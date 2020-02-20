Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : 4Q19 Results Presentation
0
02/20/2020 | 11:21am EST
EARNINGS
4th QUARTER & YEAR OF 2019
February 20th, 2020
FOCUS ON FOOD RETAIL AND
CONSTRUCTION OF A PORTFOLIO
STRUCTURE SIMPLIFICATION
ADHERING TO MARKET DEMAND
HIGHLIGHTS
R$ 61.5 BILLION
of revenue
+14.8% vs 2018
Divestment of Via Varejo concluded
Acquisition of Grupo Éxito
Strengthening of Corporate Governance, with the approval of GPA admission to Novo Mercado carried out by B3 on February 14, 2020
Assaí: 22 openings
Extra Super conversions: 92 stores
Refurbishment of 20 Pão de Açúcar stores
Minuto: 10 new stores
Segmentation of Hyper's portfolio
2019:
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & INOVATION
Growth of over 40% in e-commerce driven by the expansion of the
"Express" and "Click & Collect" delivery models
Expansion of James Delivery operation to 19 cities
Creation of Stix Fidelidade
CONSISTENT ADVANCE IN THE PRIVATE LABEL STRATEGY
Increased penetration of Private Label Brands to 12.7% in Multivarejo's food category in 4Q19 (+50 bps vs 4Q18)
GRUPO ÉXITO
Consolidation of Grupo Éxito's operations in GPA results from Dec/19: contribution of R$ 2.4 billion to gross revenue and R$ 266 million in GPA Consolidated
EBITDA
2
GPA CONSOLIDATED PostIFRS-16
(R$ million)
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
Gross Revenue
18,926
15,237
24.2%
61,543
53,615
14.8%
Net Revenue (*)
17,321
14,012
23.6%
56,635
49,343
14.8%
Gross Profit(*)
3,683
3,072
19.9%
12,185
11,127
9.5%
Gross Margin(*)
21.3%
21.9%
-60 bps
21.5%
22.6%
-110 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(2,434)
(2,054)
18.5%
(8,354)
(7,602)
9.9%
% of Net Revenue
14.1%
14.7%
-60 bps
14.8%
15.4%
-60 bps
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*)
1,290
1,139
13.3%
3,967
3,677
7.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*)
7.4%
8.1%
-70 bps
7.0%
7.5%
-50 bps
GROSS REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT
SG&A
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Evolution driven mainly by the
Reflects the increase of Assaí´s share
Dilution of 60 bps in the quarter and
Growth driven by the solid
successful expansion of Assaí
and a higher promotional investment
60 bps in the year due to initiatives to
performance by Assaí and
and the consolidation of the
at Multivarejo
reduce retail expenses and the
consolidation of Grupo Éxito in
Grupo Éxito in Dec/19
continued control of Assaí expenses,
Dec/19
despite strong expansion
Consolidated Controlling Shareholders' NET INCOME reached R$ 790 MM in the year, with margin of 1.4%
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) Excludes non-recurring effects: in Assaí they totaled R $ 145 million in 4Q18 and R$ 436 million in 2018 related to ICMS ST credits; in Multivarejo, the effects of 2018 refer to the sale to third parties of part of the tax credits related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS / COFINS calculation bases, in the net amount of R$ 45 million realized in 2Q18.
3
AVAILABLE RESOURCES
Cash position Dec/19: R$ 8.0 billion in funds available
R$ 900 million in pre-approved / confirmed credit lines
Potential for asset monetization
NET DEBT
Higher leverage is in line with that planned by the Company due to the LATAM restructuring (acquisition of the Grupo Éxito) and remains at an appropriate level
Maintenance of high Capex(*) in Brazil at R$ 2.1 billion in the year
(*) Net of sale of tangible assets
FINANCIAL RESULT & DEBT Post IFRS 16
FINANCIAL RESULT
(R$ million and % of net revenue)
-30bps
2.1%
20bps
2.1%
1.8%
2.6%
1,061
998
1,206
1.5%
1.7%
442
212
250
2018
2019
2019
4T18
4T19
4T19
Food Business
Food Business
Consolidated
Food Business
Food Business
Consolidated
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
NET DEBT
Net Debt/ EBITDA(1)
-1.3x
-1.1x
-1.5x
-0.9x
-1.1x
-0.5x
-0.8x
-0.3x
1T
2T
3T
4T
2018
2019
4
(1) Adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS 16, accumulated in the last 12 months. For 2019, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was used, that is, considering 12
months of consolidation of the Éxito Group's operations.
4
Assaí - Post IFRS 16
Increase of more than 3x in sales in the last 5 years, reaching 28.5% market share(**)
(R$ million)
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
Gross Revenue
8,740
7,300
19.7%
30,378
24,923
21.9%
Net Revenue
7,994
6,698
19.3%
27,797
22,899
21.4%
Gross Profit(*)
1,367
1,077
26.9%
4,578
3,729
22.8%
Gross Margin(*)
17.1%
16.1%
100 bps
16.5%
16.3%
20 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(749)
(636)
17.8%
(2,656)
(2,207)
20.4%
% of Net Revenue
9.4%
9.5%
-10 bps
9.6%
9.6%
0 bps
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*)
624
446
39.8%
1,946
1,550
25.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*)
7.8%
6.7%
110 bps
7.0%
6.8%
20 bps
GROSS REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT
SG&A
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Continued strong growth driven
Accelerated maturation of new
Strict control over expenses
Evolution of + 25.5% in the year,
by the excellent performance of
stores
and productivity gains
addition of R$ 396 MM, up to 7.0%
expansion and same store
Concentration of openings in
Growth lower than revenue,
of margin
growth
regions where it already operates
even with 22 new stores and
Pre-IFRS 16, margin reached 6.3%,
Lowest shrinkage level in the
Assaí entering 3 new states
reaching the guidance, despite more
banner's history
in the year
store opening than expected
(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) Excludes non-recurring effects, which totaled R$ 145 million in 4Q18 and R$ 436 million in 2018.
(**) Source market share: Nielsen
5
Assaí
Business model strength
22 stores opened in 2019, with 13 stores in 4Q19, a quarterly record, and entry into 3 new states
More than 430 thousand new Passaí cards were issued in 2019, surpassing the mark of 1 million credit cards issued since its launch
Launch of pilot project for "Passaí" card machines in São Paulo, with conclusion scheduled for 1H20. Distribution in 166 brick and mortar stores to more than 2.5 million business customers
166 STORES
6
Assaí
Priorities for the coming years
Consolidation of Assaí's national footprint
Continuity of accelerated organic expansion, with approximately 60 stores to be opened in the next 3 years
~20 Extra Hiper stores under study for conversion in Assaí, with approximately 5 stores expected for 1H20 and 5 stores for 2H20
Focus on reaching gross revenue of R$ 50 billion in 2022
Financial solutions
Expansion and higher penetration of financial products and services mainly through the "Passaí" banner credit card and card machines
Operational efficiency
Evolution of the processes and systems to support the growth of the banner
Continuity of control in expenses, despite the strong expansion
Maintenance of positive Working Capital
7
7
MULTIVAREJO - Post IFRS-16
(R$ million)
4Q19
4Q18
2019
2018
Gross Revenue
7,746
7,937
-2.4%
28,723
28,693
0.1%
Net Revenue(*)
7,145
7,314
-2.3%
26,654
26,445
0.8%
Gross Profit(*)
1,715
1,995
-14.0%
7,006
7,399
-5.3%
Gross Margin(*)
24.0%
27.3%
-330 bps
26.3%
28.0%
-170 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(1,332)
(1,417)
-6.1%
(5,324)
(5,395)
-1.3%
% of Net Revenue
18.6%
19.4%
-80 bps
20.0%
20.4%
-40 bps
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(*)
445
629
-29.3%
1,907
2,178
-12.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2)(*)
6.2%
8.6%
-240 bps
7.2%
8.2%
-100 bps
GROSS REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT
SG&A
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Performance reflects the challenging
Reflects investments in
Significant reduction in
Mainly reflects the lower
competitiveness throughout the
scenario of 2019, with slow recovery of
expenses due to discipline in
level of gross margin
the economy
year and occasional impacts in
expenses control
Accelerated number of store renovations
4Q19
/ conversion: 112 stores
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2). Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (*) The effects of 2018 refer to the sale to third parties of part of the tax credits related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS / COFINS calculation bases, in the net amount of R$ 45 million realized in 2Q18.
8
MULTIVAREJO
Strengthening the value proposition through portfolio transformation
super
hiper
Implementation of the new portfolio segmentation:
~80 high performance stores
~20 stores mapped for possible conversion into Assaí
~10 stores mapped for possible sale
4Q19 performance was negatively impacted mainly by the performance of the non-food category (strong base of comparison with SSS of ~ 20% in the average of the last 2 years)
Acceleration of conversions in 4Q19:
18 stores were converted into Mercado Extra, now also reaching the Brazilian Northeast region
15 stores converted to Compre Bem
In the year, 92 Extra Super stores were converted, totaling 70% of the portfolio, resulting in 100 Mercado Extra stores and 28 Compre Bem stores
Mercado Extra and Compre Bem showed significant evolution in sales, volume and customers traffic
Reinforcement of customers' shopping experience with the concept of the latest generation of stores: multichannel, multisensory and multisolutions store
18 stores were revitalized in 4Q19, totaling 46 refurbished stores which represent around 40% of the banner's total sales
Consolidation of the commercial model in other stores: implementation ofFresh new solutions and the reinforcement of commercial activation
Correct value proposition: continuous increase in double-digit sales and profitability gains throughout the year
Beginning of the resumption of format expansion, with 10 new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores and the implementation of two new concepts: Minuto Office and Minuto Bairro + Café
Consolidation of the Adega Platform (online + store) as a specialized destination for buying wines in São Paulo: it represented 61% of Multivarejo's online wine sales in
2019 while the physical store already represents 20% of Proximity's wine sales
Does not include 123 drugstores, 72 gas stations and Aliado Mini Mercado stores
112 STORES
181 STORES
185 STORES
237 STORES (**)
9
Multivarejo - Main levers to increase sales
Immediate effect starting in 1Q20
Maturation of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores
Continueddouble-digitgrowth in Proximity formats
Continued growth in food e-commerce
Increased promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper
Greater share ofPrivate Label Brand products in the total sales of Multivarejo, focused to increase its share to 20% by year-end (vs. 12.7% in 4Q19)
Effect from 2Q20 to 4Q20
Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20
Restructuring of price policies in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store)
Reduction of stockout level at the gondolas:implementation of new logistical support systems, as well as review of the exposure layers' parameters and demand adjustments
10
Multivarejo - Main levers to increase profitability
Immediate effect starting in 1Q20
Maturation of remodeling and conversionof Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: +30 bps
Shrinkage reduction: focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: +50 bps
Maintenance ofcost controls, maintaining the ratio of SG&A to sales
Gradual Effect starting in 2Q20
Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20: +30 bps
Reduction of administrative costs (20bps)and control over sales expenses, without impact the service level
Review of the Extra Hiper store portfolio:
~ 20 stores (under study for conversion in Assaí): 5 stores expected for 1H20 and 5 stores for 2H20
~ 80 stores (high performance): strengthening of competitive advantages to further increase profitability and value proposition to the customer
~ 10 stores (mapped for potential sale)
Additional refurbishment of 20 Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation;
Expansion of5-10new Pão de Açúcar stores, starting in 2Q20
Expansion of 20-30 new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores, starting in 2Q20
Conclusion of conversions from Extra Super units to Mercado Extra
11
DIGITAL
TRANSFORMATION
1 E-COMMERCE
More than 40% evolution, with expansion of Express (116 stores) and Cick & Collect (119 stores) delivery formats, in addition to the opening of the first e-store in RJ
2 JAMES DELIVERY
Expansion of the operation to 19 cities and GMV growth of 446%, with a 15x increase in the number of orders when compared to the beginning of the year
3 STIX FIDELIDADE
Creation of a platform of products and services to earn and redeem points, in partnership with RD to more than 50 million loyal customers
CHEFTIME
4 Acquisition of the foodtech startup that registered more than 200 thousand meals sold, in addition to presence in 200 physical stores and e-commerce
5 CLIENTE MAIS & CLUBE EXTRA
Loyalty programs accumulate more than 20 MM of loyal customers, + 14% vs 2018 and had more than 11 MM downloads, + 48% vs 2018
6 PARTNERSHIPS WITH STARTUPS
14 food startups entered the shelves of more than 180 stores and generated more than 300 thousand units in sales
R$ 602 million, equivalent to 28.0%, adding 20bps in Consolidated GPA gross margin
ADJUSTED EBITDA
R$ 266 million, with a high level of margin by 12.4%
2019 - PRO FORMA VIEW (considering 12 months of 2019)
ÉXITO'S HIGHLIGHTS
STRENGTHENING THE PORTFOLIO Conversions and openings in the year:
7 Éxito Wow stores
14 FreshMarket (6 Col, 5 Uru, 3Arg)
1 Carulla Smart Market
12 Surtimayorista
NET SALES
R$ 18.4 billion, driven by the best sales performance in Colombia in the last 3 years
Strong contribution from new formats and omnichannel growth
ADJUSTED EBITDA
R$ 1.5 billion, with a margin of 8.3%, mainly due to the result in Colombia
Acquisition of 96.57% of Éxito's capital in Nov / 19. For the results, only the month of December 2019 was considered
13
ÉXITO - Perspectives
20 to 24 stores (including openings, conversions and renovations) inclunding at least 6-7 Éxito WOW, 6-7 Carulla FreshMarket and 8-10 Surtimayorista stores.
Revenue growth in retail and in complementary businesses
More than 50% of total sales benefited by innovative actions: WOW, FreshMarket, Cash & Carry and omnichannel.
Recurring EBITDA margin at least in line with the level presented in 2019.
CAPEX: approximately COP $ 400,000 million for store optimization, innovation, digital transformation and real estate.
4 to 6 stores (including openings, conversions and renovations): 1 WOW, 2-3 FreshMarket and 2-3 Express stores
Recurring EBITDA margin at least in line with the level presented in 2019
Strengthening of the FreshMarket concept , with 2 to 3 stores (among openings, conversions and renovations)
Development of occasional leasing in the current real estate portfolio
14
ANNEX
15
GPA FOOD OVERVIEW
Diverse formats to meet diverse consumer needs
MULTIVAREJO
Hypermarkets and
Supermarkets
Proximity
Commercial Centers,
Drugstores
Supermarkets
and Gas Stations
29.0%
12.5%
2.3%
4.8%
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
#Stores
#Stores
#Stores
#Stores
Drugstores: 123
Hypermarkets: 112
Supermarkets: 185
Minuto: 85
Gas stations: 72
Supermarkets: 181
Mini Extra: 152
GLA~285,000 m2
Food Delivery
As of December 31, 2019. as a % of gross sales
ASSAÍ
Cash & Carry
51.4%
Sales
#Stores
Assaí: 166
16
MULTI-FORMAT FOOD PLAYER
Focused on meeting the needs of
clients related to different needs and
occasions through the following
formats: hypermarkets, supermarkets,
drugstores and gas stations.Extra banner offers food, electronics and home appliances, and apparels.
265 stores*
Convenience format that offers a differentiated assortment and a practical and cozy environment, in stores measuring around
300 m2. Prioritizes customer comfort
through customized services and
initiatives.
85 stores
Excluding the 123 drugstores and 72 gas stations Reference date: February 19, 2019
The Pão de Açúcar banner refers to
modern neighborhood supermarkets in
the Premium segment, which offer service, quality and a variety of products in a convenient and comfortable environment.Sustainability is part of the strategy and value of the business.
185 stores
Convenience format to meet day-to-
day needs, mainly staples and
perishables. In stores measuring around 300 m2, its value proposition is to offer convenience at the best price.
152 stores
The Cash & Carry segment focuses on customers from small and midsized companies and on end consumers seeking products at more competitive prices. Offers groceries, food, perishables, beverages, packaging, personal care and cleaning products, among others.
166 stores
Supermarket format dedicated to
meeting the needs of B and C income groups, with the focus on excellence in customer service and on providing services compatible with those of regional supermarkets.
Disclaimer: Statements contained in this release relating to the business outlook of the Company, projections of operating/financial results, growth prospects of the Company and market and macroeconomic estimates are merely forecasts and are based on the beliefs, plans and expectations of Management in relation to the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, Brazil's general economic performance, the industry and international markets, and hence are subject to change.
