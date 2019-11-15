Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Compagnie Financière Richemont SA    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Hong Kong Losing Top Spot in Luxury Swiss Watch Market, Panerai CEO Says -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 06:10am EST

--Hong Kong is losing its leadership of the Swiss watch market, says Jean-Marc Pontroue, chief executive of Richemont's Panerai brand, in an interview with Bloomberg.

--The city can't keep its decades-long position as the largest market for Swiss watch exports, with other growing markets, notably the U.S. and China, set to overtake it, Mr. Pontroue tells Bloomberg.

--The luxury watch brand's executive is optimistic that business in Hong Kong will bounce back quickly after current clashes settle, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2NRjqqQ

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
06:10aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Hong Kong Losing Top Spot in Luxury Swiss Watch..
DJ
01:05aRichemont's 2019 Interim Report now available online
TE
11/13Mandarin Oriental, Milan Launches a Sparkling Season with Van Cleef & Arples
AQ
11/08EUROPE : European shares break five-day winning run as Trump dampens trade talk ..
RE
11/08Richemont's 1st Half Disappoints -- Earnings Review
DJ
11/08Richemont Shares Slip Amid Signs Jewelry Division May Be Losing Its Shine
DJ
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Trade Hopes Fade
DJ
11/08Richemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses
RE
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 246 M
EBIT 2020 2 214 M
Net income 2020 1 682 M
Finance 2020 2 958 M
Yield 2020 2,97%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,15x
Capitalization 37 528 M
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 74,49  €
Last Close Price 66,44  €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Burkhart Grund Group Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Alan Grant Quasha Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA14.98%41 446
PANDORA AS5.13%3 868
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.7.33%2 865
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED19.46%2 798
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%1 893
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-22.80%774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group