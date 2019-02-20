Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 4Q18 & 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE

GPA's food net income more than doubles to R$1.3 billion in 2018

Multivarejo's best performance of recent years, driven by higher revenue growth, which leveraged market share gains and net income growth of nearly five-fold

Assaí continued to deliver strong sales and acceleration in net income growth, which nearly doubled in the year, with net margin of 4.6%



GPA Alimentar:

Focus on adjusting the store portfolio to reinforce the multi-channel, multi-format and multi-region presence better aligned with consumer demand. The improvement has translated into real sales growth above the industry average, which in turn has supported better results in all segments.

Solid financial structure supported by the stability at low levels of the leverage ratio, which ended the period at -0.32x EBITDA;

Strong net income growth in the quarter of 88.1% to R$471 million, while net margin expanded 140 bps to 3.4%. In the year, net income reached R$1.3 billion, with net margin doubling to 2.6%;

Robust growth in adjusted EBITDA of 29.4% in 4Q18 to R$801 million, with margin expansion of 70 bps to 5.7%. In 2018, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps to 5.8%, supported by improvement in line with guidance at Multivarejo and above-expectation growth at Assaí;

Gross sales of R$15.2 billion in 4Q18, maintaining a strong growth rate of 12.1%, driven by Multivarejo's continued improvement and Assaí's solid performance. In the year, gross sales were R$53.6 billion, with solid growth of 10.7%;

Multivarejo

Gross sales of R$7.9 billion in 4Q18, with same-store sales growth of 4.5%, confirming the recovery registered since March. In the year, gross sales came to R$28.7 billion, accompanied by market share gains, led by the Extra Hiper and Pão de Açúcar banners.

Strengthening of Digital Transformation project: (i) higher penetration of loyalty tools and personalization of the 'My Discount' app and 'My Rewards' initiative, with the number of downloads doubling to over 7.5 million; (ii) robust growth in food e-commerce of 63.5% in 4Q18, confirming the leadership position in the industry; (iii) acquisition of James Delivery and strategic partnership with Cheftime to reinforce the omnichannel strategy;



Repositioning of Private-Label Brands: increase in penetration to around 11.5%, with the goal of increasing penetration to 20% by 2020 driven by innovation and new product launches;



Strong dilution of operating expenses by 150 bps in 4Q18, due to decrease in personnel expenses and rigorous control over general expenses. In the year, dilution of expenses was 80 bps, with a nominal drop of 2.2%, despite the inflation in the period;

Significant growth in adjusted EBITDA of 21.2% to R$400 million in the quarter, with margin expansion of 80 bps to 5.5%. In the year, adjusted EBITDA was R$ 1.5 billion (+13.0%), with margin expanding 50 bps to 5.5%;

