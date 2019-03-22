Compal Electronics : 2018 Financial Results & Earning Distribution Press Release

Compal Electronics, Inc. ('Compal') (TAIEX: 2324) today announced 2018 consolidated financial results. 2018 consolidated revenue was NT$967,706 million, +9% YoY, contributed by both PCs and Smart Devices growth. Consolidated OP profit was NT$9,262 million, +1% YoY. Non-Op was mainly contributed by LCFC (HK) disposal gains of NT$2,511 million in 3Q18. Consolidated net profit attributed to the parent company was NT$8,913 million, +55% YoY. 2018 EPS was NT$2.05. Compal Board of Directors today also approved NT$1.2 cash dividends per share for year 2018.
4Q18 consolidated revenue was NT$280,302 million, +11% QoQ. Given the enlarged scale and higher capacity utilization, consolidated OP profit increased by 40% QoQ to NT$2,677 million. Consolidated net profit contributed to the parent company was NT$1,695 million. 4Q18 EPS was NT$0.39.
Compal Electronics, Inc.─ Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated)
