COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. (2324)
Compal Electronics : Sales Report - August 2018

09/07/2018 | 08:27am CEST

Compal Electronics (2324.TW / 2324 TT) today reported Aug 2018 consolidated revenue of NT$82,941Mn, representing MoM increase of 3.1% and YoY increase of 5.6%. The accumulated revenue of 2018 was NT$597,386Mn, representing YoY growth of 8.6%.

Compal Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report (NT$ Million)

2018, Aug

2018, Jul

MoM%

Revenue

82,941

80,466

3.1%

2018, Jan-Aug

2017, Jan-Aug

Accumulated YoY%

Accumulated revenue

597,386

550,252

8.6%

Note 1: Monthly consolidated revenue is unaudited.

Note 2: Monthly consolidated revenue includes Compal's operation in Taiwan, overseas, and subsidiaries.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Gary Lu Jack Wang

Senior Vice President, Spokesman Accounting Director, Deputy Spokesman

Tel: 886-2-8797-8588 Tel: 886-2-8797-8588

Investor@compal.com Investor@compal.com

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:26:11 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 953 B
EBIT 2018 11 327 M
Net income 2018 9 532 M
Debt 2018 12 819 M
Yield 2018 7,43%
P/E ratio 2018 8,82
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 83 956 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,4  TWD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jui-Tsung Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Ching Hsiung Lue Chief Finance Officer & Vice President
Sheng-Chieh Hsu Director
Chang Chi Ko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.2 728
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%18 482
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 528
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.--.--%4 716
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 595
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%3 218
