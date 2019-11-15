Log in
Richemont's 2019 Interim Report now available online

0
11/15/2019 | 01:05am EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

15 NOVEMBER 2019

RICHEMONT'S 2019 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 8 November 2019 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, mostly Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including dunhill, Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

'A' shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange, the Company's primary listing (Reuters 'CFR.VX'/Bloomberg 'CFR:VX'/ISIN CH0210483332). South African depository receipts in respect of Richemont 'A' shares are traded on the Johannesburg stock exchange, the Company's secondary listing (Reuters 'CFRJ.J'/Bloomberg 'CFR:SJ'/ISIN CH0045159024).

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com




