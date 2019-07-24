Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao    PCAR4   BRPCARACNPR0

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 2Q19 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

2Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

  • Total sales reached R$14.2 billion, up 11.3%, continuing the excellent trend of recent quarters, despite the challenging consumption scenario and the decrease in inflation during 2Q19;
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$888 million, with margin of 6.8%, with continued consistent results at Assaí and higher investments in competitiveness at Multivarejo;
  • Net income attributable to controlling shareholders(*) totaled R$490 million, with margin of 3.7%;
  • Maintenance of strong cash position and solid capital structure, with reduction in leverage mainly due to the conclusion of the sale of Via Varejo's interest on the stock exchange, which totaled R$2.3 billion;
  • Continued progress in digital transformation: (i) leadership in food e-commerce with 37% growth; (ii) expansion of James Delivery to Santos and Fortaleza, in addition Curitiba and São Paulo, with sales 4.7 times higher from previous quarter; (iii) 58% increase in downloads of the 'Meu Desconto' app, to over 9.3 million, confirming its success and attractiveness; and (iv) Forty-fold increase in Cheftime kit sales since the start of the partnership, surpassing 41,000 kits.

For the complete release, click here.

2Q19 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Thursday, July 25th, 2019
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) | 10:00 a.m. (New York) | 3:00 p.m. (London)

Conference in English (simultaneous translation)
+1 412 717-9627
Webcast: click here.

Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 11 3181-8565
Webcast: click here.

Replay
+55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012
Access code for audio in English: 1779586#
Access code for audio in Portuguese: 1932275#
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.gpari.com.br/.

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
08:25pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07/16Barclays sees Carrefour-Casino merger as possible, pushing up Casino shares
RE
07/10COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : 2q19 earnings release schedule
PU
06/28COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27BT : ADRs Trade Mostly Higher Along with Broad Market
DJ
06/27France's Casino to overhaul Latam holdings, GPA shares soar
RE
06/27CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : to Simplify Structure of Latin America Operations
DJ
06/12Casino's Brazil Unit Agrees to Sell Via Varejo Stake
DJ
05/30GENTECH HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC PINK : $GTEH) Enters The Multi-Billion Coffee Market..
AQ
05/29NOTICE TO THE MARKET : Statement of acquisition of relevant stake by the BlackRo..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 55 520 M
EBIT 2019 2 287 M
Net income 2019 1 180 M
Debt 2019 4 826 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 23 482 M
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 111,48  BRL
Last Close Price 88,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Paul Lourenço Estermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Christophe José Hidalgo Chief Financial & Corporate Services Officer
Arnaud D. C. W. J. Strasser Vice Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO11.39%6 251
SYSCO CORPORATION12.11%36 066
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.01%30 513
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD17.78%30 416
TESCO PLC20.94%27 854
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group