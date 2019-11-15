Richemont's 2019 Interim Report now available online

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 8 November 2019 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.