M
Net income 2020 96,8 M
Debt 2020 269 M
Yield 2020 0,47%
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
EV / Sales2021 2,23x
Capitalization 1 892 M
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,12  $
Last Close Price 7,45  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Oswaldo Cabrera R Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.-50.66%1 892
NEWMONT CORPORATION31.90%46 392
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION30.51%40 071
POLYUS-0.27%20 618
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.71%14 344
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.12%12 484
