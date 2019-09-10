Log in
Change to Richemont Senior Executive Committee

09/10/2019 | 01:35am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

10 SEPTEMBER 2019

CHANGE TO RICHEMONT SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Richemont announces that Mr Eric Vallat, Head of Fashion & Accessories Maisons, will step down from his current position and from the Senior Executive Committee for personal reasons. This change is effective 26 October 2019.

Commenting on Mr Vallat's decision, Mr Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"Eric has been offered a wonderful opportunity outside the Group and I fully understand his decision to pursue it.

We would like to thank Eric for his many contributions to the Group's fashion and accessories businesses, positioning them well for the future. We wish him well."

Richemont's Fashion & Accessories Maisons will report to Mr Jérôme Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, mostly Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including dunhill, Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

'A' shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange, the Company's primary listing (Reuters 'CFR.VX'/Bloomberg 'CFR:VX'/ISIN CH0210483332) and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. South African depository receipts in respect of Richemont 'A' shares are traded on the Johannesburg stock exchange, the Company's secondary listing (Reuters 'CFRJ.J'/Bloomberg 'CFR:SJ'/ISIN CH0045159024).

Corporate calendar

The Group's annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 in Geneva, and its interim results for the current financial year will be announced on Friday, 8 November 2019.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries

+41 22 721 30 03

investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries

+41 22 721 35 07

pressoffice@cfrinfo.net

richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com




