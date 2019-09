By Pietro lombardi



Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR.EB) said Friday it has bought Italy's Buccellati Holding Italia SpA in a private transaction with Gangtai Group Corporation Ltd.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The acquired company owns Italian jewelry brand Buccellati, founded in 1919.

The deal will have no impact on the operating results, the Swiss luxury-goods group said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at Ppietro.lombardi@dowjones.com