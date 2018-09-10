Decisions of the Richemont Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA held today in Geneva, the shareholders approved the results for the year, including the proposals of the board of directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2018.

A dividend of CHF 1.900 per share will be paid on the listed 'A' registered shares and a dividend of CHF 0.190 per share will be paid on the 'B' registered shares in the Company. The dividend in respect of the 'A' shares will be payable on 21 September 2018, free of charges but subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35 %. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

All other matters on the agenda were also approved by the shareholders by an overwhelming majority.

About Richemont shares

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.