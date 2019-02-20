Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao    PCAR4   BRPCARACNPR0

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : 4Q18 & 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST

GPA's food net income more than doubles to R$1.3 billion in 2018
Multivarejo's best performance of recent years, driven by higher revenue growth, which leveraged market share gains and net income growth of nearly five-fold
Assaí continued to deliver strong sales and acceleration in net income growth, which nearly doubled in the year, with net margin of 4.6%

GPA Alimentar:

  • Gross sales of R$15.2 billion in 4Q18, maintaining a strong growth rate of 12.1%, driven by Multivarejo's continued improvement and Assaí's solid performance. In the year, gross sales were R$53.6 billion, with solid growth of 10.7%;
  • Robust growth in adjusted EBITDA of 29.4% in 4Q18 to R$801 million, with margin expansion of 70 bps to 5.7%. In 2018, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps to 5.8%, supported by improvement in line with guidance at Multivarejo and above-expectation growth at Assaí;
  • Strong net income growth in the quarter of 88.1% to R$471 million, while net margin expanded 140 bps to 3.4%. In the year, net income reached R$1.3 billion, with net margin doubling to 2.6%;
  • Solid financial structure supported by the stability at low levels of the leverage ratio, which ended the period at -0.32x EBITDA;
  • Focus on adjusting the store portfolio to reinforce the multi-channel, multi-format and multi-region presence better aligned with consumer demand. The improvement has translated into real sales growth above the industry average, which in turn has supported better results in all segments.

Multivarejo

  • Gross sales of R$7.9 billion in 4Q18, with same-store sales growth of 4.5%, confirming the recovery registered since March. In the year, gross sales came to R$28.7 billion, accompanied by market share gains, led by the Extra Hiper and Pão de Açúcar banners.
  • Strengthening of Digital Transformation project: (i) higher penetration of loyalty tools and personalization of the 'My Discount' app and 'My Rewards' initiative, with the number of downloads doubling to over 7.5 million; (ii) robust growth in food e-commerce of 63.5% in 4Q18, confirming the leadership position in the industry; (iii) acquisition of James Delivery and strategic partnership with Cheftime to reinforce the omnichannel strategy;
  • Repositioning of Private-Label Brands: increase in penetration to around 11.5%, with the goal of increasing penetration to 20% by 2020 driven by innovation and new product launches;
  • Strong dilution of operating expenses by 150 bps in 4Q18, due to decrease in personnel expenses and rigorous control over general expenses. In the year, dilution of expenses was 80 bps, with a nominal drop of 2.2%, despite the inflation in the period;
  • Significant growth in adjusted EBITDA of 21.2% to R$400 million in the quarter, with margin expansion of 80 bps to 5.5%. In the year, adjusted EBITDA was R$ 1.5 billion (+13.0%), with margin expanding 50 bps to 5.5%;
  • Net income in 4Q18 amounted to R$120 million, with net margin of 1.6%, reversing the net loss reported in 2017. In 2018, net income grew nearly five-fold compared to 2017, to R$246 million;

Assaí

  • Gross sales were R$7.3 billion, representing yet another quarter of strong growth (+23.6%) and addition of R$1.4 billion in sales, with market share gains. In the year, gross sales came to R$24.9 billion, representing robust growth of 24.2%, adding sales of R$4.9 billion compared to 2017;
  • Solid same-store sales growth of 9.9% in the quarter, driven by new commercial actions, successful marketing campaigns and adjustments to product assortment;
  • Inauguration of 10 new stores in the quarter in 6 different states, closing 2018 with 18 new units and reinforcing the commitment to continue growing in the coming year;
  • Gross margin stood at 16.0% in the quarter, in line with 4Q17. In the year, gross margin expanded 30 bps, mainly reflecting the accelerated maturation of new stores;
  • Strong dilution of operating expenses of 60 bps in 4Q18, despite the accelerated pace of store expansions, supported by efficiency gains;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 401 million in 4Q18, representing strong growth of 38.7%, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 70 bps to 6.0%. In the year, adjusted EBITDA was R$1.4 billion, 34.1% higher than in 2017, with margin expansion of 40 bps to 6.0%;
  • Net income in the quarter posted robust growth of 37.9% to R$351 million, with net margin of 5.2%. In the year, net income advanced 95.2% to R$1.1 billion, with net margin of 4.6%.

For the complete release, click here.

4Q18 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Thursday, February 21th, 2019
10:30 a.m. (Brasília time) | 8:30 a.m. (NY) | 1:30 p.m. (London)
Conference in English (simultaneous translation)
+1 412 717-9224
Webcast: click here.
Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 (11) 3183-8565
Webcast: click here.

Replay: +55 (11) 3193-1012 or +55 (11) 2820-4012
Access code for audio in English: 1779586#
Access code for audio in Portuguese: 1932275#
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.gpari.com.br/.

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
07:46pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : 4q18 & 2018 earnings release
PU
02/15COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : annual earnings release
01/21France's Casino sells stores to Fortress, hits asset sales target
RE
01/21France's Casino sells stores to Fortress, hits asset sales target
RE
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Material Fact - TRS
PU
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of ..
PU
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meetin..
PU
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meetin..
PU
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meetin..
PU
2018COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Material Fact - Celebration or Extinction..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 52 037 M
EBIT 2018 2 182 M
Net income 2018 1 082 M
Debt 2018 1 571 M
Yield 2018 0,71%
P/E ratio 2018 24,57
P/E ratio 2019 21,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 25 719 M
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Paul Lourenço Estermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Christophe José Hidalgo Chief Financial & Corporate Services Officer
Arnaud D. C. W. J. Strasser Vice Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO21.25%6 923
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.10%40 086
SYSCO CORPORATION6.94%34 407
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.35%30 917
TESCO17.94%28 964
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.82%28 540
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.