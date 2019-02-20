Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : Financial Statements

(FreeTranslation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese.)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Independent Auditor's Report

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Consolidated Financial Statements

Years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Index

Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements 3

Message from management 9

Report of audit committee 11

Management statement on the financial statements 14

Management statement on the independent auditor's report 15

Financial statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet 16

Consolidated Statement of operations 18

Consolidated Statement of comprehensive income 19

Consolidated Statement of changes in shareholders' equity 20

Consolidated Statement of cash flows 21

Consolidated Statement of value added 24

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 25

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Report on Individual and Consolidated

Financial Statements prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by International Accounting Standards Board -

IASB

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição São Paulo - SP

Opinion

We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the "Company"), identified as Parent Company and Consolidated, respectively, which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2018 and the statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição as at December 31, 2018, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis on restatement of corresponding figures

As mentioned in Note 5, as a result of the adoption of accounting pronouncements CPC 47 - Contract Revenue with Customer and CPC 49 - Financial Instruments, the corresponding figures referring to the year ended December 31, 2017 presented for comparison purposes were adjusted and are restated as provided in CPC 23 - Accounting Estimates, Changes in Estimates and Errors. Our opinion does not contain any modification in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For eachmatter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements" section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Tax credit realization - State value-added tax (ICMS)

At December 31, 2018, ICMS tax credits totaled R$ 1,326 million in Parent Company and R$ 2,335 million in Consolidated. As disclosed in Note 11 to the financial statements at December 31, 2018, management assesses the risk of tax credit recovery, which depends on the generation of future ICMS debts on the Company's operations. Such assessment is conducted based on an annual study on the Company's tax credit recoverability. Preparation of this study involves a significant level of judgment and estimate by Company management in determining sales projections of its stores and other assumptions. It also includes non-observable data that is subject to and rely on factors that are beyond the Company's control.

How our audit has addressed this matter:

Our audit procedures included, among others: i) understanding of the process implemented by management to prepare the annual study on tax credit recoverability, including an assessment of the design and operational effectiveness of the internal controls implemented by the Company on this annual process and on the preparation of the projections used by management; ii) assessment of the assumptions and criteria discussed above and whether the data used in the preparation of the annual study on tax credit recoverability was reasonable; iii) comparing the most significant assumptions used by Company management with industry and economic trends, and with our expectations, which were established based on our knowledge of the Company's operations and the economic environment where it operates; iv) assessing the accuracy of management' historical estimates, and conducting a sensitivity analysis of the most significant assumptions to determine the impact of a reasonable change in such assumptions in the annual study on tax credit recoverability and v) assessment of the mathematical accuracy of the calculations included in the annual study on tax credit recoverability.

In addition, we have assessed the adequacy of disclosures in Note 11 to the financial statements at December 31, 2018.

Based on the results of the audit procedures we conducted on the annual study on tax credit recoverability, which is in line with management's assessment, we consider that the criteria and assumptions related to the ICMS tax credit recoverability adopted by management, and respective disclosures in Note 11, are appropriate, in the context of the overall financial statements.

Tax contingencies with likelihood of loss rated as possible

As disclosed in Note 21.6 to the financial statements at December 31, 2018, the Company is a party to administrative and legal proceedings arising from various tax contingencies that total R$ 10,671 million, for which no provision was recorded at December 31, 2018, as the likelihood of loss was assessed as possible based on the information available as of this date.

Determining the likelihood of loss and the recognition of a provision for tax contingencies, if any, involves a significant level of judgment by management in determining whether the Company will be awarded a favorable court decision on said proceedings and whether an outflow of resources is expected, considering the complexity of the Brazilian tax environment and lack of case law on certain tax matters. In this assessment, management relies on the assistance of outside legal advisors. In addition, changes in the assessment of the likelihood of loss in tax proceedings resulting from case law or new understandings of the respective courts may not be detected by Company management.

How our audit has addressed this matter:

Our audit procedures included, among others: i) understanding of the process implemented by management to estimate the likelihood of loss of tax proceedings, including an assessment of the design and operational effectiveness of the internal controls implemented by the Company to detect, monitor and assess those tax proceedings, ii) obtaining confirmation letter replies directly from the Company's outside legal advisors, and comparing their assessments on the tax proceedings with those made by management; and iii) involving tax specialists to assess whether management's judgment, made together with the Company's outside legal advisors, was reasonable for a sample of tax themes assessed as possible loss, based on an understanding of the arguments considered critical by management to prevail in the legal discussion; and iv) reviewing the legal opinions obtained by Company management for the most significant tax matters, and assessing whether the legal grounds were supported by the case law and trends observed in recent court rulings.

In addition, we assessed whether the disclosures made by the Company, for the most significant tax contingencies, were appropriately included in Note 21.6 to the financial statements at December 31, 2018.

Based on the results of the audit procedures over the judgments and assessments of likelihood of loss on the tax proceedings assessed as possible loss, which is in line with management's assessment, we consider that the criteria and assumptions adopted by management to determine the estimated loss in such proceedings, and respective disclosures in Note 21.6, are appropriate, in the context of the overall financial statements.

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

At December 31, 2018, assets held for sale totaled R$ 24,443 million, liabilities related to assets held for sale totaled R$ 19,412 million, and loss after tax from discontinued operations totaled R$ 74 million. As disclosed in Note 32 to the financial statements, the process to sell equity interest held by the Company in Via Varejo S.A. and subsidiaries ("Via Varejo") started in 2016 but had not been completed at December 31, 2018. Company management continues committed to the sale plan. Via Varejo operations are still presented as discontinued operations, as required by accounting pronouncement CPC 31-Ativo Não Circulante Mantido para Venda e Operação Descontinuada(equivalent to IFRS 5 - Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations).

Measurement of assets held for sale for the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell, required by the accounting pronouncement referred to above, involves significant judgments and estimates by Company management to determine the recoverable amount of those assets, including an assessment of the assumptions supported by professional judgment, which