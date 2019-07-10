Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

News

2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

EARNINGS RELEASE

July 24th, 2019

After market close

CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEBCAST

July 25

th

, 2019

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) | 10:00 a.m. (NY) | 3:00 p.m. (London)

Replay: +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012

Access code for audio in English: 1779586#

Access code for audio in Portuguese: 1932275#

The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.gpari.com.br/

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.