Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/10/2020 | 11:43am EDT

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Second Quarter 2020 earnings conference call on:

Friday, July 31, 2020
10:00 AM (Eastern Time)
9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Second Quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Second quarter results will be issued on July 30, 2020 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US +1-877-883-0383
Toll International +1-412-902-6506
Passcode: 2938034

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-email&r=true&b=16
Passcode – 2938034
Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bvn200731.html

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:
USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529
International: + 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10146051

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 201* Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 690 M - -
Net income 2020 -92,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,1x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 2 410 M 2 410 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 310
Free-Float 181%
Chart COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,62 $
Last Close Price 9,49 $
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Oswaldo Cabrera R Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.-37.22%2 410
NEWMONT CORPORATION45.98%50 346
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.47%49 116
POLYUS87.23%25 087
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.64.26%20 962
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.37%19 134
