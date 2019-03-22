Log in
Compal Electronics : 2018 Financial Results & Earning Distribution Press Release

0
03/22/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Compal Electronics, Inc. ('Compal') (TAIEX: 2324) today announced 2018 consolidated financial results. 2018 consolidated revenue was NT$967,706 million, +9% YoY, contributed by both PCs and Smart Devices growth. Consolidated OP profit was NT$9,262 million, +1% YoY. Non-Op was mainly contributed by LCFC (HK) disposal gains of NT$2,511 million in 3Q18. Consolidated net profit attributed to the parent company was NT$8,913 million, +55% YoY. 2018 EPS was NT$2.05. Compal Board of Directors today also approved NT$1.2 cash dividends per share for year 2018.

4Q18 consolidated revenue was NT$280,302 million, +11% QoQ. Given the enlarged scale and higher capacity utilization, consolidated OP profit increased by 40% QoQ to NT$2,677 million. Consolidated net profit contributed to the parent company was NT$1,695 million. 4Q18 EPS was NT$0.39.

Compal Electronics, Inc.─ Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated)

2018

2017

YoY

Amount

%

Amount

%

%

Net sales

967,706

100.0%

887,657

100.0%

9%

Gross margin

30,567

3.2%

31,965

3.6%

-4%

Operating margin

9,262

1.0%

9,208

1.0%

1%

Non-op items

2,528

-1,094

Pre-tax income

11,790

1.2%

8,114

0.9%

45%

Net income

9,589

1.0%

6,158

0.7%

56%

Net income to Parent

8,913

0.9%

5,750

0.6%

55%

EPS (NT$)

2.05

1.32

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

QoQ

4Q 2017

YoY

Amount

%

Amount

%

%

Amount

%

%

Net sales

280,302

100.0%

253,408

100.0%

11%

254,840

100.0%

10%

Gross margin

8,755

3.1%

7,389

2.9%

18%

8,391

3.3%

4%

Operating margin

2,677

1.0%

1,906

0.8%

40%

2,446

1.0%

9%

Non-op items

-116

2,471

141

Pre-tax income

2,561

0.9%

4,377

1.7%

-41%

2,587

1.0%

-1%

Net income

1,855

0.7%

3,862

1.5%

-52%

2,186

0.9%

-15%

Net income to Parent

1,695

0.6%

3,733

1.5%

-55%

2,098

0.8%

-19%

EPS (NT$)

0.39

0.86

0.48

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Gary Lu

CFO, Senior vice president and Spokesman

+886-2-87978588

Investor@compal.com

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:04:04 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 958 B
EBIT 2018 9 915 M
Net income 2018 9 885 M
Debt 2018 10 461 M
Yield 2018 7,01%
P/E ratio 2018 8,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 83 736 M
Chart COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compal Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jui-Tsung Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chung-Pin Wong General Manager & Director
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Ching Hsiung Lue Chief Finance Officer & Vice President
Sheng-Chieh Hsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.2 720
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%15 581
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%7 102
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%5 898
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 900
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 786
