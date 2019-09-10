Change to Richemont Senior Executive Committee

Richemont announces that Mr Eric Vallat, Head of Fashion & Accessories Maisons, will step down from his current position and from the Senior Executive Committee for personal reasons. This change is effective 26 October 2019.

Commenting on Mr Vallat's decision, Mr Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"Eric has been offered a wonderful opportunity outside the Group and I fully understand his decision to pursue it.

We would like to thank Eric for his many contributions to the Group's fashion and accessories businesses, positioning them well for the future. We wish him well."

Richemont's Fashion & Accessories Maisons will report to Mr Jérôme Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer.

