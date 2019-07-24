Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 2Q19 Earnings Release

2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

Total sales reached R$14.2 billion, up 11.3%, continuing the excellent trend of recent quarters, despite the challenging consumption scenario and the decrease in inflation during 2Q19;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$888 million, with margin of 6.8%, with continued consistent results at Assaí and higher investments in competitiveness at Multivarejo;

Net income attributable to controlling shareholders(*) totaled R$490 million, with margin of 3.7%;

Maintenance of strong cash position and solid capital structure, with reduction in leverage mainly due to the conclusion of the sale of Via Varejo's interest on the stock exchange, which totaled R$2.3 billion;

Continued progress in digital transformation: (i) leadership in food e-commerce with 37% growth; (ii) expansion of James Delivery to Santos and Fortaleza, in addition Curitiba and São Paulo, with sales 4.7 times higher from previous quarter; (iii) 58% increase in downloads of the 'Meu Desconto' app, to over 9.3 million, confirming its success and attractiveness; and (iv) Forty-fold increase in Cheftime kit sales since the start of the partnership, surpassing 41,000 kits.



For the complete release, click here.

2Q19 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) | 10:00 a.m. (New York) | 3:00 p.m. (London)

Conference in English (simultaneous translation)

+1 412 717-9627

Webcast: click here.

Conference in Portuguese (original language)

+55 11 3181-8565

Webcast: click here.

Replay

+55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012

Access code for audio in English: 1779586#

Access code for audio in Portuguese: 1932275#

The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.gpari.com.br/.

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.