COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT
Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe says Chinese demand still rising

10/18/2018 | 04:05pm CEST
The logo of Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe is seen at the Baselworld fair in Basel

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe is seeing good demand across the world, its president told Reuters on Thursday, playing down industry concerns about a potential slowdown in top luxury goods buyer China.

Data earlier in the day showed Swiss watch exports fell 7 percent in September, their first decline since April last year and adding to jitters that have hit luxury goods stocks.

But Patek Philippe, which has been making watches in Geneva since 1839, remains upbeat.

"All of our markets did well this year, we're quite satisfied. An exhibition we organised in the United States boosted the brand there, Europe is also still doing well," Thierry Stern said in an interview at the firm's headquarters.

"Domestic Chinese demand is rising steadily, we sell more watches every month. Not the very complicated pieces because taxes remain high, but the core collections," he added.

Stern said the Chinese were likely buying more at home due to worries about issues such as stricter border controls.

His confidence was underlined by a new 550 million Swiss franc ($554 million) building currently under construction on Patek Philippe's Geneva premises that will house production, service and training activities from next year.

The watch industry is undergoing a period of rapid change, with online sales and monobrand stores replacing traditional retailers.

But Patek Philippe, whose best-selling pieces cost around 35,000 Swiss francs and highly complicated models much more, has no plans to rush onto the internet or to drop its partners.

"Our expertise is in producing watches, we do not have the ambition to control our entire distribution worldwide," said Stern, adding it was risky to have too many proprietary stores or to take the whole distribution process in-house - a strategy recently embraced by rival Audemars Piguet.

Like neighbour Rolex, Patek Philippe is one of the last independent Swiss watch brands in an industry dominated by multi-brand groups such as Swatch and Richemont.

Stern said his company was constantly adding to its 2,450 staff, but would only increase the number of pieces slowly, by 1-3 percent per year, from the 60,000 planned for 2018, to maintain quality and exclusivity.

Asked about the Baselworld watch fair, recently shaken by the departure of several brands, Stern said it remained an important platform for Patek to meet retailers and journalists. "But the dates need to be aligned with the Geneva watch fair, that is key to the show's future success," he said.

($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by John Revill and Mark Potter)

By Silke Koltrowitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT -2.10% 70.66 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
THE SWATCH GROUP -2.66% 331.5 Delayed Quote.-14.87%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 102 M
EBIT 2019 2 427 M
Net income 2019 2 306 M
Finance 2019 3 353 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 15,37
P/E ratio 2020 17,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 32 524 M
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Richemont Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 84,6 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jérôme Lambert Group Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Burkhart Grund Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan Grant Quasha Non-Executive Director
Jan Rupert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT-19.05%37 391
PANDORA-37.82%7 113
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD-9.31%2 238
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%2 075
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-23.65%1 238
GUANGDONG CHJ INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%661
