COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

(CFR)
Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Richemont 1Q Sales Fell 47%, Hit by Virus

07/16/2020 | 02:10am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Thursday that sales plunged in its first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss luxury-goods group said sales for the quarter ended June 30 fell 47% to 1.99 billion euros ($2.27 billion) from EUR3.74 billion a year before.

Sales fell significantly across all regions except China, which recorded a strong increase. Sales declined in all channels and business areas, the company said.

Richemont said online retail sales were more resilient than other channels. Excluding online distributors, online sales contributed 8% to overall sales, compared with to 2% in the prior year period.

"Performance reflected unprecedented levels of disruption and widespread temporary closures of internal, franchise or multi-brand retail partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributors' fulfillment centers," the luxury watch and jewelry maker said.

As of June 30, all distribution centers and most stores are open again, Richemont said, with exceptions in the Americas region and in travel retail.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 12 846 M 14 647 M 14 647 M
Net income 2021 683 M 778 M 778 M
Net Debt 2021 350 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 33 707 M 38 527 M 38 432 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 35 657
Free-Float 88,8%
