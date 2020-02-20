Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : 4Q19 Results Presentation 0 02/20/2020 | 11:21am EST Send by mail :

EARNINGS 4th QUARTER & YEAR OF 2019 February 20th, 2020 FOCUS ON FOOD RETAIL AND CONSTRUCTION OF A PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION ADHERING TO MARKET DEMAND HIGHLIGHTS R$ 61.5 BILLION of revenue +14.8% vs 2018 Divestment of Via Varejo concluded

Acquisition of Grupo Éxito

Strengthening of Corporate Governance, with the approval of GPA admission to Novo Mercado carried out by B3 on February 14, 2020 Assaí: 22 openings

Extra Super conversions: 92 stores

Refurbishment of 20 Pão de Açúcar stores

Minuto: 10 new stores

Segmentation of Hyper's portfolio 2019: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & INOVATION Growth of over 40% in e-commerce driven by the expansion of the

"Express" and "Click & Collect" delivery models

e-commerce driven by the expansion of the "Express" and "Click & Collect" delivery models Expansion of James Delivery operation to 19 cities

Creation of Stix Fidelidade CONSISTENT ADVANCE IN THE PRIVATE LABEL STRATEGY Increased penetration of Private Label Brands to 12.7% in Multivarejo's food category in 4Q19 (+50 bps vs 4Q18) GRUPO ÉXITO Consolidation of Grupo Éxito's operations in GPA results from Dec/19: contribution of R$ 2.4 billion to gross revenue and R$ 266 million in GPA Consolidated

EBITDA 2 GPA CONSOLIDATED Post IFRS-16 (R$ million) 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Gross Revenue 18,926 15,237 24.2% 61,543 53,615 14.8% Net Revenue (*) 17,321 14,012 23.6% 56,635 49,343 14.8% Gross Profit(*) 3,683 3,072 19.9% 12,185 11,127 9.5% Gross Margin(*) 21.3% 21.9% -60 bps 21.5% 22.6% -110 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (2,434) (2,054) 18.5% (8,354) (7,602) 9.9% % of Net Revenue 14.1% 14.7% -60 bps 14.8% 15.4% -60 bps Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*) 1,290 1,139 13.3% 3,967 3,677 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*) 7.4% 8.1% -70 bps 7.0% 7.5% -50 bps GROSS REVENUE GROSS PROFIT SG&A ADJUSTED EBITDA  Evolution driven mainly by the  Reflects the increase of Assaí´s share  Dilution of 60 bps in the quarter and  Growth driven by the solid successful expansion of Assaí and a higher promotional investment 60 bps in the year due to initiatives to performance by Assaí and and the consolidation of the at Multivarejo reduce retail expenses and the consolidation of Grupo Éxito in Grupo Éxito in Dec/19 continued control of Assaí expenses, Dec/19 despite strong expansion Consolidated Controlling Shareholders' NET INCOME reached R$ 790 MM in the year, with margin of 1.4% Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) Excludes non-recurring effects: in Assaí they totaled R $ 145 million in 4Q18 and R$ 436 million in 2018 related to ICMS ST credits; in Multivarejo, the effects of 2018 refer to the sale to third parties of part of the tax credits related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS / COFINS calculation bases, in the net amount of R$ 45 million realized in 2Q18. 3 AVAILABLE RESOURCES Cash position Dec/19: R$ 8.0 billion in funds available

R$ 900 million in pre-approved / confirmed credit lines

pre-approved / confirmed credit lines Potential for asset monetization NET DEBT Higher leverage is in line with that planned by the Company due to the LATAM restructuring (acquisition of the Grupo Éxito) and remains at an appropriate level

Maintenance of high Capex (*) in Brazil at R$ 2.1 billion in the year (*) Net of sale of tangible assets FINANCIAL RESULT & DEBT Post IFRS 16 FINANCIAL RESULT (R$ million and % of net revenue) -30bps 2.1% 20bps 2.1% 1.8% 2.6% 1,061 998 1,206 1.5% 1.7% 442 212 250 2018 2019 2019 4T18 4T19 4T19 Food Business Food Business Consolidated Food Business Food Business Consolidated Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil NET DEBT Net Debt/ EBITDA(1) -1.3x -1.1x -1.5x -0.9x -1.1x -0.5x -0.8x -0.3x 1T 2T 3T 4T 2018 2019 4 (1) Adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS 16, accumulated in the last 12 months. For 2019, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was used, that is, considering 12 months of consolidation of the Éxito Group's operations. 4 Assaí - Post IFRS 16 Increase of more than 3x in sales in the last 5 years, reaching 28.5% market share(**) (R$ million) 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Gross Revenue 8,740 7,300 19.7% 30,378 24,923 21.9% Net Revenue 7,994 6,698 19.3% 27,797 22,899 21.4% Gross Profit(*) 1,367 1,077 26.9% 4,578 3,729 22.8% Gross Margin(*) 17.1% 16.1% 100 bps 16.5% 16.3% 20 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (749) (636) 17.8% (2,656) (2,207) 20.4% % of Net Revenue 9.4% 9.5% -10 bps 9.6% 9.6% 0 bps Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*) 624 446 39.8% 1,946 1,550 25.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*) 7.8% 6.7% 110 bps 7.0% 6.8% 20 bps GROSS REVENUE GROSS PROFIT SG&A ADJUSTED EBITDA  Continued strong growth driven  Accelerated maturation of new  Strict control over expenses  Evolution of + 25.5% in the year, by the excellent performance of stores and productivity gains addition of R$ 396 MM, up to 7.0% expansion and same store  Concentration of openings in  Growth lower than revenue, of margin growth regions where it already operates even with 22 new stores and  Pre-IFRS 16, margin reached 6.3%,  Lowest shrinkage level in the Assaí entering 3 new states reaching the guidance, despite more banner's history in the year store opening than expected (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) Excludes non-recurring effects, which totaled R$ 145 million in 4Q18 and R$ 436 million in 2018. (**) Source market share: Nielsen 5 Assaí Business model strength 22 stores opened in 2019, with 13 stores in 4Q19, a quarterly record, and entry into 3 new states

More than 430 thousand new Passaí cards were issued in 2019, surpassing the mark of 1 million credit cards issued since its launch Launch of pilot project for "Passaí" card machines in São Paulo, with conclusion scheduled for 1H20. Distribution in 166 brick and mortar stores to more than 2.5 million business customers 166 STORES 6 Assaí Priorities for the coming years Consolidation of Assaí's national footprint Continuity of accelerated organic expansion, with approximately 60 stores to be opened in the next 3 years

~20 Extra Hiper stores under study for conversion in Assaí, with approximately 5 stores expected for 1H20 and 5 stores for 2H20

Focus on reaching gross revenue of R$ 50 billion in 2022 Financial solutions Expansion and higher penetration of financial products and services mainly through the "Passaí" banner credit card and card machines Operational efficiency Evolution of the processes and systems to support the growth of the banner

Continuity of control in expenses, despite the strong expansion

Maintenance of positive Working Capital 7 7 MULTIVAREJO - Post IFRS-16 (R$ million) 4Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Gross Revenue 7,746 7,937 -2.4% 28,723 28,693 0.1% Net Revenue(*) 7,145 7,314 -2.3% 26,654 26,445 0.8% Gross Profit(*) 1,715 1,995 -14.0% 7,006 7,399 -5.3% Gross Margin(*) 24.0% 27.3% -330 bps 26.3% 28.0% -170 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (1,332) (1,417) -6.1% (5,324) (5,395) -1.3% % of Net Revenue 18.6% 19.4% -80 bps 20.0% 20.4% -40 bps Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*) 445 629 -29.3% 1,907 2,178 -12.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*) 6.2% 8.6% -240 bps 7.2% 8.2% -100 bps GROSS REVENUE GROSS PROFIT SG&A ADJUSTED EBITDA  Performance reflects the challenging  Reflects investments in  Significant reduction in  Mainly reflects the lower competitiveness throughout the scenario of 2019, with slow recovery of expenses due to discipline in level of gross margin the economy year and occasional impacts in expenses control  Accelerated number of store renovations 4Q19 / conversion: 112 stores Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2). Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) The effects of 2018 refer to the sale to third parties of part of the tax credits related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS / COFINS calculation bases, in the net amount of R$ 45 million realized in 2Q18. 8 MULTIVAREJO Strengthening the value proposition through portfolio transformation super hiper Implementation of the new portfolio segmentation:

~80 high performance stores ~20 stores mapped for possible conversion into Assaí ~10 stores mapped for possible sale

4Q19 performance was negatively impacted mainly by the performance of the non-food category (strong base of comparison with SSS of ~ 20% in the average of the last 2 years) Acceleration of conversions in 4Q19:

18 stores were converted into Mercado Extra, now also reaching the Brazilian Northeast region 15 stores converted to Compre Bem

In the year, 92 Extra Super stores were converted, totaling 70% of the portfolio, resulting in 100 Mercado Extra stores and 28 Compre Bem stores

Mercado Extra and Compre Bem showed significant evolution in sales, volume and customers traffic Reinforcement of customers' shopping experience with the concept of the latest generation of stores: multichannel, multisensory and multisolutions store

18 stores were revitalized in 4Q19, totaling 46 refurbished stores which represent around 40% of the banner's total sales

Consolidation of the commercial model in other stores: implementation of Fresh new solutions and the reinforcement of commercial activation Correct value proposition: continuous increase in double-digit sales and profitability gains throughout the year

double-digit sales and profitability gains throughout the year Beginning of the resumption of format expansion, with 10 new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores and the implementation of two new concepts: Minuto Office and Minuto Bairro + Café

Consolidation of the Adega Platform (online + store) as a specialized destination for buying wines in São Paulo: it represented 61% of Multivarejo's online wine sales in

2019 while the physical store already represents 20% of Proximity's wine sales Does not include 123 drugstores, 72 gas stations and Aliado Mini Mercado stores 112 STORES 181 STORES 185 STORES 237 STORES (**) 9 Multivarejo - Main levers to increase sales Immediate effect starting in 1Q20 Maturation of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores

of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar Continued double-digit growth in Proximity formats

in Proximity formats Continued growth in food e-commerce

growth in food e-commerce Increased promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper

promotional intensity communication in Extra Hyper Greater share of Private Label Brand products in the total sales of Multivarejo, focused to increase its share to 20% by year-end (vs. 12.7% in 4Q19) Effect from 2Q20 to 4Q20 Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20

Non-Food segment new contractual models of negotiation Restructuring of price policies in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store)

in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store) Reduction of stockout level at the gondolas: implementation of new logistical support systems, as well as review of the exposure layers' parameters and demand adjustments 10 Multivarejo - Main levers to increase profitability Immediate effect starting in 1Q20 Maturation of remodeling and conversion of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: +30 bps

+30 bps Shrinkage reduction: focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: +50 bps

focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: Maintenance of cost controls , maintaining the ratio of SG&A to sales Gradual Effect starting in 2Q20 Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20: +30 bps

Non-Food segment new contractual models of negotiation +30 bps Reduction of administrative costs (20bps) and control over sales expenses , without impact the service level

control over sales expenses Review of the Extra Hiper store portfolio:

~ 20 stores (under study for conversion in Assaí): 5 stores expected for 1H20 and 5 stores for 2H20 ~ 80 stores (high performance): strengthening of competitive advantages to further increase profitability and value proposition to the customer ~ 10 stores (mapped for potential sale)

Additional refurbishment of 20 Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation;

of 20 Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation; Expansion of 5-10 new Pão de Açúcar stores , starting in 2Q20

Pão de Açúcar , starting in 2Q20 Expansion of 20-30 new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores , starting in 2Q20

20-30 new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores Conclusion of conversions from Extra Super units to Mercado Extra 11 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION 1 E-COMMERCE More than 40% evolution, with expansion of Express (116 stores) and Cick & Collect (119 stores) delivery formats, in addition to the opening of the first e-store in RJ 2 JAMES DELIVERY Expansion of the operation to 19 cities and GMV growth of 446%, with a 15x increase in the number of orders when compared to the beginning of the year 3 STIX FIDELIDADE Creation of a platform of products and services to earn and redeem points, in partnership with RD to more than 50 million loyal customers CHEFTIME 4 Acquisition of the foodtech startup that registered more than 200 thousand meals sold, in addition to presence in 200 physical stores and e-commerce 5 CLIENTE MAIS & CLUBE EXTRA Loyalty programs accumulate more than 20 MM of loyal customers, + 14% vs 2018 and had more than 11 MM downloads, + 48% vs 2018 6 PARTNERSHIPS WITH STARTUPS 14 food startups entered the shelves of more than 180 stores and generated more than 300 thousand units in sales 12 INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 4Q19 - 2019 - ACCOUNTING VIEW (December / 2019 only) MAIN CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE GPA RESULT GROSS SALES R$ 2.4 billion for the month of December GROSS PROFIT R$ 602 million, equivalent to 28.0%, adding 20bps in Consolidated GPA gross margin ADJUSTED EBITDA R$ 266 million, with a high level of margin by 12.4% 2019 - PRO FORMA VIEW (considering 12 months of 2019) ÉXITO'S HIGHLIGHTS STRENGTHENING THE PORTFOLIO Conversions and openings in the year: 7 Éxito Wow stores

14 FreshMarket (6 Col, 5 Uru, 3Arg)

1 Carulla Smart Market

12 Surtimayorista NET SALES R$ 18.4 billion, driven by the best sales performance in Colombia in the last 3 years

Strong contribution from new formats and omnichannel growth ADJUSTED EBITDA R$ 1.5 billion, with a margin of 8.3%, mainly due to the result in Colombia Acquisition of 96.57% of Éxito's capital in Nov / 19. For the results, only the month of December 2019 was considered 13 ÉXITO - Perspectives 20 to 24 stores (including openings, conversions and renovations) inclunding at least 6-7 Éxito WOW, 6-7 Carulla FreshMarket and 8-10 Surtimayorista stores.

6-7 Éxito WOW, 6-7 Carulla FreshMarket and 8-10 Surtimayorista stores. Revenue growth in retail and in complementary businesses

More than 50% of total sales benefited by innovative actions: WOW, FreshMarket, Cash & Carry and omnichannel.

Recurring EBITDA margin at least in line with the level presented in 2019.

CAPEX: approximately COP $ 400,000 million for store optimization, innovation, digital transformation and real estate. 4 to 6 stores (including openings, conversions and renovations): 1 WOW, 2-3 FreshMarket and 2-3 Express stores

2-3 FreshMarket and 2-3 Express stores Recurring EBITDA margin at least in line with the level presented in 2019 Strengthening of the FreshMarket concept , with 2 to 3 stores (among openings, conversions and renovations)

Development of occasional leasing in the current real estate portfolio 14 ANNEX 15 GPA FOOD OVERVIEW Diverse formats to meet diverse consumer needs MULTIVAREJO Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Proximity Commercial Centers, Drugstores Supermarkets and Gas Stations 29.0% 12.5% 2.3% 4.8% Sales Sales Sales Sales #Stores #Stores #Stores #Stores Drugstores: 123 Hypermarkets: 112 Supermarkets: 185 Minuto: 85 Gas stations: 72 Supermarkets: 181 Mini Extra: 152 GLA~285,000 m2 Food Delivery As of December 31, 2019. as a % of gross sales ASSAÍ Cash & Carry 51.4% Sales #Stores Assaí: 166 16 MULTI-FORMAT FOOD PLAYER Focused on meeting the needs of clients related to different needs and occasions through the following formats: hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores and gas stations. Extra banner offers food, electronics and home appliances, and apparels. 265 stores* Convenience format that offers a differentiated assortment and a practical and cozy environment, in stores measuring around 300 m2. Prioritizes customer comfort through customized services and initiatives. 85 stores Excluding the 123 drugstores and 72 gas stations Reference date: February 19, 2019 The Pão de Açúcar banner refers to modern neighborhood supermarkets in the Premium segment, which offer service, quality and a variety of products in a convenient and comfortable environment. Sustainability is part of the strategy and value of the business. 185 stores Convenience format to meet day-to- day needs, mainly staples and perishables. In stores measuring around 300 m2, its value proposition is to offer convenience at the best price. 152 stores The Cash & Carry segment focuses on customers from small and midsized companies and on end consumers seeking products at more competitive prices. Offers groceries, food, perishables, beverages, packaging, personal care and cleaning products, among others. 166 stores Supermarket format dedicated to meeting the needs of B and C income groups, with the focus on excellence in customer service and on providing services compatible with those of regional supermarkets. 28 stores 17 INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM Tel.: +55 (11) 3886-0421 gpa.ri@gpabr.com www.gpari.com.br Disclaimer: Statements contained in this release relating to the business outlook of the Company, projections of operating/financial results, growth prospects of the Company and market and macroeconomic estimates are merely forecasts and are based on the beliefs, plans and expectations of Management in relation to the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, Brazil's general economic performance, the industry and international markets, and hence are subject to change. 18 Attachments Original document

