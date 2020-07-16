Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Richemont 1Q Sales Fell 47%, Hit by Virus

By Sarah Sloat



Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Thursday that sales plunged in its first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss luxury-goods group said sales for the quarter ended June 30 fell 47% to 1.99 billion euros ($2.27 billion) from EUR3.74 billion a year before.

Sales fell significantly across all regions except China, which recorded a strong increase. Sales declined in all channels and business areas, the company said.

Richemont said online retail sales were more resilient than other channels. Excluding online distributors, online sales contributed 8% to overall sales, compared with to 2% in the prior year period.

"Performance reflected unprecedented levels of disruption and widespread temporary closures of internal, franchise or multi-brand retail partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributors' fulfillment centers," the luxury watch and jewelry maker said.

As of June 30, all distribution centers and most stores are open again, Richemont said, with exceptions in the Americas region and in travel retail.

