Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Acquisition

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

05 October 2018

October 5(th) , 2018

Saint-Gobain reinforces its positioning IN INSULATION

Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of Kaimann, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of elastomeric insulation products.

With this acquisition, the 18(th) this year, Saint-Gobain further enhances its range of insulating solutions, reinforcing its presence on the fast-growing segment of technical insulation (air-conditioning, refrigeration, heating). This operation allows the Group to reinforce its positioning in a market where it is leader and to complement its portfolio of materials and technologies.

Founded in 1959, Kaimann employs 320 people and achieved sales of EUR70m in 2017.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Antitrust authorities.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR40.8 billion in sales in 2017

Operates in 67 countries

More than 179,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain

