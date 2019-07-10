Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao    PCAR4   BRPCARACNPR0

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/10
92.56 BRL   +1.19%
06:48pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : 2q19 earnings release schedule
PU
06/28COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

News

2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

EARNINGS RELEASE
July 24th, 2019
After market close

CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEBCAST
July 25th, 2019
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) | 10:00 a.m. (NY) | 3:00 p.m. (London)
Conference in English (simultaneous translation)+1 412 717-9627
Webcast: click here.
Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 11 3181-8565
Webcast: click here.

Replay: +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012
Access code for audio in English: 1779586#
Access code for audio in Portuguese: 1932275#
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.gpari.com.br/

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 22:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
06:48pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : 2q19 earnings release schedule
PU
06/28COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
06/27France's Casino to overhaul Latam holdings, GPA shares soar
RE
06/27CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : to Simplify Structure of Latin America Operations
DJ
06/12Casino's Brazil Unit Agrees to Sell Via Varejo Stake
DJ
05/30GENTECH HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC PINK : $GTEH) Enters The Multi-Billion Coffee Market..
AQ
05/29NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Statement of acquisition of relevant stake by the BlackRo..
PU
05/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino shares boosted as boss Naouri buys time for retail ..
RE
05/09French retailer Casino reviewing options for Latin American assets
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 55 728 M
EBIT 2019 2 366 M
Net income 2019 1 256 M
Debt 2019 4 491 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 24 699 M
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109  BRL
Last Close Price 92,6  BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Paul Lourenço Estermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Christophe José Hidalgo Chief Financial & Corporate Services Officer
Arnaud D. C. W. J. Strasser Vice Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO12.95%6 435
SYSCO CORPORATION14.91%36 878
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.33%31 391
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD16.04%29 967
TESCO22.88%28 886
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About