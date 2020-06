By Olivia Bugault

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA said Friday that it has launched a review of its human resources function, confirming previous reports on the topic.

The Swiss luxury conglomerate said it might affect the composition of its senior executive committee, however, it hasn't reached a decision so far.

Richemont didn't give further details about the review.

