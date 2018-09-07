Compal Electronics : Sales Report - August 2018

Compal Electronics (2324.TW / 2324 TT) today reported Aug 2018 consolidated revenue of NT$82,941Mn, representing MoM increase of 3.1% and YoY increase of 5.6%. The accumulated revenue of 2018 was NT$597,386Mn, representing YoY growth of 8.6%.
Compal Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report (NT$ Million)
|
|
2018, Aug
|
2018, Jul
|
MoM%
|
Revenue
|
82,941
|
80,466
|
3.1%
|
|
2018, Jan-Aug
|
2017, Jan-Aug
|
Accumulated YoY%
|
Accumulated revenue
|
597,386
|
550,252
|
8.6%
Note 1: Monthly consolidated revenue is unaudited.
Note 2: Monthly consolidated revenue includes Compal's operation in Taiwan, overseas, and subsidiaries.
