COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT

(CFR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/18 03:13:45 am
83.3 CHF   -2.30%
03:00aChina growth helps Richemont offset sales weakness in Europe
RE
02:08aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont 1Q Sales Rose
DJ
01:35aTrading update for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019
TE
China growth helps Richemont offset sales weakness in Europe

07/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT
Visitors look at watches at the Montblanc stand, part of the Richemont luxury group, at the SIHH watch fair in Geneva

PARIS (Reuters) - Strong demand in mainland China helped Cartier-owner Richemont offset a weaker performance elsewhere in its first quarter, as protests in Hong Kong hit sales, revenues fell in Europe and it kept a tight leash on watch inventory.

The Geneva-based group relies on jewellery for the bulk of sales, with brands like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, but is also a major player in the tougher watch industry, which is under pressure as consumer tastes shift.

After buying back large amounts of excess watch stocks in recent years, Richemont, known for high-end IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre luxury timepieces, has been reducing wholesale distribution and carefully controlling inventory.

It said a shake-up of its retail network had contributed to a 2% fall in watch sales in the three months to end-June, while more product launches were due later in the year.

In addition, Hong Kong, the world's biggest export market for watches and long a jumping off point for Chinese shoppers looking to buy high-end goods overseas, has been gripped by political protests for weeks.

"Sales in Hong Kong retreated, additionally impacted by the relative strength of the Hong Kong dollar and the recent street protests," Richemont said.

Omega maker Swatch said on Wednesday that it too had been buying back watches sold outside its approved channels, hitting sales in the first half of its financial year.

Richemont said that mainland China had proved a bright spot, mirroring trends across the broader luxury goods industry.

Some more fashion-orientated groups like Louis Vuitton owner LVMH have benefited as Chinese shoppers spend more at home, encouraged by Beijing's bid to boost domestic consumption with import tariff cuts that have fed through to prices.

But in Europe, Richemont's revenue fell 1% in the April to June period. Richemont's overall sales rose 12% to 3.74 billion euros (£3.38 billion), up 9% at constant currencies.

This included its online distributors like e-commerce platform Yoox Net-A-Porter. Without these, sales would have been up 3% at constant exchange rates.

Jewellery, Richemont's biggest category, has seen strong growth recently, attracting newcomers like Kering Gucci brand that made its first steps in high-end jewellery earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Michelle Martin)
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT -2.56% 83.18 Delayed Quote.35.33%
KERING -2.10% 514.4 Real-time Quote.27.45%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -0.68% 380.4 Real-time Quote.48.22%
THE SWATCH GROUP -1.17% 302.7 Delayed Quote.6.91%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 748 M
EBIT 2020 2 529 M
Net income 2020 2 063 M
Finance 2020 2 692 M
Yield 2020 2,52%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,20x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 43 438 M
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 74,46  €
Last Close Price 76,90  €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Burkhart Grund Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan Grant Quasha Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT35.33%48 758
PANDORA AS-0.45%3 711
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.19.88%2 998
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD-4.89%2 720
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%2 304
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-0.35%1 008
