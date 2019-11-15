Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Hong Kong Losing Top Spot in Luxury Swiss Watch Market, Panerai CEO Says -Bloomberg

--Hong Kong is losing its leadership of the Swiss watch market, says Jean-Marc Pontroue, chief executive of Richemont's Panerai brand, in an interview with Bloomberg.

--The city can't keep its decades-long position as the largest market for Swiss watch exports, with other growing markets, notably the U.S. and China, set to overtake it, Mr. Pontroue tells Bloomberg.

--The luxury watch brand's executive is optimistic that business in Hong Kong will bounce back quickly after current clashes settle, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2NRjqqQ

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com