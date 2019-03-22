Compal Electronics : 2018 Financial Results & Earning Distribution Press Release

Compal Electronics, Inc. ('Compal') (TAIEX: 2324) today announced 2018 consolidated financial results. 2018 consolidated revenue was NT$967,706 million, +9% YoY, contributed by both PCs and Smart Devices growth. Consolidated OP profit was NT$9,262 million, +1% YoY. Non-Op was mainly contributed by LCFC (HK) disposal gains of NT$2,511 million in 3Q18. Consolidated net profit attributed to the parent company was NT$8,913 million, +55% YoY. 2018 EPS was NT$2.05. Compal Board of Directors today also approved NT$1.2 cash dividends per share for year 2018.

4Q18 consolidated revenue was NT$280,302 million, +11% QoQ. Given the enlarged scale and higher capacity utilization, consolidated OP profit increased by 40% QoQ to NT$2,677 million. Consolidated net profit contributed to the parent company was NT$1,695 million. 4Q18 EPS was NT$0.39.

Compal Electronics, Inc.─ Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated)

2018 2017 YoY Amount % Amount % % Net sales 967,706 100.0% 887,657 100.0% 9% Gross margin 30,567 3.2% 31,965 3.6% -4% Operating margin 9,262 1.0% 9,208 1.0% 1% Non-op items 2,528 -1,094 Pre-tax income 11,790 1.2% 8,114 0.9% 45% Net income 9,589 1.0% 6,158 0.7% 56% Net income to Parent 8,913 0.9% 5,750 0.6% 55% EPS (NT$) 2.05 1.32

4Q 2018 3Q 2018 QoQ 4Q 2017 YoY Amount % Amount % % Amount % % Net sales 280,302 100.0% 253,408 100.0% 11% 254,840 100.0% 10% Gross margin 8,755 3.1% 7,389 2.9% 18% 8,391 3.3% 4% Operating margin 2,677 1.0% 1,906 0.8% 40% 2,446 1.0% 9% Non-op items -116 2,471 141 Pre-tax income 2,561 0.9% 4,377 1.7% -41% 2,587 1.0% -1% Net income 1,855 0.7% 3,862 1.5% -52% 2,186 0.9% -15% Net income to Parent 1,695 0.6% 3,733 1.5% -55% 2,098 0.8% -19% EPS (NT$) 0.39 0.86 0.48

