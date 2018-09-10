Log in
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT
Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Cartier maker Richemont hands Lambert reins for digital era

09/10/2018
Visitors enjoy lunch at the SIHH watch fair in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont made Jerome Lambert chief executive on Monday, handing the luxury goods veteran the task of continuing to take the group, in particular its watch brands, digital.

Richemont, also known for its IWC and Piaget watches, scrapped the CEO role a year and a half ago, when Richard Lepeu retired, appointing instead a senior executive committee.

The appointment of Lambert, which coincided with the announcement of a 10 percent rise in constant currency sales growth in the five months to Aug. 31, was read as a sign Richemont controlling shareholder and Chairman Johann Rupert is now confident enough to step back from day-to-day management.

"Jerome's new role sees him taking responsibility for the Group's future growth at a time when consumer habits are changing significantly," Rupert said in a statement.

Lambert, who steps up from his role as chief operating officer, was seen as a leading contender to take on the CEO role after Georges Kern left to lead rival brand Breitling.

Rupert did not elaborate on the changes, but a recent management overhaul and the acquisition of online distributors Yoox Net-a-Porter and Watchfinder.co.uk have made it clear that making Richemont's watches fit for the digital age is key.

Lambert would work with the heads of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and the group's finance head on the senior executive committee "to ensure a coherent approach to achieving our common goals", Rupert said.

"Rupert clearly doesn't see a major crisis on the horizon", Jon Cox of Kepler Cheuvreux said, adding the appointment indicated Rupert would revert to his role of chairman.

WATCHES SLOW

Richemont said strong sales at its jewelry brands, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Americas, helped overall sales rise by 10 percent in constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31.

Including YNAP and Watchfinder, constant currency sales jumped by a quarter to 5.67 billion euros ($6.54 billion) in the five-month period, the Geneva-based group said.

The company, which holds its annual general meeting later on Monday, said it saw growth in all regions except for the Middle East, with double digit increases in Hong Kong, Korea and Macau and "good growth" in China.

Sales at its watch brands only rose 4 percent as Richemont continued to adjust inventories by buying back unsold stock from retail partners, a development Vontobel analyst Rene Weber called "disappointing".

Richemont shares, which have lost 7 percent of their value so far this year, were up 1.4 percent at 0756 GMT.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)

By Silke Koltrowitz

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 088 M
EBIT 2019 2 393 M
Net income 2019 2 277 M
Finance 2019 3 450 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,71
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 38 304 M
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 84,4 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Jérôme Lambert Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burkhart Grund Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan Grant Quasha Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT-6.98%44 169
PANDORA-42.56%6 617
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD-14.94%2 263
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%1 966
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-15.27%1 379
GUANGDONG CHJ INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%787
