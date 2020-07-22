Log in
COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR    MLCMG   FR0013406881

COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR

(MLCMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/22 10:30:17 am
6 EUR   --.--%
COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR S.A : Announces Entry Into Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacture of Cannabis Derived Products in Uruguay
BU
Compagnie Mercosur Grecemar S.A : Announces Entry Into Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacture of Cannabis Derived Products in Uruguay

07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

 

Compagnie Mercosur Grecemar S.A, (EURONEXT: MLCMG), a listed holding company announced today that it has decided to expand its operations to the Medical Cannabis Industry.

Grecemar has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of the three companies based in Uruguay that make up this project, which will be developed in accordance with the regulations of the Uruguayan authorities. (IRCCA: Instituto de Regulación y Control del Cannabis https://www.ircca.gub.uy/licencias-aprobadas/). All the necessary means for cultivation, medical range conception and distribution are based in Uruguay.

The Company’s subsidiaries were granted comprehensive licenses in February 2020 both for the cultivation of cannabis and for the production of pharmaceutical grade products derived from cannabis.

The company is launching a vertically integrated project for a large scale, indoor based grow operating as well as industrial scale cannabis production focused exclusively on a wide range of pharmaceutical cannabis-based products.

Compagnie Mercosur Grecemar President Miguel Loinaz commented: “We are happy to divest our Company’s activity in a promising pharmaceutical project and we have full confidence in the advantages that Uruguay brings us as a country in which to base our operations thanks to its political, economic and legal stability.”

Legal warning

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be possible, variable or risky. Statements that are not purely historical or factual are forward-looking statements as set forth in the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) Chapter III, Book II, art. 223-1. The use or non-use, in this press release or in future press releases, of words such as: "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "can," "expect," "will," "should," "pretend," "with intention," "potential," indicate that the context of the sentence or statement is about the future and that the omission of any of these words or similar words does not result in historical or factual statements or sentences. Any statement or sentence referring to future economic performance, such as income, future liquidity, future sales, capital resources or plans for future operations, is reached by the aforementioned. The information mentioned in this press release is based on the information available to the Company as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
