Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Financial Statements Annual

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Consolidated Financial Statements Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Index Message from management 3 Report of audit committee 5 Management statement on the financial statements 8 Management statement on the independent auditor's report 9 Financial statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 10 Consolidated Statement of operations 12 Consolidated Statement of comprehensive income 13 Consolidated Statement of changes in shareholders' equity 14 Consolidated Statement of cash flows 16 Consolidated Statement of value added 18 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 19 2 MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT In 2019 we strengthened our presence in the Brazilian market as a multi-business,multi-format and multi-region company as a result of the strategic management of our portfolio, as well as by positioning and adjusting the value proposition of banners and the offering of products and services to match the needs of our clients. With the divestment of our entire interest in Via Varejo, concluded in June, we focused 100% of our operations on food retail and took an important step in the process of structure simplification of Casino Group, our parent company, in Latin America. The acquisition of 96.57% of the capital stock of Grupo Éxito, which is now part of GPA's portfolio, expanded our operations to other countries and was carried out with a high level of transparency, enabling the creation of greater value for our stakeholders. GPA has established itself as South America's largest food retail company by absorbing Grupo Éxito, the retail market leader in Colombia and with operations in Uruguay and Argentina. In this context, we were pleased to receive the approval of the Board of Directors and our shareholders for GPA's migration to Novo Mercado, the special listing segment of B3. We expect to conclude the Company's admission in the first quarter of 2020. We took important strides, despite a challenging economic scenario in which consumption was sharply affected by high unemployment rates: gross sales in Brazil increased 10.2% from the prior year, ending 2019 at R$59.1 billion. The group's consolidated sales, including Éxito's results in December, reached R$61.5 billion in the year. We also registered 7.9% growth in EBITDA, which totaled R$4.0 billion, and net income of R$790 million. We maintained the strong growth of the Assaí banner, with an increase of more than R$ 5 billion in sales and continued growth in customer traffic and market share, despite a strong comparison base, and profitability evolution. With record store openings in a single year, the 22 new stores inaugurated confirm the successful expansion strategy of the model, which is already fully embedded in the routine of Brazilian consumers. At Multivarejo, we took a major step in building a portfolio that better meets the clients' needs, as well as reinforce consumers' power of choice, thus ensuring a better offering of products and servic es. All in all, 122 stores were renovated, converted or inaugurated in the year, making us more confident for 2020. Our focus on improving our clients' shopping experience was materialized with the renovation of Pão de Açúcar stores under the concept of last generation stores, presenting a multi-channel,multi-sensory and multi-solution space. By the end of 2019, the 46 renovated stores already accounted for 40% of the banner's revenue, delivering significant outstanding performance within the business unit in terms of sales and profitability. Also noteworthy is the process of conversion of Extra supermarket stores into Compre Bem and Mercado Extra stores, reaching 70% of the business portfolio, matched by significant growth in sales, volume and customers. The Proximity business continues to soar, thanks to its effective value proposition, as evidenced by the continuous increase in sales - seven consecutive quarters of growth - and profitability gains throughout the year. Our Private-Label Brands, an important pillar of loyalty-building and profitability of our business, had their portfolio completely revamped with the launch of more than 1,500 products and entry into new categories, which increased the share of sales and a more integrated strategy for the Group's different businesses. We continue to strengthen the GPA ecosystem and advance in our digital transformation strategy in a continuous process of integrated evolution of online and offline solutions, reaffirming our leadership in the food e-commerce segment, which grows more than 40% in the year. With innovation present in our DNA, one year after the commercial partnership with the startup Cheftime, we acquired the foodtech in November 2019 and accelerated its development; we also expanded the James Delivery 3 operation to 19 cities and created Brazil's first retail coalition program - Stix Fidelidade - in partnership with Raia Drogasil, the leader in the Brazilian drugstore market. As an agent of change in society, we have as our Company's sustainability guidelines the purpose of promoting conscious consumption and supply, minimizing our environmental impact, contributing with transformations in our entire value chain, valuing our people by promoting inclusion and diversity; and strengthening our relationships and engagement to the society that we are part of. Our initiatives on these fronts are executed through a transparent management whose cornerstone is to integrate sustainability into the Group's strategy and business model, aiming for economic, social and environmentally sustainable results. With the conviction that we can and must create positive impact, including the contribution for a more inclusive and representative society, we sought to achieve our commitment to increase the number of employees that are: disabled, over 60 years old, youngsters, women, and of color for leadership positions. As part of our progress on our diversity goals, we reinforced agendas that fight racial discrimination and promote LGBTQIA+ rights. With the goal of advancing towards gender equality, we implemented our Leadership Development Program for Women, reaching more than 200 female managers, and proudly received in 2019 the Women in Leadership Award from Valor Econômico in the retail category, as well as the WEP's Award (Women's Empowerment Principles) from ONU Mulheres in the bronze category. The year 2020 has shown a positive outlook, in light of signs of improvement in the country's macroeconomic scenario, combined with the results that countless work fronts and the rollout of the strategic business plan will bring to the Company. This year, we will focus heavily on the hypermarket format, with the project to reformulate the stores' portfolio. We will maintain Assaí's expansion plan in full swing, with new organic stores and hypermarkets conversions, and will once again invest in the organic growth of Pão de Açúcar, in addition to the renovation of new stores under the last generation concept, and of Minuto Pão de Açúcar. All digital transformation fronts will continue in a process that is further integrated with business, guided by the alignment of the four fundamental pillars: profitability, scalability, cost reduction and better customer experience. To execute this plan, we count on a highly engaged team of more than 110,000 employees, the support of our shareholders, partnerships with our suppliers and the trust of our customers. The relationships we forge are strengthened by our commitment to serve our customers and contribute to society, supporting initiatives with the highest impact and growing in a sustainable manner for the prosperity of all. Peter Estermann - Chief Executive Officer 4 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE - FISCAL YEAR 2019 Introductory remarks The Audit Committee (the "Committee") of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the "Company" or "GPA") is defined in the bylaws as a statutory advisory body directly bound to the Board of Directors. The responsibilities and duties of the various governance bodies that interact with the Audit Committee ar e identified on the Company's Investor Relations portal that can be accessed at the following address: http://www.gpari.com.br/ Committee activities in 2019 MEETINGS In 2019 the Committee held 18 sessions, 7 of which were scheduled in advance according to the official annual calendar, and the remaining 11 were extraordinary. The meetings were attended by members of the Executive Board of Officers, internal auditor and other managers of the Company, and 9 of such meetings were also attended by independent auditors. The Committee, or through its members, individually and/or jointly, also held sessions with the Company's CEO, its CFO and the Deputy Vice President of the Board of Directors, as well as with the Officers responsible for the Company's Business Units, aiming at having a detailed knowledge of the operations and the key risks and mitigation actions connected to each corresponding area. The Coordinator periodically reported to the Board of Directors the main topics addressed by the Committee in its meetings, accompanied by the External Auditors whenever applicable. INTERACTION WITH INTERNAL AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS The Coordinator of the GPA/CBD Committee periodically interacted with the Internal Audit of Casino Group, which is GPA's controlling shareholder based in France, aiming at exchanging experiences and best governance practices. The Committee worked intensively with the Company's Internal Audit Officer (accompanied, when applicable, by the risk area coordinator), as well as with the key partners and the E&Y Independent Audit team. Except for emerging issues that arose, the following topics were the Committee's permanent agenda with the Auditors, both Internal and independent: knowledge of the composition and the declared level of experience of the designated teams;

periodic training program for internal auditors;

semiannual and/or annual work plan, as appropriate, for the performance of their duties;

periodic follow-up, with pertinent inquiries of causes and corrective measures, on deviations from previously submitted work plans;

follow-up, with pertinent inquiries of causes and corrective measures, on deviations from previously submitted work plans; knowledge of the conclusions, whether partial or final, of the works performed or being performed by the internal and independent auditors in the exercise of their duties; summoning the manager responsible for issues reported by the auditors, when applicable, to provide clarification and detail of any corrective measures; Also, in view of the acquisition process of the former GPA co-parent company, Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito Group") completed at the end of 2019, in January 2020 the Committee started the process of interacting with the Management members of Éxito Group and its independent auditors aiming at monitoring the consolidation of Éxito Group's balance sheet into GPA and confirming the alignment with the accounting practices adopted by GPA. In addition to following up such balance sheet consolidation process, the Committee became aware of the Internal Audit, Risk Management, and Compliance practices adopted by the Éxito Group, anticipating a periodic monitoring program for such issues of Éxito Group and its subsidiaries. 5 Contingencies and Allowances Over year 2019 the Committee periodically monitored GPA contingencies, following up related allowances and giving special attention to the progress of tax and labor claims. Transactions with Related Parties Pursuant to the procedures and responsibilities described in the Policy on Transactions with Related Parties, the Committee evaluated concrete cases of compliance with the procedures set out in such Policy to discuss and decide on cases that are subsequently forwarded to the Board of Directors' resolution. As regards the topic of Transactions with Related Parties, it is worth mentioning that the Committee reviewed and confirmed the compliance with the provisions set forth in the Company's Policy on Transactions with Related Parties connected to the launch of a public offer with a view to acquire Éxito Group. It is worth highlighting that, in the operation to acquire control of Éxito Group, a Special Committee composed by Independent Directors was created to monitor and review the conditions of such transaction, which was deemed as a transaction between related parties; such Special Committee reported directly to the GPA Board of Directors expressing its agreement with the proposed conditions. Accounting Issues With the Accounting Board, the Committee has reviewed and discussed, prior to the release of every quarterly results and the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, the information contained in the Financial Statements and the Notes thereto, and the Independent Auditors have always followed it up. Tax Issues Over year 2019 the Committee monitored the implementation of the system for controlling taxes on purchases, transfers, and sales, which included the implementation of solutions through a system and the review/creation of processes to standardize and organize the generation of information related to tax rules, product payment, calculation of taxes, accounting inventory management, and basic registration data. In addition, the Committee members held discussions with the Company about the methodology for monetizing tax credits, as well as kept monitoring, on a quarterly basis, compliance with the credit consumption schedule, with a special focus on the allowance amounts. Compliance Over year 2019 the Committee kept supervising the Company's Compliance area, which focused on monitoring the supplier base aiming at mitigating risks of fraud, corruption, and conflicts of interest, monitoring government agreements and revising the Code of Ethics to adapt it to the Novo Mercado [i.e., Updated Listing Rules for the New Brazilian Stock Exchange Market, so-called B3, which became effective on Feb. 2, 2018], and became aware of the training and qualifications for GPA's employees and suppliers carried out during the year. Internal Controls The Committee maintained constant supervision of all activities carried out by the area responsible for internal controls over 2019, focused on compliance with the obligations provided for in SOX. Whistle-blowing Channel The Audit Committee regularly monitored the most relevant complaints received through the internal communication channel (Whistle-blowing) in a confidential manner and without identifying the whistle-blower. Risks The Audit Committee carried out an extensive work with the Risk Management team in order to adopt a methodology for determining a Risk Matrix, which will be the subject of deliberation by the Company's Board of Directors. 6 Recommendations by the Audit Committee Suggestions for improvements in internal processes and procedures have been submitted by the Committee and addressed by the Company in a timely manner. Other topics The Audit Committee took notice about the Material Fact disclosed by Via Varejo S.A in December 12, 2019, about anonymous complaint about supposed signs of accounting irregularities in the mentioned company. It also took notice about the Communication to the Market disclosed by GPA in the same date, refuting the content of the mentioned Relevant Fact. This Committee did not receive information about any fact or sign that could corroborate with the content of the mentioned Relevant Fact of Via Varejo S.A. Without prejudice to the technical reservation included by the independent auditors in its Audit Report, this Committee is not aware of any elements that could indicate the need for adjustments to the GPA Financial Statements. Conclusion The Audit Committee believes that all relevant matters that came to its knowledge and are described in this Report are appropriately disclosed in the Management's Report, in the Financial Statements and its corresponding Notes related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, which were audited by EY, recommending that they be forwarded for deliberation by the Board of Directors and submitted for approval by CBD's General Shareholders' Meeting. Sao Paulo (SP, Brazil), February 19, 2020. Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho - Coordinator of the Committee; Accounting, Financial and Auditing Specialist. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Renan Bergmann Gisélia da Silva 7 Management statement on the financial statements In accordance with the item V of article 25 of Instruction CVM no. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, the Directors stated that have reviewed, discussed and agreed with the Company´s Financial Statement related to the year ended 2019, authorizing the conclusion on this date. São Paulo, February 19, 2020. Directors Peter Estermann President Christophe José Hidalgo Vice President of Finance Isabela Cadenassi Investor's relationship Director 8 Management statement on the independent auditor's report In accordance with the item V of article 25 of Instruction CVM no. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, the Directors stated that have reviewed, discussed and agreed with to the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Report over the Company´s Financial Statements for the year ended 2019, issued on this date. The Company's Management was informed by the independent auditor about the need to include a technical qualification reservation in its Independent Auditors' Report. Management fully ratifies the terms of the Notice to the Market, as per Note 1.1 and trusts the withdrawal of the said technical as soon as the private investigations in Via Varejo are concluded. São Paulo, February 19, 2020. Directors Peter Estermann President Christophe José Hidalgo Vice President of Finance Isabela Cadenassi Investor's relationship Director 9 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Balance Sheets Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 01.01.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 01.01.2018 Restated Restated Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 2,863 2,935 2,868 7,954 4,369 3,792 Trade accounts receivable, net 7 256 274 428 727 384 618 Other receivable 8 168 291 253 381 302 267 Inventories, net 9 3,358 3,606 3,042 8,625 5,909 4,822 Recoverable taxes 10 516 316 360 1,627 679 596 Derivative financial instruments 19.1 45 - - 73 43 - Other current assets 114 118 119 287 145 131 Assets held for sale 33.1 171 2,064 1,948 218 29,018 26,746 Total current assets 7,491 9,604 9,018 19,892 40,849 36,972 Noncurrent assets Trade receivables, net 7 1 4 80 1 4 80 Other receivables 8 156 128 447 192 128 642 Recoverable taxes 10 1,735 1,813 1,465 2,702 2,745 1,747 Derivative financial instruments 19.1 2 35 12 13 44 28 Deferred income tax and social contribution 21 285 266 242 354 298 252 Related parties 11 248 341 206 104 34 25 Restricted deposits for legal proceedings 22.7 639 624 609 795 776 762 Other noncurrent assets 9 17 8 94 17 7 Investments 12 7,730 4,418 3,250 749 203 156 Investment properties 14 - 20 21 2,863 20 21 Property and equipment, net 15 9,435 9,264 9,602 22,792 14,052 13,292 Intangible assets, net 16 1,909 1,816 1,147 7,440 2,818 1,878 Total noncurrent assets 22,149 18,746 17,089 38,099 21,139 18,890 Total assets 29,640 28,350 26,107 57,991 61,988 55,862 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 10 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Balance Sheets Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 01.01.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2017 01.01.2017 Restated Restated Current liabilities Trade payable, net 17 5,022 5,604 5,377 14,887 9,246 8,128 Borrowings and financing 18 2,016 1,306 1,177 3,488 1,981 1,200 Lease liabilities 23 533 431 386 937 507 445 Payroll and related taxes 392 433 441 980 686 640 Taxes, installment and contributions payable 20 203 236 228 531 370 301 Related parties 11 234 316 387 215 145 153 Dividends payable 25,3 156 57 78 168 57 78 Financing of properties 127 68 95 231 149 116 Deferred revenue 24 60 89 28 365 250 146 Transfer to third parties 10 11 14 164 11 14 Acquisition of Companies Non-controlling shareholders 19.3 - 20 - 466 20 - Other current liabilities 465 231 183 703 289 227 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 33 - - - - 23,876 21,947 Total current liabilities 9.218 8,802 8,394 23.135 37,587 33,395 Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings and financing 18 3,356 3,290 2,741 10,706 3,392 3,193 Lease liabilities 23 4,388 4,239 3,945 7,730 5,280 4,822 Deferred income tax and social contribution 21 - - - 748 523 347 Tax payable in installments 20 376 471 566 376 471 566 Provision for risks 22 940 987 812 1,305 1,235 1,107 Deferred revenue 24 24 10 22 26 13 22 Provision for losses on investiment in associates 12 385 279 201 386 279 201 Other noncurrent liabilities 33 38 42 68 49 53 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,502 9,314 8,329 21,345 11,242 10,311 Shareholders' equity 25 Share capital 6,857 6,825 6,822 6,857 6,825 6,822 Capital reserves 447 413 355 447 413 355 Earning reserves 3,529 3,062 2,256 3,529 3,062 2,256 Other comprehensive income 107 (66) (49) 107 (66) (49) 10,940 10,234 9,384 10,940 10,234 9,384 Non-controlling interest - - - 2,571 2,925 2,772 Total shareholders' equity 10,925 10,234 9,384 13,496 13,159 12,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 29,660 28,350 26,107 57,991 61,988 55,862 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 11 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statements of Operations Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12.31.2018 12.31.2017 12.31.2018 12.31.2017 Restated Restated Net operating revenue 26 25,807 26,197 56,635 49,388 Cost of sales 27 (19,062) (18,795) (44.,451) (37,779) Gross profit 6,745 7,402 12,184 11,609 Operating expenses, net Selling expenses 27 (4,492) (4,618) (7,431) (6,553) General and administrative expenses 27 (741) (760) (923) (1,049) Depreciation and amortization (947) (888) (1,413) (1,202) Share of profit of associates 12 965 1,149 (10) 28 Other operating expenses, net 28 (230) (176) (459) (203) (5,445) (5,293) (10,236) (8,979) Profit from operations 1,300 2,109 1,948 2,630 Financial expenses, net 29 (955) (921) (1,206) (1,061) Income before income tax and social contribution 345 1,188 742 1,569 Income tax and social contribution 21 133 49 (244) (413) Net income for the year from continued operations 478 1,237 488 1,156 Net income for the year from discontinued operations 312 (88) 348 128 Net income for the year 790 1,149 836 1,284 Attributed to: Controlling shareholders from continued operations 478 1,237 478 1,156 Controlling shareholders from discontinued operations 312 (88) 312 (7) Total of controlling shareholders 790 1,149 790 1,149 Non-controlling interest - Continued Operations - - 11 - Non-controlling shareholders from- discontinued operations - - 36 135 Total of non-controlling from shareholders - - 46 135 Earnings per share (Weighted average cost - R$) 30 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Basic Common - continued and discontinued operations 2.78358 4.05428 2.78358 4.05428 Common - continued operations 1.68424 4.08054 1.68424 4.08054 Preferred - continued and discontinued operations 3.06194 4.46233 3.06194 4.46233 Preferred - continued operations 1.85267 4.48859 1.85267 4.48859 Diluted Common - continued and discontinued operations 2.78647 4.05428 2.78647 4.05428 Common - continued operations 1.68569 4.08054 1.68569 4.08054 Preferred - continued and discontinued operations 3.05272 4.43170 3.05272 4.43170 Preferred - continued operations 1.84709 4.45796 1.84709 4.45796 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 12 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statements of Comprehensive Income Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Net income for the year -Items that may be subsequently reclassified to statement of operations: Foreign currency translation Fair value of trade receivable Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to statement of operations: Other comprehensive income Comprehensive income for the year Attributed to: Controlling shareholders Non-controlling shareholders Parent company 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated 7901,149 151(26) (5)9 5- 6- (2)- 9451,132 Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated 8361,284 214(26) 17 5- 16- - 1.0541,275 9451,132 109143 1,0541,275 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 13 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Capital reserves Earnings reserves Equity Accumula- Other attributed Participation Share Other Stock Expan- Treasury Earnings Grant compre to the of non- Legal ted profit Total Capital Reserves Options sion Shares Retention reserve hensive controlling controlling (loss) results share- shareholders Restated holders Balance at December 31, 2017 previously presented 6,822 7 348 457 2,728 (7) (4) - (114) (49) Adjustment retrospective application (see note 5.1.4) - - - - - - - - (804) - (804) (81) (885) Balance at January 1, 2018 6,822 7 348 457 2,728 (7) (4) - (918) (49) 9,384 2,772 12,156 Other comprehensive income: Net income for the year - - - - - - - - 1,149 - 1,149 135 1,284 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - - - (26) (26) - (26) Fair value of trade receivable - - - - - - - - - 9 9 8 17 Comprehensive income for the year - - - - - - - - 1,149 (17) 1,132 143 1,275 Capital increase 3 - - - - - - - - - 3 - 3 Stock options granted - - 44 - - - - - - - 44 - 44 Stock options granted - subsidiaries - - 14 - - - - - - - 14 6 20 Appropriation of net income to legal reserve - - - 60 - - - - (60) - - - - Increase reserve - - - - (211) - - 58 153 - - - - Interest on own capital - - - - (13) - - - (261) - (274) - (274) Proposed dividends (Note 25.3) - - - - - - - - (56) - (56) - (56) Gain (Loss) Ownership Interest - - - - - - (4) - - - (4) 1 (3) Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - - - (2) - (7) - (9) 3 (6) Balance at December 31, 2018 6,825 7 406 517 2,504 (7) (10) 58 - (66) 10,234 2,925 13,159 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements. 14 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Capital reserves Earnings reserves Equity Participatio Other attributed to Accumu- n of non- Share Other Stock Expan- Treasury Earnings Grant compre- the contro- Total Legal lated profit controlling Capital Reserves Options sion Shares Retention reserve hensive lling (loss) share- results sharehol- holders ders Balance at December 31, 2018 - Restated 6,825 7 406 517 2,504 (7) (10) 58 - (66) 10,234 2,925 13,159 Other comprehensive income: Net income for the year - - - - - - - - 790 - 790 46 836 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - - - 151 151 63 214 Fair value of trade receivable - - - - - - - - - (5) (5) (10) (15) Income taxes related to other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - 6 6 10 16 Cash flow hedge - - - - - - - - - 5 5 - 5 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - (2) (2) - (2) Comprehensive income for the year - - - - - - - - 790 155 925 109 1,054 Capital increase (Note 25) 32 - - - - - - - - - 32 - 32 Stock options granted - - 29 - - - - - - - 29 - 29 Stock options granted to - - 5 - - - - - - - 5 4 9 subsidiaries Appropriation of net income to legal reserve - - - 39 - - - - (39) - - - - Interest on own capital - - - - (137) - - - (37) - (174) - (194) Reservation constitution - - - - 549 - - - (549) - - - - Proposed dividends (note 25.3) - - - - - - - - (156) - (156) (38) (189) Transactions with non- controlling interests - - - - - - 16 - (4) - 12 343 355 Acquisition of companies - - - - - - - - - - - 2,519 2,519 Deconsolidation Via Varejo - - - - - - - - (5) 18 13 (3,291) (3,278) Balance at December 31, 2019 6,857 7 440 556 2,916 (7) 6 58 - 107 10,940 2,571 13,511 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements. 15 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statement of Cash Flows Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Cash flow provided by operating activities Net income for the year 790 1,149 836 1,284 Adjustments to reconcile net income net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax (note 20) (23) (26) 147 235 Loss (gain) on disposals of property and equipment 30 (145) 88 17 Depreciation and amortization 1,063 985 1,559 1,322 Interest and monetary variations 938 878 1,668 1,730 Adjust to present value 1 3 1 3 Equity income (note 12) (965) (1,149) (6) (69) Provision for lawsuits 29 240 194 730 Provision for losses and losses - (2) - 29 Share-based payment 34 41 38 41 Estimated loss on loan losses (note 8.1) 17 4 263 634 Provision for obsolescence and breakdown (Note 9.2) - (5) 16 (6) Revenue to be appropriated (Note 24) (25) (23) (344) (478) Gain on write-off of lease liabilities (92) (34) (116) (80) Other operating income / expenses 39 9 18 (369) Gain on sale of subsidiary (598) - (598) - 1,238 1,925 3,774 5,023 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 5 242 (14) (326) Inventories 246 (559) (175) (1,475) Recoverable taxes (138) (307) (289) (1,350) Other assets 98 (35) (173) (34) Related parties (2,256) (228) (81) 166 Restricted deposits for legal proceedings (27) (22) (6) (1) Trade payables (579) 227 (1,215) 2,149 Payroll, related taxes (41) (8) (131) 36 Taxes and social contributions payable (53) (132) (15) 249 Income tax and contributions paid (93) - (231) (410) Payments of risks (109) (117) (453) (1,021) Deferred revenue 117 58 173 1,032 Other liabilities 49 2 (52) 193 Dividends and interest on own capital receivable 306 141 23 36 (2,475) (738) (2,639) (756) Net cash provided by the operating activities (1,237) 1,187 1,135 4,267 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements. 16 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statement of Cash Flows Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Cash flow from investing activities Capital increase in subsidiaries - (22) - - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (Note 15.4) (909) (385) (2,462) (1,649) Increase in intangible assets (note 16.3) (160) (318) (320) (715) Sale of fixed assets 148 407 511 467 Payament of Éxito acquisition net of cash - - (3,309) - Cash received in the sale of Via Varejo 2,513 - 2,326 - Acquisition of investment property (Note 14) - - (12) - Net cash used in investment activities 1,592 (318) (3,266) (1,897) Cash flow from financing activities Capital increase 32 3 32 3 Funding and refinancing (Note 18.2) 2,259 2,903 13,604 9,139 Loan and financing payments (Note 18.2) (1,615) (2,582) (9,952) (8,687) Liability payments (843) (782) (1,498) (1,743) Dividend payment (229) (342) (268) (351) Acquisition of partnership (31) (2) (31) (1) Transactions with non-controlling interests - - 7 (1) Net cash generated (invested) in financing activities (427) (802) 1,894 (1,641) (Loss) gain cash and cash equivalents net (72) 67 (237) 729 Exchange variation on cash and cash equivalents - - 111 - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 2,935 2,868 8,080 7,351 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 2,863 2,935 7,954 8,080 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Cash and cash equivalents reconciliation: Cash and cash equivalents as per the cash flow 7,954 8,080 Cash and cash equivalents as per the balance sheet 7,954 4,369 Cash included in "assets held for sale and discontinued operations" - 3,711 The main non-cash transactions are disclosed in note 32. The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 17 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Statement of Value Added Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Revenues Gross sales of goods and service 28,006 28,394 61,544 53,615 Allowance of estimated loss on trade receivables 1 (4) (1) (4) Other revenues 265 468 633 500 28,272 28,858 62,176 54,111 Products acquired from third parties Costs of sales (19,263) (19,041) (46,150) (39,383) Materials, energy, outsourced services and other (3,122) (3,493) (5,164) (4,602) (22,385) (22,534) (51,314) (43,985) Gross value added 5,887 6,324 10,862 10,126 Retention Depreciation and amortization (1,063) (985) (1,559) (1,322) Net Value Added Produced 4,824 5,339 9,303 8,804 Value added received in transfer Share of profit of associates 965 1,149 (10) 28 Financial income 171 184 485 256 Others (net income of discontinued operations) 312 (88) 348 128 1,448 1,245 823 412 Total value added to distribute 6,272 6,584 10,126 9,216 Personnel 3,173 3,234 4,907 4,462 Direct compensation 1,969 1,962 3,211 2,780 Participation 400 439 422 472 Benefits 617 662 999 971 Government severance indemnity fund for employees (FGTS) 187 171 275 239 Taxes, fees and contributions 1,176 1,018 2,660 2,049 Federal 393 307 857 912 State 473 511 1,347 895 Municipal 310 203 456 242 Value distributed to providers of capital 1,133 1,183 1,713 1,421 Interest 1,123 1,172 1,679 1,390 Rentals 10 11 34 31 Value distributed to shareholders 790 1,149 836 1,284 Dividends and interest on own capital 325 330 363 330 Retained earnings 465 819 427 819 Non-controlling interest - - 46 135 Total value added distributed 6,272 6,584 10,126 9,216 The accompanying notes are integral part of these financial statements . 18 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 1. Corporate information Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company" or "CBD"), directly or through its subsidiaries ("Group" or "GPA") is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores especially under the trade names "Pão de Açúcar, "Minuto Pão de Açúcar", "Extra Hiper/Mercado Extra", "Extra Super", "Minimercado Extra", "Assai", and the neighborhood shopping mall brand "Conviva". The Group's headquarters are located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil. On November 27, 2019, the Company acquired of Casino the control of Almacenes Éxito SA ("Éxito"), a Colombian company operating in this country under the supermarket and hypermarket flags Éxito, Carulla, Super Inter, Surtimax and Surtimayorista, in Argentina under the Libertad banner and in Uruguay having Disco and Devoto. Additionally, Éxito operates shopping centers in Colombia under the Viva brand. The operations of Éxito and its subsidiaries will be considered as an international operating segment Éxito Group in note 31. Further details of the acquisition can be seen in note 13 of these financial statements. The Company's investments in retail activities in the electronics and e-commerce segments related to Via Varejo S.A. were presented as discontinued operations and were alienated in June 2019 (see note 13.2), and represented the stores under the brands "Ponto Frio" and "Casas Bahia", as well as the e- commerce platforms "CasasBahia.com," "Extra.com", "Pontofrio.com" and "Barateiro.com". The Company's shares are listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange ("B3") Level 1 of Corporate Governance under the ticker symbol "PCAR4" and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADR level III), under the ticker symbol "CBD". The Company is indirectly controlled by Almacenes Éxito S.A., through Wilkes Participações S.A. ("Wilkes"), and its ultimate parent company is Casino Guichard Perrachon ("Casino"), French company listed on Paris Stock Exchange. 1.1. Allegations of alleged irregularities Via Varejo S.A. ("Via Varejo") The current management of Via Varejo, controlled by GPA until June 2019 when it was sold in an auction in the stock exchange, communicated on November 13th, 2019, that allegations had been brought to their attention, leading the commencement of private investigations. On December 12th, 2019, through a Relevant Notice, Via Varejo communicated that the preliminary investigation had verified alleged indications of accounting irregularities that could be related to periods over which the Company was controlling Via Varejo. The Company affirmed, on the same date, December 12th, 2019, through a Relevant Notice to the market, that there was a strict observation of the applicable accounting standards, and were observed the best governance practices, as well as the fact that the financial statements of that Company were consistently approved, without qualifications, by all bodies of governance, control and approval, including, the Financial Committee, the Audit Committee (after its set up), the Permanent Fiscal Council and the Board of Directors. Said bodies always had significant presence of professionals appointed by the current controlling group of Via Varejo. Until the date of approval of these Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019, management was not informed by Via Varejo or by any of its representing bodies over the existence of any alleged irregularity in the financial statements of that company. Consequently, management of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reaffirms its conviction disclosed in Relevant Notice to the Market, as mentioned above, and understands that its financial statements are adequately and correctly presented 1.2. Listinf of the Company in "Novo Mercado" 19 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) On December 30, 2019, the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the admission of the Company to the Novo Mercado of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the conversion of all preferred shares into common shares, in the proportion of one common share for each preferred share. On February 14, 2020, B3 approved the admission of GPA to the special listing segment "Novo Mercado" wich will become effective upon formalities that are in course, which we expect to be resolved soon. 2. Basis of preparation The individual and consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and accounting practices adopted in Brazil law 6,404/76 and accounting pronouncements issued by Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis ("CPC") and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments measured at their fair value. All relevant information in the financial statements is being evidenced and corresponds to that used by the Administration in the conduct of the Company. The individual and consolidated financial statements is being presented in millions of Brazilian Reais ("R$"), which is the reporting currency of the Company. The functional currency of associates and subsidiaries located abroad is the local currency of each jurisdiction. The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approved by the Board of Directors on February 19, 2020. The Company concluded the sale process of the subsidiary Via Varejo SA (see note 13.2), and maintained until June 14, 2019 the individual and consolidated interim financial information of the result and statement of added value for the periods ended on December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 disclosed considering the effects of such transaction in compliance with technical pronouncement CPC 31 / IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and Discontinued Operation. The cash flow statements presented include the continuing and discontinued operations in line with technical pronouncement CPC31/IFRS 5. 3. Significant accounting policies The main accounting policies and practices are described in each corresponding explanatory note, except those below that are related to more than one explanatory note. Accounting policies and practices have been consistently applied to the years presented and to the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. 3.1. Foreign currency transactions Foreign currency transactions are initially recognized at the market value of the corresponding currencies on the date the transaction qualifies for recognition. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are converted into Real, according to the exchange rates of the respective currencies at the end of the years. Differences arising from the payment or translation of monetary items are recognized in the financial result. 3.2. Adjustment to present value of assets and liabilities Long-term assets and liabilities are adjusted to their present value, calculated taking into account the contractual cash flows and the respective interest rate, explicit or implicit. Short-term assets and liabilities are not adjusted to present value. 20 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Classification of assets and liabilities as current and non-current

Assets (with the exception of deferred income tax and social contribution) that are expected to be realized or that are intended to be sold or consumed within twelve months, as of the balance sheet dates, are classified as current assets. Liabilities (with the exception of deferred income tax and social contribution) expected to be settled within twelve months from the balance sheet dates are classified as current. All other assets and liabilities (including deferred tax taxes) are classified as "non-current".

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as "non-current", net by legal entity, as provided for in the corresponding accounting pronouncement. Translation of subsidiaries and associates located in other countries

The financial statements are presented in reais, which is the parent company's functional currency. Each entity determines its functional currency and all of its financial transactions are measured in that currency.

The financial statements of subsidiaries located in other countries that use a functional currency other than that of the parent company are translated into reais at the balance sheet date, according to the following criteria:

The financial statements are presented in reais, which is the parent company's functional currency. Each entity determines its functional currency and all of its financial transactions are measured in that currency. The financial statements of subsidiaries located in other countries that use a functional currency other than that of the parent company are translated into reais at the balance sheet date, according to the following criteria: Assets and liabilities, including goodwill and market value adjustments, are translated into reais at the exchange rate on the balance sheet date.

Income statement and cash flow statement are translated into reais using the average rate, unless significant variations occur, when the rate on the transaction date is used.

Equity accounts are maintained at the historical balance in reais and the variation is recorded under the equity valuation adjustments item as other comprehensive income. Exchange rate differences are recognized directly in a separate component of equity. When a foreign operation is sold, the accumulated amount of exchange variation adjustment in shareholders' equity is recorded in the income statement for the year. Effects of translating the investment in a foreign operation are recognized in separate components of shareholders' equity and reclassified to income for the year when the investment is written off. Hyperinflation

The parent company and its subsidiaries are headquartered in countries whose economies are not hyperinflationary, with the exception of the Argentine economy. As of December 31, 2019, the inflation rate accumulated over the past three years, calculated using different combinations of Consumer Price Indexes in Argentina, has exceeded 100%. GPA has an indirect stake in Libertad, headquartered in Argentina, through its subsidiary Éxito, acquired on November 27, 2019 (see note 13).

The subsidiaries located in Argentina present their financial statements adjusted for inf lation in accordance with CPC 42 / IAS 29 - Accounting and Disclosure in Highly Inflationary Economics based on the current cost approach. Accounting for equity interests at cost arising from corporate restructuring and carried out with related parties 21 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The Company records, at historical cost, the interests arising from corporate restructuring acquired from related parties without economic essence. The difference between the cost balance and the acquired value is recorded in equity, when the transaction is made between companies under common control. Transactions do not qualify as a business combination under CPC 15R / IFRS 3R. 3.7. Statement of value added This statement intend to evidence the wealth created by the Group and its distribution in a given year and is presented as required by Brazilian Corporation Law as part of its parent company and consolidated financial statements, as it is neither mandatory nor established by IFRS. This statement was prepared based on information obtained from accounting records which provide the basis for the preparation of the financial statements, additional records, and in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added, The first part presents the wealth created by the Company and its subsidiaries, represented by revenue (gross sale revenue, including taxes, other revenue and the effects of the allowance for doubtful accounts), inputs acquired from third parties (cost of sales and acquisition of materials, energy and outsourced services, including taxes at the time of acquisition, the effects of losses and the recovery of assets, and depreciation and amortization) and value added received from third parties (equity in the earnings of subsidiaries, financial income and other revenues). The second part of the statement presents the distribution of wealth among personnel, taxes, fees and contributions; and value distributed to third party creditors and shareholders. 4. Adoption of new procedures, amendments to and interpretations of existing standards issued by the IASB and CPC and published standards effective from 2019 4.1. Amendments to IFRS and new interpretations of mandatory application starting at the current year In 2019, the Company applied amendments and new interpretations to IFRSs and CPCs issued by IASB and CPC, which were mandatorily effective for accounting periods beginning on or fater January 1, 2019. The main amendments are: Pronouncement Description Impact IFRS 16 - Leasing Requires a new valuation of leases See note 4.2 and 4.3. for either lessors or lessors, replacing IAS 17 / CPC 06 (R1). The definition of finance leases disappears, leaving exceptions for short-term leases and low value items. IFRIC 23 / ICPC 22 - Uncertainty about the treatment of taxes on profit Clarify the accounting when there There was no significant impact. are uncertainties regarding income taxes regulated by IAS 12 - Income Taxes - CPC 32 Taxes on profit. 4.2. CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16 - Leasing operations CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16 establishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leasing operations and requires lessees to account for all leases in accordance with a single balance sheet model, similar to accounting for financial leases in acc ording to CPC 06 (R1) / IAS 17. The Company opted to adopt the full retrospective approach as a transition method on January 1, 2019, with effects from the beginning of the first practicable period and, consequently, the comparative periods are being restated. 22 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 4.3. Presentation of the retrospective effects of CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16 As a result of the full retrospective approach, comparative periods are being restated. The Company considered the effects of the application of CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS16 with respect to the use of the nominal incremental rate, the inclusion of taxes on lease payments and the term of improvements in third-party properties in which significant improvements were considered individually by contract on the decision to extend the reasonably certain contractual term. If the Group had adopted the calculation methodology projecting the inflation embedded in the nominal incremental rate and bringing it to present value by the nominal incremental rate, the average percentage of inflation to be projected per year would be approximately 5.7%. The average term of the contracts considered is 13.4 years. For international subsidiaries, the average nominal incremental rate is 7.5%, with 3.5% of built-in inflation. The average term of the contracts considered is 9.2 years Balance Sheet Parent Company 01.01.2018 As originally IFRS16 effects Restated presented Assets held for sale 2,009 (61) 1,948 Total current assets 9,079 (61) 9,018 Deferred income tax and social contribution taxes 112 130 242 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 3,345 (95) 3,250 Property and equipment 6,286 3,316 9,602 Intangible assets 1,193 (46) 1,147 Total non-current assets 13,784 3,305 17,089 Total Assets 22,863 3,244 26,107 Borrowings and financing 1,223 (46) 1,177 Lease liability - 386 386 Other current liabilities 291 (108) 183 Total current liabilities 8,162 232 8,394 Borrowings and financing 2,876 (135) 2,741 Lease liability - 3,945 3,945 Provision for losses on investments in associates 195 6 201 Total non-current liabilities 4,513 3,816 8,329 Total liabilities 12,675 4,048 16,723 Total Shareholders' Equity 10,188 (804) 9,384 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 22,863 3,244 26,107 23 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Balance Sheet Consolidated 01.01.2018 As originally presented IFRS16 effects Restated Other current assets 146 (15) 131 Assets held for sale 22,775 3,971 26,746 Total current assets 33,016 3,956 36,972 Deferred income tax and social contribution taxes 125 127 252 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 43 (36) 7 Property and equipment 9,138 4,154 13,292 Intangible assets 1,924 (46) 1,878 Total non-current assets 14,691 4,199 18,890 Total Assets 47,707 8,155 55,862 Borrowings and financing 1,251 (51) 1,200 Lease liability - 445 445 Other current liabilities 341 (114) 227 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 17,824 4,123 21,947 Total current liabilities 28,992 4,403 33,395 Borrowings and financing 3,337 (144) 3,193 Lease liability - 4,822 4,822 Provision for losses on investments in associates 195 6 201 Deferred income tax and social contribution 394 (47) 347 Total non-current liabilities 5,674 4,637 10,311 Total liabilities 34,666 9,041 43,707 Total Shareholders' Equity 13,041 (885) 12,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 47,707 8,155 55,862 24 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Balance Sheet Parent Company 31.12.2018 As originally presented IFRS16 effects Restated Assets held for sale 2,014 50 2,064 Total current assets 9,554 50 9,604 Deferred income tax and social contribution taxes 172 94 266 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 4,536 (118) 4,418 Property and equipment 5,864 3,400 9,264 Intangible assets 1,674 142 1,816 Total non-current assets 15,228 3,518 18,746 Total Assets 24,782 3,568 28,350 Borrowings and financing 1,336 (30) 1,306 Lease liability - 431 431 Other current liabilities 353 (122) 231 Total current liabilities 8,523 279 8,802 Borrowings and financing 3,403 (113) 3,290 Lease liability - 4,239 4,239 Provision for losses on investments in associates 267 12 279 Total non-current liabilities 5,176 4,138 9,314 Total liabilities 13,699 4,417 18,116 Total Shareholders' Equity 11,083 (849) 10,234 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 24,782 3,568 28,350 25 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Balance Sheet Consolidated 12.31.2018 As originally IFRS16 effects Restated presented Other current assets 175 (30) 145 Assets held for sale 24,443 4,576 29,019 Total current assets 36,304 4,546 40,850 Deferred income tax and social contribution taxes 207 91 298 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 59 (42) 17 Property and equipment 9,650 4,402 14,052 Intangible assets 2,675 143 2,817 Total non-current assets 16,545 4,594 21,139 Total Assets 52,849 9,139 61,988 Borrowings and financing 2,016 (35) 1,981 Lease liability - 507 507 Other current liabilities 423 (134) 289 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 19,412 4,464 23,876 Total current liabilities 32,785 4,802 37,587 Borrowings and financing 3,509 (117) 3,392 Lease liability - 5,280 5,280 Provision for losses on investments in associates 267 12 279 Deferred income tax and social contribution 581 (58) 523 Total non-current liabilities 6,125 5,117 11,242 Total liabilities 38,910 9,919 48,829 Total Shareholders' Equity 13,939 (780) 13,159 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 52,849 9,139 61,988 26 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Statement of Operations Parent Company 12.31.2018 As originally IFRS16 effects Restated presented Cost of sales (18.854) 59 (18.795) Gross profit 7.343 59 7.402 Operating income (expenses) Selling expenses (5.213) 595 (4.618) General and administrative expenses (765) 5 (760) Depreciation and amortization (604) (284) (888) Share of profit of associates 1.063 86 1.149 Other operation expenses, net (185) 9 (176) Profit from operations before net financial expenses 1.639 470 2.109 Net financial expenses (443) (478) (921) Income before income tax and social 1.196 (8) 1.188 Income tax and social contribution 26 23 49 Net income from continuing operations 1.222 15 1.237 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (29) (59) (88) Net income for the period 1.193 (44) 1.149 Attributable: Controlling shareholders - continuing operations 1.222 15 1.237 Controlling shareholders - discontinued operations (29) (59) (88) Total of controlling shareholders 1.193 (44) 1.149 27 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Statement of Operations Consolidated 12.31.2018 As originally IFRS16 Restated presented effects Cost of sales (37,834) 55 (37,779) Gross profit 11,554 55 11,609 Operating income (expenses) Selling expenses (7,297) 744 (6,553) General and administrative expenses (1,057) 8 (1,049) Depreciation and amortization (840) (362) (1,202) Share of profit of associates 33 (5) 28 Other operation expenses, net (216) 13 (203) Profit from operations before net financial expenses 2,177 453 2,630 Net financial expenses (474) (587) (1,061) Income before income tax and social 1,703 (134) 1,569 Income tax and social contribution (449) 36 (413) Net income from continuing operations 1,254 (98) 1,156 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (74) 202 128 Net income for the period 1,180 104 1,284 Attributable: Controlling shareholders - continuing operations 1,254 (98) 1,156 Controlling shareholders - discontinued operations (61) 54 (7) Total of Controlling shareholders 1,193 (44) 1,149 Non-controlling shareholders - discontinued operations (13) 148 135 Total of non-controlling shareholders (13) 148 135 28 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Statement of Cash Flows Parent Company 12.31.2018 As originally IFRS16 effects Restated presented Net income for the period 1,193 (44) 1,149 Deferred income tax (note 19) (62) 36 (26) Losses (gain) of disposals of property and equipment (170) 27 (143) Depreciation/ Amortization 643 341 984 Interest and inflation adjustments 368 510 878 Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries and associates (note 13) (1,063) (86) (1,149) Losses (gain) on lease liability write off - (34) (34) Other liabilities 14 (12) 2 Payments of borrowings and financing (note 16.2) (2,637) 55 (2,582) Payments of lease liability - (782) (782) Consolidated 12.31.2018 As originally IFRS16 effects Restated presented Net income for the period 1,180 104 1,284 Deferred income tax (note 19) 77 158 235 Losses (gain) of disposals of property and equipment (40) 57 17 Depreciation/ Amortization 889 433 1,322 Interest and inflation adjustments 761 969 1,730 Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries and associates (note 13) (73) 4 (69) Losses (gain) on lease liability write off - (80) (80) Other liabilities 209 (16) 193 Payments of borrowings and financing (note 16.2) (8,747) 60 (8,687) Payments of lease liability - (1,743) (1,745) 4.4. CPC 22 / IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over income tax treatment Interpretation ICPC 22 clarifies how to apply the recognition and measurement requirements of CPC 32 when there is uncertainty about the income tax treatment. The interpretation was approved on December 21, 2018 and came into effect on January 1, 2019. In the assessment of the Company's Management, there are no significant impacts as a result of the interpretation. 4.5. New and revised standards and interpretations already issued and not yet adopted The Company did not adopt the following new and revised IFRSs in advance, already issued and not yet in effect: 29 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Applicable to Pronouncement Description annual periods starting in or after IFRS 3 / CPC 15 - Improves the definition of business, helping to 01/01/2020 Business combination determine whether the acquisition is from a group of assets or a business. Amendments to IAS 1 Additional guidance on the concept of materiality. 01/01/2020 and IAS 8 - Definition of materiality Review CPC 14 - Changes due to the edition of CPC 00 (Conceptual 01/01/2020 Financial Instruments: Structure) Recognition, Change in the definition of business combination in Measurement and CPC 15 Disclosure Changing the definition of material omission or materially distorted disclosure Change in the name of CPC 06 (R2) to Leases. Revision CPC 00 (R2) Concepts and guidelines on presentation and 01/01/2020 disclosure, measurement bases, financial report objectives and useful information. CPC 26 (R1) and IAS 8: Aligns the definition of omission in all standards 01/01/2021 Definition of material defining what information is material if its omission, omission distortion or obscuration can reasonably influence decisions that the main users of the general purpose financial statements make based on these financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific report of the entity. These changes are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. 5. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions The preparation of the individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company requires Management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that impact the reported amounts of revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities at the end of the year; however, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require material adjustments to the carrying amount of the asset or liability impacted in future periods. In the process of applying the Company's accounting policies, Management adopted judgments, which have the most significant impact on the amounts recognized in the parent company and consolidated according to the information included in the following explanatory notes: Impairment - impairment: Notes 4.4, 7.2, 8.1, 15.1, 16.1 and 16.2

Inventories: Estimation of provisions for loss estimates: Note 9

Taxes to be recovered: Expected realization of tax credits: Note 10

Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments: Measurement of the fair value of

derivatives: Note 19 30 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Provision for lawsuits: Record of provision for claims wicth likelihood of loss probable, estimated

with a certain degree of reasonability: Note 22

with a certain degree of reasonability: Note 22 Income tax: Record of provisions based on reasonable estimates: Note 21

Share-based payments: Estimated fair value of transactions based on a valuation model - Note 25

payments: Estimated fair value of transactions based on a valuation model - Note 25 Business combination: estimates of fair value of assets and liabilities acquired in the business combination and resulting goodwill - Note 13

Lease: determination of the lease term and the incremental interest rate - Note 23. 6. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash, bank accounts and highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into a known cash amount, and are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, with intention and possibility to be redeemed in the short term, up to 90 days. Parent Company Consolidated Rate 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Cash and banks - Brazil 171 345 249 406 Cash and banks - Abroad (*) 84 80 3,109 80 Short-term investments - Brazil (**) 2,608 2,510 4,471 3,883 Short-term investments - Outside (***) - - 125 - 2,863 2,935 7,954 4,369 (*)As of December 31, 2019. Refers to (i) funds from the Éxito Group acquired on November 27, 2019 according to note nº13, of which R$73 in Argentina, R$254 in Uruguay and R$2,698 in Colombia; (ii) In addition to Company funds invested in the United States, in US dollars in the amount of R$85. Financial investments, on December 31, 2019, substantially comprise repurchase operations, remunerated by the weighted average of 89.94% (85.78% on December 31, 2018) of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate)). Refer to funds invested abroad, in local currency equivalent to R$20 in Argentina, R$4 in Uruguay and R$101 in Colombia, as a resuet of the acquisition of Èxito, to according note 13. 7. Trade receivables Trade receivables balances are initially recorded at the transaction amount, wich corresponds to the sale value, and are subsequently measured according to the portfolio: (i) fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI), in the case of receivables from credit card and (ii) amortized cost, mainly a customer portfolio. For all portfolios there is a consideration of estimated credit losses, which are based on quantitative and qualitative analysis, historical rates observed in the last 24 months, in the credit assessment and information about projection of macroeconomic events premises such as unemployment rates and the consumer confidence index, as the volume of past due receivables in the portfolio. The Company chose to measure credit losses for the full lifetime expected credit loss, applying the practical expedient by adopting a credit loss matrix for each maturity range. Credit losses on financial assets are measured at amortized cost deducted by the gross assets carrying amount. 31 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) For financial instruments measured at FVOCI, estimated losses are recorded in OCI instead of reduce the carrying amount of the asset. At each reporting date, the Company evaluates if the financial assets recorded at amortized cost or FVOCI show any indication of impairment. A financial asset shows indication of impairment loss when there is one or more events with adverse impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset. Receivables are considered irrecoverable and therefore written off from the accounts receivable portfolio, when the payment is not made after 360 days from the due date. At each annual closing of the balance sheets, the Company and its subsidiaries assess whether the assets or groups of financial assets have impairment. Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Credit card companies (note 7.1) 24 19 42 38 Credit card companies - related parties (note 13 37 24 58 11.2) Sales vouchers and trade receivables 70 68 446 128 Private label credit card 56 52 70 53 Receivables from related parties (note 11.2) 21 39 12 15 Receivables from suppliers 74 64 166 101 Estimated loss on trade receivables (note 7.2) (1) (1) (32) (5) 257 278 728 388 Current 256 274 727 384 Noncurrent 1 4 1 4 7.1. Credit card companies As part of its management strategy, the Company and its subsidiaries periodically sells a portion of its credit card receivables to financial institutions or credit card companies in order to strengthen their working capital, without recourse or related obligation. 7.2. Estimated losses on doubtful accounts Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 At the beginning of the year (1) (3) (5) (6) Losses / reversals recorded in the year (17) - (263) (630) Write-offs from accounts receivable 17 2 282 771 Deconsolidation Via Varejo - - (19) - Assets held for sale and discontinued operations - - 1 (140) Acquisition of partnership - - (28) - Conversion currency adjustment - - - - At the end of the year (1) (1) (32) (5) 32 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Below is the aging list of consolidated gross receivables, by maturity period: Overdue receivables - Consolidated Not Total overdue <30 days 30-60 days 61-90 days >90 days 12.31.2019 760 609 79 21 5 46 12.31.2018 - Restated 393 362 10 5 5 11 8. Other receivables Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Accounts receivable from insurers (*) 68 213 72 213 Receivable from sale of subsidiaries (note 83 82 83 82 8.2) Rental receivable 42 40 113 44 Accounts receivable - Via Varejo (**) 49 49 Assets sale 15 40 128 40 Other 80 58 142 67 Allowance for doubtful other receivables (13) (14) (15) (16) 324 419 573 430 Current 168 291 381 302 Noncurrent 156 128 192 128 In October 2019, R$203 was received from the insurance company regarding the claim at the Distribution Center in Osasco on December 27, 2017, after negotiation and agreement on the final amount of the indemnity, which occurred during the third quarter of 2019. With the sale of the investment in Via Varejo, the balance that was in related parties was reclassified to other accounts receivable. 8.1. Estimated losses on allowance for loan losses At the beginning of the year Allowance for doubtful other receivables Write-off of receivables Conversion currency adjustment Deconsolidation Via Varejo Assets held for sale and discontinued operations (note 32) Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 (14) (10) (16) (12) - (4) - (4) 1 - 5 13 - - - - - - (4) - - - - (13) At the end of the year (13) (14) (15) (16) 33 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 8.2. Accounts receivable for sale of company Accounts receivable related to the exercise of an option to buy gas stations by a third party. The original amount of this receivable was R$50, which was monetary updated since the signature of the agreement on May 28, 2012, at a rate of 110% of the CDI, with payment in 240 monthly installments. In January, 2016, 5 news gas stations were sold for the amount of R$8, in 120 installments at a rate of 110% of CDI. 9. Inventories Inventories are accounted for at cost or net realizable value, whichever is lower. Inventories purchased are recorded at average cost, including warehouse and handling costs, to the extent these costs are necessary to bring inventories available for sale in the stores, less bonuses received from suppliers. Net realizable value is the selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs to sell, such as: (i) taxes on the sale; (ii) personnel expenses directly linked to the sale; (iii) cost of the goods; and (iv) other costs necessary to bring the goods in a condition of sale. Inventories are reduced to their recoverable value through estimates for the provision for losses, and shrinkage, scrap, slow turnover of goods and estimation of loss for goods that will be sold with negative gross margin, which is periodically analyzed and evaluated for its adequacy. Bonuses received from suppliers are measured and recognized based on contracts and agreements signed, and recorded in the statement of operations when the corresponding inventories are sold. Includes purchase volume agreement, logistics and specific negotiations to recover margin, reimbursement agreement (marketing expenses), among others, and are deducted from payables to the respective suppliers, once the Company is contractually entitled to settle trade payables net of these bonuses. Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Stores 2,240 2,206 4,698 4,162 Distribution centers 1,149 1,431 1,583 1,807 Inventories - Èxito Group - - 2,248 - Real Estate Inventory - Èxito Group - - 190 - Real estate inventories (note 9.3) - - 1 5 Losses with obsolescence and losses (31) (31) (95) (65) 3,358 3,606 8,625 5,909 9.1. Commercial agreements on inventories and storage costs On December 31, 2019, the amount of unrealized commercial agreements, presented as reducing the inventory balance, amounted to R$310 (R$315 on December 31, 2018). 34 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 9.2. Estimated losses on obsolescence and shrinkage Parent Company 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 At the beginning of the year (31) (36) Additions (7) (1) Acquisition of companies - - Write-offs / reversal 7 6 Deconsolidation Via Varejo - - Assets held for sale and discontinued - - operations At the end of the year (31) (31) Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 (73) (79) - 35 85 8- 2 (65) 10. Recoverable taxes Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 ICMS (note 10.1) 1,420 1,326 2,621 2,335 Provision for non-realization to ICMS - - - (28) PIS/COFINS (note 10.2) 462 461 854 717 Social Security Contribution - INSS 291 295 321 328 Income tax and Social Contribution (*) 61 38 407 52 Other 17 9 49 20 Other taxes - Éxito Group - - 77 - Total 2,248 2,129 4,329 3,424 Current 516 316 1,627 679 Noncurrent 1,735 1,813 2,702 2,745 Includes Èxito's amount. 10.1. Tax on the circulation of goods and services - ICMS Since 2008, the Brazilian States have been substantially changing their laws aiming at implementing and broadening the ICMS tax substitution system ("ICMS-ST"). Referred system implies the prepayment of ICMS throughout the commercial chain, upon goods outflow from manufacturer or importer or their inflow into the State. The expansion of such system to a wider range of products traded at retail is based on the assumption that the trading cycle of these products will end in the State, so that ICMS is fully owed thereto. In order to supply its stores, the Company and its subsidiaries maintain distribution centers strategically located in certain States and in the Federal District, which receive goods with ICMS- ST of the entire supply chain (by force of tax replacement) already prepaid by suppliers or the Company and subsidiaries, and then the goods are shipped to locations in other States. Such interstate shipment entitles the Company and subsidiaries to a refund reimbursement of prepaid ICMS, i.e., the ICMS of the commercial chain paid in acquisition becomes a tax credit to be refunded, pursuant to the State laws. The refund process requires the evidence through tax documents and digital files of the operations that entitled the Company to refund. Only after its previous legal ratification by State Tax 35 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Authorities and/or compliance with specific ancillary obligations aiming to support these credits, which occurs in periods after these credits are generated. Since the number of items traded at retail, subject to tax substitution, has been continuously increasing, the tax credits to be refunded by the Company and subsidiaries have also grown. The Company and its subsidiaries have been using such authorized tax credits to offset with state tax liabilities owed after having obtained the Special Regime and also through other procedures covered by state rules. For credits that cannot be offset immediately, the Company's Management understands that in future realization is probable based on a technical recovering study, on the expectation of future growth and the offset against debts deriving from its operations. These studies were prepared and periodically revised based on information extracted from strategic planning previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors. For the financial statement as of December 31, 2019, Management has implemented monitoring controls over the progress of the plan annually established, assessing and including new elements that contribute to the realization of ICMS tax credits, as shown below. Parent Company Consolidated Up to one year 186 438 From 1 to 2 years 157 370 From 2 to 3 years 143 361 From 3 to 4 years 149 366 From 4 to 5 years 139 350 More than 5 years 646 736 1,420 2,621 PIS and COFINS credit

The Company records PIS and COFINS credits, when the Company obtains evidences to conclude about the rights of the credit. Evidences conduct the Company to conclude on the right to PIS and COFINS credit include i) Interpretation of tax legislation, ii) internal and external factors as legal practices and interpretation of the market and iii) accounting evaluation about the matter. 11. Related parties Management and Advisory Committees compensation

The expenses related to management compensation (officers appointed pursuant to the Bylaws including members of the Board of Directors and the related support committees) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, were as follows:

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) Variable Stock option Base salary compensation plan Total 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Board of directors (*) 38,207 12,256 - - 2,366 - 40,573 12,256 Executive officers 33,373 42,695 12,943 15,083 15,596 29,267 61,912 87,045 Fiscal Council - 228 - - - - - 228 71,580 55,179 12,943 15,083 17,962 29,267 102,485 99,529 The compensation of the Board of Directors' advisory committees (Human Resources and Compensation, Audit, Finance, Sustainable Development and Corporate Governance) is included in this line. 36 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 11.2. Balances and transactions with related parties Transactions with related parties refer mainly to transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries and other related entities and were substantially accounted for in accordance with the prices, terms and conditions agreed between the parties. Parent company Balances Transactions Trade receivables Other assets Trade payables Other liabilities Revenues (expenses) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Controlling shareholders: - - 24 (57) Casino (i) 10 - - 2 1 (64) Euris (i) - - - - - - 1 - (1) (2) Helicco (i) - - - - - - - 3 (3) (7) Subsidiaries: - - - (1) Éxito (ii) - - - - - (1) Novasoc Comercial - - 54 45 - - - 2 3 3 Sendas Distribuidora 8 23 83 94 11 11 2 - 86 87 SCB Distribuição e Comércio 5 - 8 96 - - - - - - Via Varejo (v) - 6 - 16 - 11 - 105 - (48) Cheftime - - 4 - - - - - - Leji Intermediação - - 4 - - - - 8 - Cnova Brazil (v) - - - - - - - - - (1) GPA M&P - - - 3 - - 14 13 (1) (1) GPA Logistica - - 68 59 2 4 61 50 1 1 Bellamar - - 1 1 - - - - - - Associates 13 25 22 - 83 FIC (iii) 37 26 21 - 152 Other related parties Greenyellow do Brazil Energia e Serviços - - - - - - 132 142 (36) (39) Ltda ("Greenyellow") (iv) 8 - 1 - - 6 Casino Group - - - - Others - - 1 1 - - - - - - Total 34 76 248 341 36 49 234 316 76 80 37 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Trade Trade Other Revenues receivables Other assets payables liabilities (expenses) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Controlling shareholders - 5 - 24 (57) Casino (i) 15 - 2 1 (64) Euris (i) - - - - - - 1 - (1) (2) Helicco Participações (i) - - - - - - - 3 (3) (7) Geant internacional - - - - - - - - (3) - Associates 24 36 39 - 152 FIC (iii) 58 33 31 - 152 Puntos Colombia - - 28 - - - 43 - (13) - Tuya - - 26 - - - - - 21 - Other related parties - - - 134 (35) Greenyellow (iv) - - - 141 (39) Casino Group (vii) 12 - 8 - 1 - 13 - (4) - Others - - 1 1 - - - - - - Total 36 73 104 34 40 33 215 145 57 40 38 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Related party transactions arise mainly from operations that the Company and its subsidiaries maintain among themselves and with other related entities, and were accounted for substantially in accordance with the prices, terms and conditions agreed between the parties. The Company's main operations with related parties are: Casino: "Cost Sharing Agreement": Agreement signed between the Company, Helicco Participações Ltda., Foncière Euris e Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino") in August, 10 2014 to set the reimbursement rules for the Company of incurred expenses for the Casino Group companies related to activities involving transfer of "know-how" to the Company to support its development.

Insurance: Service agreements entered into between the Company and Casino for intermediation and negotiation of renewals of certain insurance policies.

"Agency Agreement": Signed between the Company, Sendas Distribuidora S.A and Groupe Casino Limited on July, 25 2016 to set the rules for the services provided of "global sourcing" (prospecting global suppliers and intermediating the purchases) for Casino and reimbursement for Groupe Casino Limited the Company to restore reduced profit margins as a result of promotions realized by Company in its stores. "Cost Reimbursement Agreement": Signed between the Company and Casino, Guichard- Perrachon S.A. on July, 25 2016 to set the reimbursement rules of French employees expenses of the Company related to the French social contributions paid by Casino in France. "Agency Agreement": Entered into between the Company, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. and Casino International S.A. on December 20, 2004 (as amended on February 23, 2017) to represent the Company in the commercial negotiation of products to be acquired from international suppliers. "Purchase Agreement": signed between the Company, Sendas and E.M.C. Distribution Limited on June 6, 2019 for the import of non-food and food products (except perishables and wines) for resale in its stores, upon request for purchase orders, on a non-exclusive basis. Éxito and subsidiaries: "Agreement on Establishment of Business Relations": Signed between the Company, Sendas, Éxito and its subsidiaries on July, 27 2016 to set the rules of prospection of suppliers in each home country in order to establish new commercial relationships.

Celebration of license agreements for the use of trademarks and copyrights involved in the production, advertising, promotion, marketing and distribution of textile products and accessories for the feminine public (Bronzini and Arkitect brands) by Distribuidora de Textiles y Confecciones SA (Didetexto ), controlled by Exito, to the Company.

"Cost Reimbursement Agreement": signed between the Company, Sendas and Éxito on October 22, 2019 for the reimbursement by one party to another of the costs incurred for the transfer of employees. FIC: Commercial contracts to set the rules for promotion and sale of financing services provided by FIC in the Company stores for implementation the financing partnership between the Company and Itaú Unibanco S.A. established in association agreement between the Company and Itaú, among them: (i) bank correspondent; (ii) indemnification agreement that FIC is committed to keep the Company free of losses in performing FIC's services; and FIC and Company are committed, with each other, to compensate for contingences related your responsibilities; and (iii) agreement to providing for the Company to the FIC, and vice versa, of information and access to the systems for offering services. 39 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Greenyellow : execution of (a) contracts with the Company to regulate the terms of the installation of equipment and the provision of services by Greenyellow of energy efficiency solutions in the establishments of the Company's multivarejo business unit for energy reduction. (b) contracts with Sendas to regulate the terms of the lease and maintenance of photovoltaic system equipment by Greenyellow in Sendas stores; (iii) contracts with the Company and Sendas for the purchase of energy sold on the free market. Puntos Colombia: Éxito's customer loyalty program. Balance related to point redemption and other services. Tuya: Financial institution invested by Éxito. Balance related to participation in business collaboration agreements and expense reimbursement, discount coupons and others. Casino Grupe: Balances receivable for expatriate expenses with Casino International, Distribution Casino and Casino Services. Provision of services in the import of goods by other companies of the Casino group. 12. Investments in subsidiaries and associates 12.1. Consolidation basis 12.1.1. Interest in controlled, subsidiaries and associates: The consolidated financial statements include the financial information of all subsidiaries over which the Company exercises control directly or indirectly. The determinations of which subsidiary are controlled by the Company and the basis of consolidation are in accordance with the requirements of CPC 36 (R3)/ IFRS 10. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared on the same closing date of the reporting period as those of the Company, using consistent accounting policies. All intercompany balances, including income and expenses, unrealized gains and losses and dividends resulting from intercompany transactions are eliminated upon consolidation. Gains or losses resulting from changes in equity interest in subsidiaries, not resulting in loss of control are directly recorded in equity. In the individual financial statements, equity interests are calculated considering the percentage held by GPA or its subsidiaries. In the consolidated financial statements, the Company consolidates all its subsidiaries and maintains non-controlling interests in a separate line item in shareholders' equity and statements of operations. The details of the Company's subsidiaries at the end of each year are shown below: 40 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Participation in investments - % 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Group Societies Country Company Indirect Company Indirect participation participation CBD Controlled Novasoc Comercial Ltda. ("Novasoc") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Sendas") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - Bellamar Empreend. e Participações Ltda. ("Bellamar") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - CBD Holland B.V. ("CBD Holland") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - GPA 2 Empreend. e Participações Ltda. ("GPA 2") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - GPA Logística e Transporte Ltda. ("GPA Logística") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - SCB Distribuição e Comércio Varejista de Alimentos Ltda. ("Compre Bem'') Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - Stix Fidelidade e Inteligência S.A. ("Stix") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - Leji Intermediação S.A. ("James Delivery") (***) Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - Cheftime Comércio de Refeições S/A ("Cheftime") Brazil 79.57 - - - GPA Malls & Properties Gestão de Ativos e Serviços Imobiliários Ltda. ("GPA M&P") Brazil 100.00 - 100.00 - BCafeterias e Lanchonetes Ltda. ("BCafeterias") Brazil 0.10 99.90 - - Fronteira Serviços Imobiliários Ltda.("Fronteira") Brazil 0.10 99.90 - - Place2B Serviços Imobiliários Ltda.("Place2B") Brazil 0.10 99.90 - - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Luxembourg Holding S.à.r.l. ("CBDLuxco") Luxembourg 100.00 - 100.00 - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Netherlands Holding B.V. ("CBDDutchco") Netherlands - 100.00 - 100.00 Éxito Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito") Colombia - 96.57 - - (Acquired in 11/27/2019) Éxito Industrias S.A.S. ("Éxito Industrias") Colombia - 94.59 - - Fideicomiso Lote Girardot Colombia - 96.57 - - Éxito Viajes y Turismo S.A.S. Colombia - 49.25 - - Almacenes Éxito Inversiones S.A.S. (Móvil Éxito) Colombia - 96.57 - - Gemex O & W S.A.S. Colombia - 96.57 - - Marketplace Internacional Éxito y Servicios S.A.S. (MPI) Colombia - 96.57 - - Logística, Transporte y Servicios Asociados S.A.S. (LTSA) Colombia - 96.57 - - Depósitos y Soluciones Logísticas S.A.S. Colombia - 96.57 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Iwana Colombia - 49.25 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Viva Malls Colombia - 49.25 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Viva Sincelejo Colombia - 25.12 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Viva Villavicencio Colombia - 25.12 - - Patrimonio Autónomo San Pedro Etapa I Colombia - 25.12 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Centro Comercial Colombia - 25.12 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Viva Laureles Colombia - 39.40 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Viva Palmas Colombia - 25.12 - - Patrimonio Autónomo Centro Comercial Viva Colombia - 44.33 - - Spice investment Mercosur Uruguay - 96.57 - - Larenco S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Geant Inversiones S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Lanin S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - 5 Hermanos Ltda. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Sumelar S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Raxwy Company S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Supermercados Disco del Uruguay S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Maostar S.A. Uruguay - 30.18 - - Ameluz S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Fandale S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Odaler S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - La Cabaña S.R.L. Uruguay - 60.35 - - 41 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Ludi S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Semin S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Randicor S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Setara S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Hiper Ahorro S.R.L. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Ciudad del Ferrol S.C. Uruguay - 59.14 - - Mablicor S.A. Uruguay - 30.78 - - Tipsel S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Tedocan S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Vía Artika S. A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Group Disco del Uruguay S.A. Uruguay - 60.35 - - Devoto Hermanos S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Mercados Devoto S.A. Uruguay - 96.57 - - Geant Argentina S.A. Argentina - 96.57 - - Libertad S.A. Argentina - 96.57 - - Onper Investment 2015 S.L Spain - 96.57 - - Spice España de Valores Americanos S.L. Spain - 96.57 - - Marketplace Internacional Éxito S.L Spain - 96.57 - - Carulla Vivero Holding Inc. British Virgin - 96.57 - - Islands Gelase S. A. Belgium - 96.57 - - Via Varejo Via Varejo S.A. ("Via Varejo") Brazil - - 43.23 - Indústria de Móveis Bartira Ltda. ("Bartira") Brazil - - - 43.23 VVLOG Logística Ltda. (PontoCred Negócio de Varejo Ltda.) ("VVLOG Logística") Brazil - - - 43.23 Globex Adm. e Serviços Ltda. ("Globex Adm") Brazil - - - 43.23 Lake Niassa Empreend. e Participações Ltda. ("Lake Niassa") Brazil - - - 43.23 Globex Adm. Consórcio Ltda. ("Globex Adm. Consórcio") Brazil - - - 43.23 Cnova Comércio Eletrônico S.A. ("Cnova Brazil") Brazil - - - 43.23 42 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The details of the Company's associates at the end of each year are shown below: Equity interests - % 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Group Companies Country Company Indirect Company Indirect interest interest Cnova N.V. Cnova N.V. ("Cnova Holanda") Netherlands - 33.98 - 33.98 Cdiscount Afrique SAS ("Cdiscount Afrique") France - 33.98 - 33.98 Cdiscount International BV ("Cdiscount Internacional") Netherlands - 33.98 - 33.98 Cnova France SAS ("Cnova France") France - 33.98 - 33.98 Cdiscount S.A. ("Cdiscount") France - 33.87 - 33.87 Cdiscount Côte d'Ivoire SAS Ivory Coast ("Cdiscount Côte") Ivory Coast - 33.98 - 33.98 Cdiscount Sénégal SAS ("Cdiscount Sénégal") Senegal - 33.98 - 33.98 Cdiscount Cameroun SAS ("Cdiscount Cameroun") Cameroon - 33.98 - 33.98 CLatam AS Uruguay ("CLatam") Uruguay - 23.79 - 23.79 Cdiscount Panama S.A. ("Cdiscount Panama") Panama - 23.79 - 23.79 Cdiscount Uruguay S.A. ("Cdiscount Uruguay") Uruguay - 23.79 - 23.79 Ecdiscoc Comercializadora S.A.(Cdiscount Ecuador) ("Ecdiscoc Comercializadora") Ecuador - 23.78 - 23.78 Cnova Pay France - 33.98 - 33.98 BeezUP SAS ("BezzUp") France - 33.98 - 33.98 CARYA France - 33.87 - 33.87 HALTAE France - 33.87 - 33.87 C-Logistics France - 28.56 - 33.87 NEOSYS France - 17.33 - 33.87 Neotech Solutions Morocco - 17.33 - 33.87 NEOSYS Tunisie Tunisia - 17.33 - - C Chez Vous France - 28.56 - - Phoenix France - 16.99 - - FIC Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento ("FIC") Brazil - 35,76 41,92 Banco Investcred Unibanco S.A. ("BINV") Brazil - - - 21,62 FIC Promotora de Vendas Ltda. ("FIC Promotora") Brazil - 35,76 - 41,92 Éxito Puntos Colombia S.A.S ("Puntos") Colombia - 48,29 - - Compañia de Financiamento Tuya S.A. ("Tuya") Colombia - 48,29 - - Cnova N.V ("Cnova Holanda") Netherlands - 0,18 - - - 12.1.2. Associates' accounting financial Investments in associates are accounted for under the equity method, based on the fact these associates are entities over which the Company exercises significant influence, but not control, since (a) it is a part of the shareholders' agreement, appointing certain officers and having vote rights in certain relevant decisions. The associates are: i) (discontinued operation) and FIC managed by Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco") and ii) Cnova N.V. which operates mainly on e- commerce in France and (iii) Tuya, financial institution invested of Éxito. Associates have no restriction on transfer resources to the company, for example, in the form of dividends. 43 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The summarized financial statements are as follows: FIC Cnova N.V. Tuya 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 Restated Current assets 7,085 5,952 3,271 3,121 3,943 Noncurrent assets 51 59 2,587 1,947 100 Total assets 7,136 6,011 5,858 5,068 4,043 Current liabilities 6,185 5,279 5,819 5,127 1,426 Noncurrent liabilities 20 10 867 757 2,146 Shareholders' equity 931 722 (828) (816) 471 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,136 6,011 5,858 5,068 4,043 Statement of operations: 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 Restated Revenues 1,207 969 9,689 9,370 698 Operating income 441 398 (24) (73) 87 Net income for the year 263 218 (288) (147) (14) For the purposes of measurement of the investment in this associate, the special goodwill reserve recorded by FIC shall be deducted from its shareholders' equity amount of R$122, since it is Itaú Unibanco's exclusive right. The measurement of Tuya and Cnova N.V. investments includes the goodwill acquired in the business combination totaling R$209 and R$11, respectively. 12.2. Breakdown of investments Balances at 12.31.2018 Adjustment related to IFRS 16 Balances at 12.31.2018 - restated Share of profit of subsidiaries and associates and associates Writte off Via Varejo Dividends and interest on own capital Stock options Capital increase Capital increase with property and equipment Other movements Share of other comprehensive income Assets held for sale and discontinued operations Balances at 12.31.2019 Parent Company Sendas Via Bellamar Compre Others Total (*) Varejo Bem 4,210 - 207 75 (223) 4,269 (119) - - - (11) (130) 4,091 - 207 75 (234) 4,139 1,047 16 101 (49) (150) 965 (2) (1,372) - - (492) (1,866) (297) - (9) - - (306) 1 4 - - - 5 2,003 - - 194 52 2,249 67 - - 57 (5) 119 (6) - - - 37 31 191 - - - (6) 185 - 1,352 - - 492 1,844 7,095 - 299 277 (306) 7,365 44 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Parent Company Sendas Via Bellamar Compre Others Total (*) Varejo Bem Balances at 12.31.2017 3,119 - 155 - (124) 3,150 Adjustment related to IFRS 16 (95) - - - (6) (101) Balances at 12.31.2017 - restated 3,024 - 155 - (130) 3,049 Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries and associates 1,076 104 78 (30) (79) 1,149 Dividends and interest of own capital (115) - (19) - - (134) Stock options 8 5 - - 1 14 Capital increase - - - 22 - 22 Capital increase with property and equipment 98 - - 83 - 181 Other movements (**) - (58) - - (1) (59) Share of other comprehensive income - (23) (7) - (25) (55) Assets held for sale and discontinued operations (note 33) - (28) - - - (28) Balances at 12.31.2018 - Restated 4,091 - 207 75 (234) 4,139 Includes the effects of uncovered liabilities on the investment on Cnova N.V. of R$386 on December 31, 2019 (R$279 on December 31, 2018). Balances at 12.31.2017 - restated Share of profit of associates - continued Share of profit of associates - discontinued Dividends and interest on own capital - continued operation Dividends and interest on own capital - discontinued operation Share of other comprehensive income To held for sale and discontinued operations Balances at 12.31.2018 - restated Share of profit of associates - continued Share of profit of associates - discontinued Dividends and interest on own capital - continued operation Dividends and interest on own capital - discontinued operation Share of other comprehensive income Investment acquisition Assets held for sale and discontinued operations Balances at 12.31.2019 Consolidated FIC BINV Tuya Puntos Other Total Colombia 155 - - - (200) (45) 79 - - - (51) 28 32 8 - - - 40 (25) - - - - (25) (12) - - - - (12) (7) - - - (28) (35) (19) (8) - - - (27) 203 - - - (279) (76) 106 - (19) 2 (99) (10) 12 4 - - - 16 (20) - - - - (20) (3) - - - - (3) - - 12 - (8) 4 - - 465 - - 465 (9) (4) - - - (13) 289 - 458 2 (386) 363 12.3. Sale of investment in Via Varejo: The Company concluded the sale process started on November 23, 2016, through an auction on June 14, 2019 held at B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, for the price of R$4.90 reais per share, totaling R$2,300, in line with its long-term strategy of focusing on the development of the food sector. The gain from the sale of R$398, net of income tax of R$199 (see note 21) and related costs, was presented in the result of discontinued operations (see note 33). 45 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The Company ceased to exercise control over Via Varejo during the month of June 2019 and is in the process of implementing the formal steps foreseen for such events on the guarantees granted, shareholdings in other companies, use of brands, etc. The Company will continue to provide guarantees on legal proceedings prior to the acquisition of Globex in 2010, as disclosed in note 22.6. 13. Business Combinations and goodwil Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the sum of the consideration transferred, measured at fair value on the acquisition date, and the remaining amount of non-controlling interest in the acquired company. For each business combination, the acquirer measures the non-controlling interest in the acquiree at fair value or by the proportionate share in the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The acquisition costs incurred are treated as an expense and included in administrative expenses. When the Company acquires a business, it assesses the financial acquired assets and liabilities assumed for the appropriate classification and designation according to the contractual terms, the economic circumstances and the relevant conditions on the date of the acquisition. This includes the separation of derivatives embedded in contracts by the acquired company. Any contingent payments to be transferred by the acquirer will be recognized at fair value on the acquisition date. Subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent payment considered as an asset or liability will be recognized through profit or loss. Goodwill is initially measured at cost and is the excess between the consideration transferred and the non-controlling interest in assets and assumed liabilities, if this payment is lower than the fair value of the acquirer's net assets, the difference is recognized in profit or loss as bargain purchase gain. After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost, less any impairment losses. For impairment testing purposes, the goodwill acquired in a business combination is, as of the acquisition date, allocated to the operating segment that will benefit from the business combination, regardless of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquire will be assigned to the operating segment. When goodwill is part of a cash-generating unit and part of the operation at this unit is sold, the goodwill related to the sold operation is included in the book amount of the operation when calculating profit or loss from the sale of the operation. This goodwill is then measured based on the relative amounts of the sold operation and part of the cash-generating unit which was maintained. 13.1. Acquisition of Almacenes Exito - Colombia On June 26, 2019, a recommendation from the Company's final controlling shareholder, Casino, was presented at a meeting of the GPA Board of Directors. Aiming the simplification of the structure of the Casino in Latin America, a significant improvement in governance and an increase in the basis of potential investors. Transactions under common control are not provided for in IFRS, however transactions for the purpose of merely corporate reorganization have been treated at cost historically by the Company. The acquisition of Èxito Group differed from a reorganization because it had a commercial substance, being carried out at market value validated by evaluation committees, involved a public offering launched by GPA, through its subsidiary Sendas Distribuidora SA ("Sendas"), with a view to the acquisition, in cash, of all the shares of Éxito, a publicly -held company located in Colombia. Due to the economic substance, the Company applied CPC 15R / IFRS 3R. The transaction also involved the acquisition by Casino of the indirect all GPA's share control shares currently held indirectly by Éxito at the price of R$113 reais per share; and the migration from the GPA to the Novo Mercado, B3's highest governance segment, with the 46 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) conversion of all GPA preferred shares into common shares at the ratio of 1 to 1. On July 23, 2019, a material fact informed that the Board of Directors, of GPA based on the favorable recommendation of the Special Independent Committee and within range the price originally recommended by GPA's executive board, approved that its operational subsidiary Sendas Distribuidora to approve the launch of an all cash tender offer, in cash, to acquire up to all of the shares of Éxito, for the price of 18,000 Colombian pesos per share (equivalent to R$21.67 reais on the date of purchase). Continuing the transaction, on September 12, 2019, the Board of Directors and the general shareholders' meeting of Éxito approved the sale of its indirect equity interest in GPA to Casino in the terms disclosed. Since in this transaction the Company was exposed to Colombian pesos ("COP") during the offering period, on July 24, 2019, the financial committee approved the realization of a cash flow hedge, via NDFs (Non Deliverable Forward), to mitigate this exposure (see note 19). On November 27, 2019, the OPA was liquidated, and shareholders representing 96.57% of Éxito's capital accepted the takeover bid. This adhesion represented a disbursement by Sendas of 7.780 billion Colombian pesos (amount equivalent to R$9.5 billion (taking into account the exchange rate of December 31, 2019). On the same date, prior to the liquidation of the OPA, subsidiaries of Casino acquired all of the shares issued by GPA held directly and indirectly by Éxito for the price, net of debt, of US$1,161 million (equivalent to R$4.9 billion based on the exchange rate on the date of the transaction). Association context Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates more than 650 stores in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, in addition to exploring shopping centers, having a significant investment in a loyalty and financial company, in addition to its own brands with successful participation. The Company started to consolidate Éxito's results as of December 1,2019, when it obtained control of the company, consolidations only one month of the income statement. Net sales were R$2,151 in this period and net income was R$71. If Éxito had been consolidated as of January 1, 2019, the effect in the income statement would have been R$18,388 on net sales and R$178 on net income from continuing operations. Determination of the consideration transferred by the acquisition The amounts were transferred in cash in the net amount of R$9,413 this amount is already net of cash flow hedge made to protect the exchange variation between Reais and Colombian pesos of part of the price between the beginning and the end of the offer in the amount of R$145, and dividends (R$42) related to the year of 2018 whose payment was scheduled for January 2020. 12.31.2019 Cash disbursement 9.268 Cash flow hedge adjustment 145 9.413 Dividends related to 2018 (42) Total consideration transferred 9.371 Fair values of identifiable acquired assets and liabilities acquired The fair values of identifiable acquired assets and liabilities acquired from Exito, on the date of the business combination, are as follows: 47 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Balance after preliminary purchase price Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,062 Trade accounts reciable, net 416 Inventories, net 2,765 Recoverable taxes 477 Other current assets 342 Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 1,282 Related Parties 137 Other noncurrent assets 112 Investments 465 Investment Properties 2,789 Property and equipment, net 6,954 Intangible assets, net 2,661 24,462 Liabilities: Payroll and related taxes 283 Trade payble, net 4,545 Taxes and contributions payables 219 Borrowings and financing 2,546 Lease liabilities 277 Other current liabilities 998 Noncurrent borrowings financing 2,060 Deferred income tax and social contribution 1,657 Provisions for risks 103 Noncurrent lease liabilities 1,540 Other noncurrent liabilities 28 14,256 Net assets 10,206 (-) Attributed to non-controlling shareholders (2,522) Net assets 7,684 Tradename - The Company identified the main brands of Éxito operation, represented by the store formats operated in Colombia Surtimax, Super Inter, Exito and Carulla, in Argentina Libertad brand and in Uruguay Disco. In addition, Éxito, Bronzini and Carulla Èxito own brands were evaluated. Tradenames have an indefinite useful life. Investment properties and stores - Grupo Éxito has real estate assets that are explored in its gallery rental and shopping mall activities. Such assets have high commercial relevance, being located in privileged areas. Additionally, a group of stores considered significant that were explored in the Exito operation were evaluated. 48 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Investment Banco Tuya - Tuya shares held by the Company were evaluated by market prices. Leases - Rents contracts were recalculated using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of acquisition. As part of the process of identifying intangible assets and liabilities in allocating the purchase price, it was identified other items whose information collection process, discussion with management and understanding of the Colombian market had not been completed by the date of disclosure of these financial statements. Among the assets we can mention mainly the added value of a portion of fixed assets and customer relationships. We estimate that such assets that will be reclassified from goodwill will not impact significant the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019. The fair value of the interest of non-controlling shareholders was measured using the interest held by them, at fair value on the date of the business combination, as shown below: 12.31.2019 Total consideration transferred - 96.57% 9,371 Company at Fair value 100% 9,706 Non-controlling interest Fair value (OPA) 335 Preliminary goodwill identified As a result of: (i) measurement of the total consideration transferred by the acquisition Èxito control, (ii) measurement of the non-controlling interest, and (iii) measurement of identifiable assets and liabilities at fair value, the Company recorded goodwill, in the amount of R$1,687. The goodwill for expected future profitability of R$1,687 arising from the acquisition consists mainly of synergies and economies of scale. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes, except on the sale of the investment. Goodwill is disclosed in the consolidated balance sheet in the subgroup of intangible assets. In the Sendas subsidiary, Éxito direct parent company, goodwill is in the investment subgroup, in the same group of noncurrent assets. The acquisition-related cost was R$198, recognized in "other operating expenses" (note 28). As follow: 12.31.2019 Fair value of net assets acquired 10,206 (-) Attributed to non-controlling shareholders (2,187) 8,019 Remaining non-controlling interest (OPA) (335) 7,684 Total consideration transferred for the acquisition of control of Exito 9,371 Goodwill resulting from Èxito control acquisition of control of Exito 1,687 Subsequent measurement - purchase price allocation The acquisition Èxito control was accounted under acquisition method, in accordance with IFRS 3R. 13.2. Cheftime and James Delivery In 2018 and 2019, the Company acquired control of James Delivery, which is a delivery company and Cheftime, which provides gastronomic kits. The net assets of such companies (representing approximately R$1) and the considerations for the acquisition were measured and concluded during 2019. 49 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 14. Investment properties Investment properties are measured at historical cost, including transaction costs, net of accumulated depreciation and or impairment loss, if applicable. The cost of investment properties acquired in a business combination is determined at fair value, in accordance with IFRS 3 / CPC 15 - Business combination. Investment properties are written off when they are sold or when they are no longer used and no future economic benefit is expected from the sale. An investment property is also classified as held for sale when there is an intention to sell. The difference between the net amount obtained from the sale and the carrying amount of the asset is recognized in the statement of operations for the period in which the asset is written off. The investment properties of the Company and its subsidiaries correspond to commercial areas and lots that are maintained for income generation or future price appreciation. The fair value of investment properties is measured based on assessments performed by third parties. Consolidated Acquisition Foreign Balance at Additi- Depre- Currency Balance at of Transfers 12.31.2018 ons ciation Translation 12.31.2019 companies adjustment Land 6 2 - 523 8 (6) 533 Buildings 10 10 (4) 2,257 42 5 2,320 Improvements 4 - - - - (4) - Construction in progress - - - 10 - - 10 Total 20 12 (4) 2,790 50 (5) 2,863 Consolidated Balance at 12.31.2019 Balance at 12.31.2018 Cost Accumulated Net Cost Accumulated Net depreciation depreciation Land 533 - 533 6 - 6 Buildings 2,412 (92) 2,320 20 (10) 10 Improvements - - - 4 - 4 Construction in progress 10 - 10 - - - Total 2,955 (92) 2,863 30 (10) 20 During December 2019, the results generated by the Éxito subsidiaries for the use of investment properties are as follows: Leasel revenue 31 Operating expenses related to investment properties that generate revenue (4) Operating expenses related to investment properties that do not generate revenue (12) Net revenue generated by investment properties 15 As of December 31, 2019, the fair value of investment properties consisted only of balances from the subsidiary Éxito in the amount of R$2,859. 50 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 15. Property and equipment Property and equipment is stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and/or impairment losses, if any. This cost includes the cost of acquisition of equipment and financing costs for long- term construction projects, if the recognition criteria are met. When significant components of property and equipment are replaced, they are recognized as individual assets with specific useful lives and depreciation. Likewise, when a major replacement is performed, its cost is recognized at the carrying amount of the equipment as a replacement, if the recognition criteria are met. All other repair and maintenance costs are recognized in the statement of operations for the year as incurred. Asset category Average annual depreciation rate Buildings 2.50% Improvements Leasehold 4.17% Machinery and equipment 12.12% Facilities 8.19% Furniture and fixtures 11.03% Others 20.00% Property and equipment items and eventual significant parts are written off when sold or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or sale. Any eventual gains or losses arising from the write off of the assets are included in the statement of operations for the year. The residual value, the useful life of assets and the depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each reporting period and adjusted prospectively, if applicable. The Company reviewed the useful lives of fixed assets for fiscal year 2019 and no significant changes were necessary. Interest on loans directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset, which requires a substantial period of time to be finalized for the intended use or sale (qualifying asset), is capitalized as part of the cost of the respective assets during its construction. From the date of entry into operation of the corresponding asset, capitalized costs are depreciated over the estimated useful life of the asset. 15.1. Impairment of non financial assets Impairment testing is designed so that the Company can present the net realizable value of an asset. This amount may be realized directly or indirectly, respectively, through the sale of the asset or the cash generated by the use of the asset in the Company and its subsidiaries activities. The Company and its subsidiaries tests its tangible or intangible assets for impairment annually or whenever there is internal or external evidence that they may be impaired. An asset's recoverable amount is defined as the asset's fair value or the value in use of its cash- generating unit (CGU), whichever is higher, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets. If the carrying amount of an asset or CGU exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and an allowance is recorded to adjust its carrying amount to its recoverable amount, in assessing the recoverable amount, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to present value using a pre-tax discount rate that represents the Company's weighted average cost of capital ("WACC"), reflecting current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. The useful life test for intangibles including goodwill is presented in note 16. 51 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Recovery test of stores operating assets The procedure for verifying non-realization consisted of grouping operational and intangible assets (Commercial rights) directly attributable to stores. The test steps were as follows: Step 1: the book value of properties in rented stores was compared with a sales multiple (30% to

35%) representing transactions between retail companies. For stores with a multiple value below the book value, we move to a more detailed method, described in Step 2.

35%) representing transactions between retail companies. For stores with a multiple value below the book value, we move to a more detailed method, described in Step 2. Step 2: the Company considers the highest value among the discounted cash flows using the

4.8% perpetuity growth (5.5% in 2018) for periods exceeding five years and a discount rate of 8.4 % (10.1% in 2018) or appraisal reports prepared by independent specialists for own stores. The Company carried out a test to verify the operational assets of the stores that could not be recoverable and in the year ended December 31, 2019, based on the tests performed, there was no need to recognize a loss. Impairment losses are recognized in profit or loss for the year in expense categories consistent with the function of the respective impaired asset. Previously recognized impairment losses are only reversed in case of change in the assumptions used to determine the asset's recoverable amount at its initial or most recent recognition, except for goodwill, which cannot be reversed in future periods. Parent Company Balance at Additi- Remeasu- Depre- Write- Transfers Balance at 12.31.2018 ons rement ciation offs (*) 12.31.2019 Restated Land 991 - - - (30) (57) 904 Buildings 1,179 4 - (41) (29) (87) 1,026 Leasehold improvements 2,033 64 - (204) (68) 266 2,091 Machinery and equipment 861 190 - (166) (11) 101 975 Facilities 275 16 - (38) (6) 2 249 Furniture and fixtures 357 66 - (59) (11) 24 377 Construction in progress 115 590 - - - (586) 119 Others 32 28 - (13) - (14) 33 Total 5,843 958 - (521) (155) (351) 5, 774 Lease - right of use: Buildings 3,420 123 528 (388) (105) - 3,578 Equipment 1 - - (1) - - - 3,421 123 528 (389) (105) - 3,578 Total 9,264 1,081 528 (910) (260) (351) 9,352 52 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Parent Company Balance at Additions Remeasu- Depre- Write-offs Transfer Balance at 12.31.2017 rement ciation s 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Land 1,094 - - - (56) (47) 991 Buildings 1,333 5 - (44) (70) (45) 1,179 Leasehold improvements 2,142 7 - (196) (54) 134 2,033 Machinery and equipment 904 18 - (165) (56) 160 861 Facilities 306 13 - (38) (5) (1) 275 Furniture and fixtures 365 8 - (58) (18) 60 357 Construction in progress 79 458 - - - (422) 115 Others 41 27 - (14) - (22) 32 Total 6,264 536 - (515) (259) (183) 5,843 Finance lease Buildings 3,336 129 331 (351) (25) - 3,420 Equipment 2 - - (1) - - 1 3,338 129 331 (352) (25) - 3,421 Total 9,602 665 331 (867) (284) (183) 9,264 Referring to assets transferred to the subsidiaries Sendas Distribuidora and SCB as a capital increase related to the banner conversion project. Parent Company Balance at 12.31.2019 Balance at 12.31.2018 Cost Accumulated Net Cost Accumulated Net depreciation depreciation Restated Land 904 - 904 991 - 991 Buildings 1,659 (633) 1,026 1,898 (719) 1,179 Leasehold improvements 3,859 (1,768) 2,091 3,666 (1,633) 2,033 Machinery and equipment 2,445 (1,470) 975 2,247 (1,386) 861 Facilities 582 (333) 249 583 (308) 275 Furniture and fixtures 992 (615) 377 945 (588) 357 Construction in progress 119 - 119 115 - 115 Others 143 (110) 33 136 (104) 32 Total 10,703 (4,929) 5,774 10,581 (4,738) 5,843 Lease - right of use: Buildings 6,461 (2,883) 3,578 5,980 (2,560) 3,420 Equipment 37 (37) - 37 (36) 1 6,498 (2,920) (3,578) 6,017 (2,596) 3,421 Total 17,201 (7,849) 9,352 16,598 (7,334) 9,264 53 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Acquisition Remeasure- Foreign Deconsolida- Balance at Transfers Currency Balance at Additions of Depreciation Write-offs tion Via 12.31.2018 ment (***) translation 12.31.2019 companies Varejo adjustment Restated Land 1,366 75 2,353 - - (30) (36) 42 - 3,770 Buildings 1,773 237 1,317 - (67) (29) (29) 9 (1) 3,210 Leasehold improvements 3,843 634 334 - (332) (382) 407 - (63) 4,441 Machinery and equipment 1,308 445 672 - (264) (36) 180 10 (34) 2,281 Facilities 501 86 64 - (59) (16) 30 (2) (24) 580 Furniture and fixtures 595 163 300 - (100) (21) 80 6 (16) 1,007 Construction in progress 176 789 154 - - (6) (903) 3 62 275 Other 59 32 6 - (24) (2) 7 - (4) 74 Total 9,621 2,461 5,200 - (846) (522) (264) 68 (80) 15,638 Lease - right of use: Buildings 4,422 792 1,727 832 (525) (152) 52 32 (157) 7,023 Equipment 9 15 25 - (5) - - 1 - 45 Land - - 3 - - - - - - 3 4,431 807 1,755 832 (530) (152) 52 33 (157) 7,071 Total 14,052 3,268 6,955 832 (1,376) (674) (212) 101 (237) 22,709 54 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Balance at Provision for Assets held for Balance at Additions Remeasurement Depreciation Write-offs (**) Transfers (***) sale and 12.31.2017 Impaiment 12.31.2018 discontinued operations Restated Restated Land 1,362 46 - - (56) - 13 1 1,366 Buildings 1,770 175 - (57) (71) - (46) 2 1,773 Leasehold improvements 3,492 479 - (292) (124) - 361 (73) 3,843 Machinery and equipment 1,262 182 - (235) (79) - 292 (114) 1,308 Facilities 487 76 - (54) (20) - 27 (15) 501 Furniture and fixtures 540 92 - (84) (26) - 116 (43) 595 Construction in progress 126 809 - - (13) - (755) 9 176 Other 64 39 - (24) (31) - (8) 19 59 Total 9,103 1,898 - (746) (420) - - (214) 9,621 Lease - right of use: Buildings 4,174 338 1,184 (441) (57) (32) (2) (742) 4,422 Equipment 15 - - (5) (1) - - - 9 4,189 338 1,184 (446) (58) (32) (2) (742) 4,431 Total 13,292 2,236 1,184 (1,192) (478) (32) (2) (956) 14,052 55 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Balance at 12.31.2019 Balance at 12.31.2018 Cost Accumulated Net Cost Accumulated Net depreciation depreciation Restated Land 3,770 - 3,770 1,366 - 1,366 Buildings 4,279 (1,069) 3,210 2,585 (812) 1,773 Leasehold improvements 7,065 (2,624) 4,441 5,868 (2,025) 3,843 Machinery and equipment 4,864 (2,583) 2,281 2,957 (1,649) 1,308 Facilities 1,065 (485) 580 865 (364) 501 Furniture and fixtures 2,196 (1,189) 1,007 1,287 (692) 595 Construction in progress 275 - 275 176 - 176 Other 256 (182) 74 206 (147) 59 23,770 (8,132) 15,638 15,310 (5,689) 9,621 Lease - right of use: Equipment 10,655 (3,632) 7,023 7,449 (3,027) 4,422 Equipment 128 (83) 45 82 (73) 9 Land 6 (3) 3 - - - 10,789 (3,718) 7,071 7,531 (3,100) 4,431 Total 34,559 (11,850) 22,709 22,841 (8,789) 14,052 Guarantees

At December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company and its subsidiaries had collateralized property and equipment items for some legal claims, as disclosed in note 22.8. Capitalized borrowing costs The consolidated borrowing costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 were R$26 (R$22 for the year ended December 31, 2018). The rate used to determine the borrowing costs eligible for capitalization was 136.11% of the CDI (101.78 % of the CDI for the year ended December 31, 2018), corresponding to the effective interest rate on the Company's borrowings. 15.4. Additions to property and equipment for cash flow presentation purposes: Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Additions (i) 1,081 665 3,268 2,236 Lease (122) (308) (806) (519) Capitalized borrowing costs (7) (5) (26) (22) Property and equipment financing - Additions (ii) (769) (509) (2,116) (1,482) 2,142 Property and equipment financing - Payments (ii) 726 542 1,436 Total 909 385 2,462 1,649 The additions are related to the purchase of operating assets, acquisition of land and buildings to expand activities, building of new stores, improvements of existing distribution centers and stores and investments in equipment and information technology. 56 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) The additions to property and equipment above are presented to reconcile the acquisitions during the year with the amounts presented in the statement of cash flows net of items that did not impact cash. 15.5. Other information At December 31, 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded in the cost of sales the amount of R$118 in the parent company (R$97 at December 31, 2018) and R$147 in consolidated (R$126 at December 31, 2018) related to the depreciation of its fleet of trucks, machinery, buildings and facilities related to the distribution centers. 16. Intangible assets Intangible assets acquired separately are measured at cost at initial recognition, less amortization and any impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets, excluding capitalized software development costs, are recognized as expenses when incurred. Intangible assets consist mainly of software acquired from third parties, software developed for internal use, commercial rights (stores' rights of use), customer lists, advantageous lease agreements, advantageous furniture supply agreements and brands. Intangible assets with definite useful lives are amortized by the straight-line method. The amortization period and method are reviewed, at least, at the end of each reporting period. Changes in the expected useful life or the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the asset are accounted for by changing the amortization period or method, as appropriate, and are treated as changes in accounting estimate. Software development costs recognized as assets are amortized over their useful lives (5 a 10 years), accordingly to the amortization rate of 10.82% beginning amortization when they become operational. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not amortized, but tested for impairment at the end of each reporting period or whenever there are indications that their carrying amount may be impaired either individually or at the level of the cash-generating unit. The assessment is reviewed annually to determine whether the indefinite life assumption remains valid. Otherwise, the useful life is changed prospectively from indefinite to definite. When applicable, gains or losses arising from the derecognition of an intangible asset are measured as the difference between the net proceeds from the sale of the asset and its carrying amount, any gain or loss being recognized in the statement of operations in the year when the asset is derecognized. 57 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Goodwill Commercial rightsl (note 16.2) Software and implementation Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (*) Software Total Parent Company Balance at Additi- Remeasu- Amortization Transfers Balance at 12.31.2018 ons rement 12.31.2019 Restated 542 - - - (41) 501 47 - - - - 47 563 161 - (95) 121 750 1,152 161 - (95) 80 1,298 587 - 5 (36) - 556 77 - - (22) - 55 664 - 5 (58) - 611 1,816 161 5 (153) 80 1,909 Goodwill Commercial rights retail (note 16.2) Software and implementation Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (*) Software Total Parent Company Balance at Additions Acquisition of Amortization Transfers Balance at 12.31.2017 companies 12.31.2018 Restated Restated 501 - 41 - - 542 46 - - (2) 3 47 509 139 - (85) - 563 1,056 139 41 (87) 3 1,152 - 179 - (7) 415 587 91 - - (25) 11 77 91 179 - (32) 426 664 1,147 318 41 (119) 429 1,816 Parent Company Balance at 12.31.2019 Balance at 12.31.2018 Cost Accumulated Net Cost Accumulated Net amortization amortization Goodwill Commercial rights (note 16.2) Software and implementation Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (*) Software Total 1,359 (858) 501 47 - 47 1,397 (647) 750 2,803 (1,505) 1,298 604 (48) 556 313 (258) 55 917 (306) 611 3,720 (1,811) 1,909 1,400 (858) 542 47 - 47 1,116 (553) 563 2,563 (1,411) 1,152 598 (11) 587 216 (139) 77 814 (150) 664 3,377 (1,561) 1,816 Related to leases and operations agreements of some stores. The Company has the contractual right to operate these stores for 30 years. 58 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Goodwill Tradename Commercial rights (note 16.2) Software Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (**) Software Total (*) See note 13.1 and 13.2. Consolidated Foreign Balance at Addi- Acquisition of Amortization Write-off Remeasurement currency Transfer Deconsolidation Balance at 12.31.2018 tions companies (*) translation Via Varejo 12.31.2019 adjustment 1,148 - 1,686 - - - 43 (1) - 2,876 39 - 2,569 (1) - - 56 8 - 2,671 111 24 32 (1) - - 1 - - 167 621 274 60 (108) (7) - 1 124 (75) 890 1,919 298 4,347 (110) (7) - 101 131 (75) 6,604 819 - - (45) - 6 - - - 780 80 - - (24) (1) - - - 1 56 899 - - (69) (1) 6 - - 1 836 2,818 298 4,347 (179) (8) 6 101 131 (74) 7,440 (**) Related to leases and operating agreements of some stores. The Company has the contractual right to operate these stores for a 30 years. 59 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Goodwill Tradename Commercial rights (note 16.2) Software Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (**) Software Total Company Assets held for Balance at Addi- Amorti- Write- sale and Balance at acquisition Transfer 12.31.2017 tions zation off discontinued 12.31.2018 (*) operations Restated Restated 1,107 - 41 - - - - 1,148 39 - - - - 251 (251) 39 86 24 - (5) - 6 - 111 551 534 - (91) (29) (256) (88) 621 1,783 558 41 (96) (29) 1 (339) 1,919 - 179 - (7) - 647 - 819 95 - - (27) - 12 - 80 95 179 - (34) - 659 - 899 1,878 737 41 (130) (29) 660 (339) 2,818 Consolidated Balance at 12.31.2019 Balance at 12.31.2018 Cost Accumulated Net Cost Accumulated Net amortization amortization Restated Goodwill 3,986 (1,110) 2,876 2,259 (1,111) 1,148 Tradename 2,672 (1) 2,671 39 - 39 Commercial rights (note 16.2) 168 (1) 167 111 - 111 Software 1,715 (825) 890 1,200 (579) 621 8, 541 (1,937) 6,604 3,609 (1,690) 1,919 Lease-right of use: Right of use Paes Mendonça (**) 836 (56) 780 832 (13) 819 Software 321 (265) 56 225 (145) 80 1,157 (321) 836 1,057 (158) 899 Total intangibles 9,698 (2,258) 7,440 4,666 (1,848) 2,818 16.1. Test for recovery of intangibles of indefinite useful life, including goodwill The impairment test of intangibles uses the same practices described in Note 15 Property, plant and equipment. For impairment testing purposes, the goodwill acquired through business combinations and tradenames with indefinite useful lives was allocated to two cash generating units, which are also operational segments that disclose information. The segments are: retail and wholesale of self - services referring to the "ASSAÍ" brand. The recoverable amount of the segments was defined by means of the value in use based on cash projections arising from the financial budgets approved by senior management for the next three years. The discount rate applied to cash flow projections is 8.4% (10.1% in 2018), and cash flows that exceed the three-year period are extrapolated using a 4.8% growth rate (5.5% on December 31, 2018). As a result of this analysis, there was no need to record a provision for impairment of these assets. 60 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Sensitivity analysis Based on the probable scenario, a sensitivity analysis was made for a 0.5% increase / decrease in the discount rate and growth rate. In any combination, the value of the segment's cash flow is higher than its book value. As a result of this analysis, there was no need to record a provision for impairment of these assets. 16.2. Commercial right Commercial rights are the right to operate the stores under to acquired rights, or allocated on business combinations. Management understands that commercial rights are considered recoverable, considering its recovery by cash flows return or the possibility of negotiating with third parties. Goodwill with a defined useful life is tested using the same assumptions used in the Company's other recoverability tests (note 6.1 (b)), following the term of use of these assets. 16.3. Additions to intangible assets for cash flow presentation purposes: Parent Company Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Additions 161 318 298 737 Lease (1) - (1) - Intangible assets financing - Addition - - (23) (59) Intangible assets financing - Payments - - 46 37 Total 160 318 320 715 17. Trade payables, net Product suppliers Service suppliers Bonuses from suppliers (note 17.2) Parent Company 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 5,064 5,745 411390 (531)

5,022 5,604 Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 14,371 9,662 977 491 (907)

14,887 9,246 17.1. Agreement between suppliers, the Company and banks The Company and its subsidiaries have certain agreements with financial institutions in order to allow their suppliers to use the Company's lines of credit for prepayment of receivables arising from the sale of goods and services, allowing suppliers to anticipate receivables in the normal course of purchases made by the Company. These transactions were evaluated by the management concluding that has commercial characteristics, since there are no changes in price and / or terms previously established in the original commercial negotiations, as well as no financial charges. The anticipation is also solely the suppliers's discretion. The Company also has commercial transactions increasing payment terms, routinely as part of its commercial activity, without financial charges. 61 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 17.2. Bonuses from suppliers It includes bonuses and discounts obtained from suppliers. These amounts are established in agreements and include amounts for discounts on purchase volumes, joint marketing programs, freight reimbursements, and other similar programs. The collection of these receivables is by offsetting the amounts payable to suppliers, according to supply agreements conditions so that the settlement occurs by the net amount. 18. Borrowings and financing 18.1. Debt breakdown Parent Company Consolidated Weighted average 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 rate Restated Restated Debentures and promissory note Debentures and Certificate of 3,978 4,146 11,863 4,146 Agribusiness Receivables (note 18.4) 129.34% of CDI 3,978 4,146 11,863 4,146 Borrowings and financing Local currency BNDES 4.01% per year 4 6 27 37 Working capital 124.4% of CDI 509 238 1,008 238 Working capital TR + 9.80 % per year 15 17 99 112 Swap contracts (note 18.7) 101.44% (2) (2) (12) (11) Borrowing cost (9) - (22) (3) 517 259 1,100 373 Foreign currency (note 18.5) Working capital USD + 3.14% per year 845 189 846 843 Working capital IBR 3M + 2% - - 323 - Credit letter - - 12 - Swap contracts (note 18.7) 118.27% of CDI (15) (33) (15) (76) Swap contracts (note 18.7) IBR 3M + 2% - - (19) - NDF Contracts - Derivatives - - (1) - Borrowing cost - - (1) - 830 156 1,145 767 Total 5,325 4,561 14,108 5,286 Current assets 45 - 73 43 Noncurrent assets 2 35 13 44 Current liabilities 2,016 1,306 3,488 1,981 Noncurrent liabilities 3,356 3,290 10,706 3,392 62 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 18.2. Changes in borrowings Parent Company Consolidated At December 31, 2018 4,704 5,438 Adjustment related to IFRS 16 (143) (152) Restated opening balance 4,561 5,286 Additions 2,259 13,604 Accrued interest 312 678 Accrued swap 9 (11) Mark-to-market (1) (47) Monetary and exchange rate changes 8 (13) Borrowing cost 9 31 Interest paid (274) (504) Payments (1,352) (9,551) Swap paid 11 103 Acquisition of companies - 4,527 Foreign currency translation adjustment - 80 Deconsolidation Via Varejo (217) (75) At December 31, 2019 5,325 14,108 Parent Company Consolidated At December 31, 2017 4,087 4,560 Adjustment related to IFRS 16 (181) (195) Restated opening balance 3,906 4,365 Additions 2,903 9,139 Accrued interest 296 619 Accrued swap (53) (126) Mark-to-market 5 12 Monetary and exchange rate changes 74 167 Borrowing cost 12 13 Interest paid (396) (758) Payments (2,144) (7,920) Swap paid (42) (9) Liabilities related to assets held for sale and - (216) discontinued operations (note 33) At December 31, 2018 - restated 4,561 5,286 18.3. Maturity schedule of borrowings and financing recorded in noncurrent liabilities Year Parent Company Consolidated From 1 to 2 years 1,503 3,596 From 2 to 3 years 1,352 3,444 From 3 to 4 years 3 2,773 From 4 to 5 years 169 386 After 5 years 336 559 Subtotal 3,363 10,758 Borrowing costs (9) (65) Total 3,354 10,693 63 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 18.4. Debentures, Promissory Note and Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables Date Parent Company Consolidated Issue Outstanding Annual financial Unit price (in Type debentures Issue Maturity 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Amount charges reais) (units) 13th Issue of Debentures - CBD and CRA No preference 1,012 1,012,500 12/20/16 12/20/19 97.50% of CDI - - 1,014 - 1,014 14th Issue of Debentures - CBD No preference 1,080 1,080,000 04/17/17 04/13/20 96.00% of CDI 1,010 1,091 1,094 1,091 1,094 15th Issue of Debentures - CBD No preference 800 800,000 01/17/18 01/15/21 104.75% of CDI 1,027 821 824 821 824 16th Issue of Debentures - CBD (1st serie) No preference 700 700,000 09/11/18 09/10/21 106% of CDI 1,016 712 714 712 714 16th Issue of Debentures - CBD (2nd serie) No preference 500 500,000 09/11/18 09/12/22 107.4% of CDI 1,017 508 510 508 510 4th Issue of Promissory Notes - CBD No preference 800 800 01/10/19 01/09/22 105.75% of CDI 1,061,280 849 - 849 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (1nd serie) No preference 50 1 07/04/19 07/03/20 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 52 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (2nd serie) No preference 50 1 07/04/19 07/05/21 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 52 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (3nd serie) No preference 50 1 07/04/19 07/04/22 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 52 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (4nd serie) No preference 250 5 07/04/19 07/04/23 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 258 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (5nd serie) No preference 200 4 07/04/19 07/04/24 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 206 - 1th Issue of Promissory Notes - Sendas (6nd serie) No preference 200 4 07/04/19 07/04/25 CDI + 0.72% per year 51,537,614 - - 206 - 1th Issue of Debentures - Sendas (1nd serie) No preference 2,000 2,000,000 09/04/19 08/20/20 CDI + 1.60% per year 500 - - 1,001 - 1th Issue of Debentures - Sendas (2nd serie) No preference 2,000 2,000,000 09/04/19 08/20/21 CDI + 1.74% per year 1,022 - - 2,044 - 1th Issue of Debentures - Sendas (3nd serie) No preference 2,000 2,000,000 09/04/19 08/20/22 CDI + 1.95% per year 1,023 - - 2,046 - 1th Issue of Debentures - Sendas (4nd serie) No preference 2,000 2,000,000 09/04/19 08/20/23 CDI + 2.20% per year 1,024 - - 2,047 - Borrowing cost (3) (10) (82) (10) 3,978 4,146 11,863 4,146 Current liabilities 1,130 1,068 2,287 1,068 Noncurrent liabilities 2,848 3,078 9,576 3,078 64 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) GPA uses the issue of debentures to strengthen its working capital, maintain its cash strategy, lengthening its debt profile and make investments. The debentures issued are unsecured, without renegotiation clauses and not convertible into shares. The amortization occurs in payment exclusively at the maturity date with semi-annually interest payment remuneration (13th, 14th, 15th and 16th issue of CBD). The 13th and 14th issues are entitled to early redemption, at any time, the 15th issue on December 15, 2018 and 16th as of December 10, 2018, both of according under conditions laid down on the issuing instrument. On April 17, 2017, CBD performed the 14th issuance of simple debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, in a single serie, which was placed privately with Ares Serviços Imobiliários Ltda., which was later assigned and transferred to Ápice Securitizadora S.A., that acquired the Debentures and the Agribusiness Credit Rights with the purpose to bind with the 7th series of the 1st issuance of Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA). The resources were used exclusively for purchasing agribusiness products, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and animal's protein in natura directly from rural producers and cooperatives. The amount of R$ 1,080 maturing on April 13, 2020, with interest of 96% of the CDI to be semiannually paid. On January 17, 2018, CBD performed the 15th issuance of simple debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, in a single serie. The resources are used to increase working capital and to extend the indebtedness profile. The amount of R$ 800 has maturity on January 15, 2021, with interest of 104.75% of CDI that will be paid semiannually. On September 11, 2018, CBD performed the 16th issuance of simple debentures, non-convertible to shares, unsecured, in two series. The resources are used to increase working capital and to extend the indebtedness profile. The total amount of R$ 1,200, being in September 10, 2021 the maturity of the first serie and September 10, 2022 the second serie, with interest of 106.00% of CDI for the first serie and of 107.40% for the second serie with semiannually payment. In the third quarter of 2019, occurred the first issue of commercial promissory notes of Sendas in 6 series, with a nominal value of R$50 to R$250 and a total of R$800. On December 17, 2018, CBD approved the 4th issue of promissory notes in a single serie. The resources are used to increase working capital and extend the indebtedness profile. The total amount raised was R$800, has maturity on January 9, 2022 and interest of 105.75% of the CDI. In the period, there was also the first issue of Sendas of simple, not convertible debentures into shares, in four series with a nominal value of R$2,000 reais each, with a maturity between 1 and 4 years, totaling of R$8,000. These funds were used to finance the acquisition of Éxito shares in connection with the proposed reorganizayion operations in Latin America, as disclosed in note 1.1. 18.5. Borrowings in foreign currencies On December 31, 2019 GPA had loans in foreign currencies (dollar) to strengthen its working capital, maintain its cash strategy, lengthening its debt profile and make investments. 18.6. Guarantees The Company has signed promissory notes for some loan contracts. 65 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) 18.7. Swap contracts The Company use swap transactions for 100% of its borrowings denominated in US dollars and fixed interest rates, exchanging these obligations for Real linked to CDI (floating) interest rates. These contracts include a total amount of the debt with the objective toprotect the interest and principal and are signed, generally, with the same due dates and in the same economic group. The weighted average annual rate in December 2019 was 5.96% (6.42% as of December 31, 2018). 18.8. Credit facilities The Company and its subsidiaries entered into credit facility agreements, in the amount of R$900. These agreements are under market conditions and effective for 2020. 18.9. Financial covenants In connection with the debentures and promissory notes and for a portion of borrowings denominated in foreign currencies, the Company is required to maintain certain debt financial covenants. These ratios are quarterly calculated based on consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, as follows: (i) net debt (debt minus cash and cash equivalents and trade accounts receivable) should not exceed the amount of equity and (ii) consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio should be lower than or equal to 3.25. At December 31, 2019, GPA complied with these ratios. 18.10.Total Return Swap ("TRS") The Company sold 50.000.000 shares, representing a 3.8% stake in Via Varejo through an auction at B3 on December 27, 2018 for the amount of a Total Return Swap transaction ("TRS") receiving R$ 218. On December 21, 2018 a contract was signed with a bank foreseeing the sale described and defining a Total Return Swap ("TRS") the same number of shares. The contract was fully settled during the month of February. On February 20, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a new TRS agreement, authorizing the sale of 40,000,000 (forty million) common shares of Via Varejo held by the Company, corresponding to 3.09% of Via Varejo share capital, for the amount of R$200. This sale was made at B3 on February 25, 2019. Although the ownership of the shares was transferred, the Company had the risk of adjusting the market value of these shares in the future sales of the bank that, based on IFRS 9 / CPC 48, determines that the accounting shares are not derecognised. In April 2019 the balance was settled. 18.11. Cash flow hedge The Company made use of foreign currency contracts (NDF - Non Deliverable Forward) to protect itself from the exchange variation of COP / BRL due to the process of reorganizing the operation in Latin America described in note 13.1. NDF contracts were designated for cash flow hedging and are already closed on December 31, 2019. The resulting effect of this transaction was considered in the consideration paid in Èxito acquisition. 19. Financial instruments Financial assets are recognized when the Company or its subsidiaries assume contractual rights to receive cash or other financial assets from contracts to which they are a party. Financial assets are derecognised when the rights to receive cash tied to the financial asset expire or the risks and benefits are substantially transferred to third parties. Assets and liabilities are recognized when rights and / or obligations are retained in the transfer by the Company. 66 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Financial liabilities are recognized when the Company and / or its subsidiaries assume contractual obligations for settlement in cash or in the assumption of third party obligations through a contract to which they are a party. Financial liabilities are derecognised when they are settled, extinguished or expired. Purchases or sales of financial assets that require delivery of assets within a period defined by regulation or market convention (trading under normal conditions) are recognized on the trade date, that is, on the date on which the Company and its subsidiaries undertake to whether to buy or sell the asset. Classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities According to CPC 48 / IFRS 9, on initial recognition, a financial asset is classified as measured: at amortized cost; fair value through other results ("FVOCI") - or fair value through results ("FVPL"). The classification of financial assets according to CPC 48 / IFRS 9 is generally based on the business model in which a financial asset is managed and on its contractual cash flow characteristics. Embedded derivatives in which the master contract is a financial asset within the scope of the standard are never separated. Instead, the hybrid financial instrument is rated for classification as a whole. A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as measured at FVPL: is maintained within a business model whose objective is to maintain financial assets to receive contractual cash flows; and

its contractual terms generate, on specific dates, cash flows that are related to the payment of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. A debt instrument is measured at FVOCI if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as measured at FVPL: is maintained within a business model whose objective is achieved both by receiving contractual cash flows and by selling financial assets; and

its contractual terms generate, on specific dates, cash flows that are only payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. In the initial recognition of an investment in an equity instrument that is not held for trading, the Company may irrevocably choose to present subsequent changes in the fair value of the investment in other comprehensive income ("ORA"). This choice is made investment by investment. All financial assets not classified as measured at amortized cost or VJORA, as described above, are classified as VJR. This includes all derivative financial assets. Upon initial recognition, the Company may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortized cost, VJORA or VJR if this eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise (fair value option available in CPC 48 / IFRS 9). A financial asset (unless it is an accounts receivable from customers without a significant financing component that is initially measured at the transaction price) is initially measured at fair value, plus, for an item not measured at FVPL, the transaction costs that are directly attributable to your acquisition. Financial assets measured at FVPL- These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. The net result, including interest or dividend income, is recognized in the result. 67 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Financial assets at amortized cost- These assets are measured subsequently to the amortized cost using the effective interest method. The amortized cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and losses are recognized in income. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognized in income. Financial assets to FVOCI- These assets are measured subsequently at fair value. Interest income calculated using the effective interest method, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment losses are recognized in income. Other net results are recognized in OCI. Upon derecognition, the accumulated result in OCI is reclassified to the result. (ii) Derecognition of financial assets and liabilities A financial asset (or, as the case may be, part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is derecognised when: Expiry rights to receive cash flows.

The Company and its subsidiaries transfer their rights to receive cash flows from the asset or assume an obligation to fully pay the cash flows received to a third party, pursuant to a transfer agreement; and

(a) the Company substantially transferred all the risks and benefits related to the asset; or (b) the Company did not transfer, nor substantially retained all the risks and benefits related to the asset, but transferred its control. When the Company and its subsidiaries assign their rights to receive cash flows from an asset or enter into a transfer agreement, without substantially transferring or retaining all the risks and benefits related to the asset or transferring control of the asset, the asset is maintained and recognizes a corresponding liability. The transferred asset and the corresponding liability are measured in a way that reflects the rights and obligations retained by the Company and its subsidiaries. A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation underlying the liability is paid, canceled or expired. When an existing financial liability is replaced by another from the same creditor, under substantially different terms, or the terms of an existing liability are substantially modified, such replacement or modification is treated as derecognition of the original liability and recognition of a new liability, and the difference between the respective book values is recognized in the income for the year. (iii) Offsetting of financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are offset and presented stated net in the financial statements, only if, there is a currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention of settling them on a net basis or realizing the assets and settling the liabilities simultaneously. Derivative financial instruments The Company uses derivative financial instruments to limit the exposure to variation not related to the local market such as interest rate and exchange rate swaps. These derivative financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value on the date on which a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently re-measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Derivatives are accounted for as financial assets when their fair value is positive and as financial liabilities when their fair value is negative. Any gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value of derivatives are recognized as financial income or expenses. 68 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) At the inception of a hedge relationship, the Company formally designates and documents the hedge relationship to which it intends to apply hedge accounting and its objective and risk management strategy for contracting the hedge. The documentation includes identification of the hedging instrument, the hedged item or transaction, the nature of the risk being hedged and how the Company will assess the effectiveness of the changes in the hedging instrument's fair value in offsetting the exposure to changes in the fair value of the hedged item or cash flow attributable to the hedged risk. These hedges are expected to be highly effective in offsetting changes in the fair value or cash flow and are assessed on an ongoing basis to determine if they actually have been highly effective throughout the periods for which they were designated. The following are recognized as fair value hedges, in accordance with the procedures below: The change in the fair value of a derivative financial instrument classified as fair value hedging is recognized as financial result. The change in the fair value of the hedged item is recorded as a part of the carrying amount of the hedged item and is recognized in the statement of operations;

In order to calculate the fair value, debts and swaps are measured through rates disclosed in the financial market and projected up to their maturity date. The discount rate used in the calculation by the interpolation method for borrowings denominated in foreign currency is developed through DDI curves, free coupon and DI, indexes disclosed by the B3 (the Brazilian Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange), whereas for borrowings denominated in reais, the Company uses the DI curve, an index published by the CETIP and calculated through the exponential interpolation method. The Company uses financial instruments only to protect identified risks limited to 100% of the value of these risks. Derivative transactions are exclusively used to reduce exposure to foreign currency and interest rate fluctuation, in order to maintain the balance of the capital structure. Cash flow hedge CPC 48 / IFRS 9 replaces the "incurred loss" model of CPC 38 / IAS 39 with an expected credit losses model. The new impairment loss model applies to financial assets measured at amortized cost, contractual assets and debt instruments measured at FVOCI, but does not apply to investments in equity instruments (shares) or financial assets measured at FVPL. According to CPC 48 / IFRS 9, provisions for losses are measured at one of the following bases: Credit losses expected for 12 months (general model): these are credit losses that result in possible default events within 12 months from the balance sheet date and, subsequently, in case of deterioration of the credit risk, throughout the life of the instrument.

Full lifetime expected credit losses (simplified model): these are credit losses resulting from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument.

Practical expedient: these are expected credit losses that are consistent with reasonable and sustainable information available, on the balance sheet date about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions, which enable the verification of probable future loss based on the historical credit loss occurred in accordance with the maturity of securities. The Company chose to measure provisions for losses from accounts receivable and other receivables and contractual assets at an amount that equals the credit loss expected for the full lifetime, and for trade accounts receivable, whose portfolio of receivables is fragmented, CDCI, rents receivable, wholesale accounts receivable and accounts receivable from freight companies, the practical expedient was applied through the adoption of a matrix of losses for each maturity range. 69 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset increased significantly since its initial recognition and while estimating the expected credit losses, the Company takes into account reasonable and sustainable information that is relevant and available free of cost or excessive effort. This includes quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Company's historical experience, during credit appraisal and considering information about projections. The Company assumes that the credit risk of a financial asset increased significantly if the asset is overdue more than 90 days. The Company considers a financial asset as in default when: there is little likelihood that the debtor will fully pay their obligations to the Company, without resorting to actions such as execution of guarantees (if any); or

the financial asset is overdue more than 90 days. The Company determined the credit risk of a debt security by analyzing the payment history, financial and macroeconomic conditions of the counterparty and the assessment of rating agencies, when applicable, thereby assessing each debt security individually. The maximum period considered when estimating the expected credit loss is the maximum contractual period during which the company is exposed to the credit risk. Measurement of expected credit losses- Expected credit losses are estimates weighted by the probability of credit losses based on historical losses and projections of related assumptions. Credit losses are measured at present value based on all cash insufficiencies (i.e. the differences between the cash flows owed to the Company according to contracts and the cash flows the Company expects to receive). Expected credit losses are discounted by the effective interest rate of the financial asset. Financial assets with credit recovery problems- On each reporting date, the Company evaluates whether the financial assets recorded at amortized cost and the debt securities measured at FVOCI show any indication of impairment. A financial asset shows "indication of impairment loss" in the occurrence of one or more events with negative impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset. Presentation of impairment loss- Provision for losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost are deducted from the gross book value of the assets. For financial instruments measured at FVOCI, the provision for losses is recognized in OCI, instead of deducting the book value of the asset. Impairment losses related to trade accounts receivable and other receivables, including contractual assets, are presented separately in the statement of income and OCI. Impairment of other financial assets is reported under "selling expenses". Accounts receivable and contractual assets- The Company considers the model and some of the assumptions used in the calculation of these expected credit losses as the main sources of uncertainty in the estimate. The positions within each group were segmented based on common credit risk characteristics, such as: ∙ Credit risk level and historical losses - for wholesale clients and property rental; and 70 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Delinquency status, default risk and historical losses - for credit card operators and other clients.

The main financial instruments and their carrying amounts, by category, are as follows: Parent Company Carrying amount 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Consolidated Carrying amount 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated Restated Financial assets: Amortized cost Related parties - assets 248 341 104 34 Trade receivables and other receivables 531 627 924 695 Others assets - - 51 - Fair value through profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents 2,863 2,935 7,954 4,369 Financial instruments - Fair value hedge 47 35 86 87 Others assets - - 2 - Fair value through other comprehensive income Trade receibles with credit card companies and sales vouchers 50 70 377 123 Others assets - - 19 - Financial liabilities: Other financial liabilities - amortized cost Related parties - liabilities (234) (316) (215) (145) Trade payables (5,022) (5,604) (14,887) (9,246) Financing for purchase of assets (127) (68) (231) (149) Debentures and promissory notes (3,978) (4,146) (11,863) (4,146) Borrowings and financing (503) (244) (1,348) (271) Finance lease (4,921) (4,670) (8,667) (5,787) Fair value through profit or loss Loans and financing (Hedge accounting (861) (944) object) (206) (956) Financial instruments - Fair Value Hedge - (30) (39) liabilities side - - Financial instruments without suppliers - Fair - (8) value hedge - liabilities side - - Disco Group put option (*) - - (466) - (*) See note 19.3. The fair value of other financial instruments detailed in table above approximates the carrying amount based on the existing terms and conditions. The financial instruments measured at amortized cost, the related fair values of which differ from the carrying amounts, are disclosed in note 19.3. 19.1. Considerations on risk factors that may affect the business of the Company and its subsidiaries Credit risk Cash and cash equivalents: in order to minimize credit risk, the Company adopts investment policies at financial institutions approved by the Company's Financial Committee, also taking into consideration monetary limits and financial institution evaluations, which are regularly updated. 71 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Accounts receivable: credit risk related to accounts receivable is minimized by the fact that large portion of the sales are paid with credit cards, and the Company sells these receivables to banks and credit card companies, aiming to strengthen working capital. The sales of receivables result in derecognition of the accounts receivable due to the transfer of the credit risk, benefits and control of such assets. Additionally, mainly to the accounts receivable paid in installments, the Company monitor the risk through the credit concession to customers and by periodic analysis of the provision for losses.

The Company also has counterparty risk related to the derivative instruments; such risk is mitigated by the Company's carrying out transactions, according to policies approved by governance boards.

There are no amounts receivable that are individually, higher than 5% of accounts receivable or sales, respectively. Interest rate risk

The Company and its subsidiaries raise loans and financing with major financial institutions for cash needs for investments. As a result, the Company and its subsidiaries are, mainly, exposed to relevant interest rates fluctuation risk, especially in view of derivatives liabilities (foreign currency exposure hedge) and CDI indexed debt. The balance of cash and cash equivalents, indexed to CDI, partially offsets the interest rate risk. Exchange rate risk

The Company and its subsidiaries are exposed to exchange rate fluctuations, which may increase outstanding balances of foreign currency-denominated borrowings. The Company and its subsidiaries use derivatives, such as swaps, aiming to mitigate the exchange exposure risk, converting the cost of debt into domestic currency andinterest rates.

Éxito Group uses derivatives to hedge against foreign exchange variations on imports. Capital risk management

The main objective of the Company's capital management is to ensure if the Company sustains its credit rating and a well-defined equity ratio, in order to support businesses and maximize shareholder value. The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments taking into account changes in the economic conditions.

The capital structure is presented as follows: Cash and cash equivalents Financial instruments - Fair value hedge Borrowings and financing Other liabilities with related parties (*) Parent company 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated 2,863 2,935 17 35 (5,542) (4,596) (138) Consolidated 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Restated 7,954 4,369 3987 (14,155) (5,373) (138) 72 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Net debt (2,586) (1,764) (6,286) (1,055) Shareholders' equity (10,940) (10,234) (13,511) (13,159) Net debt to equity ratio 24% 17% 47% 8% (*) Represents amount payable to Greenyellow related to the equipments purchase. Liquidity risk management

The Company manages liquidity risk through the daily analysis of cash flows and control of maturities of financial assets and liabilities.

The table below summarizes the aging profile of the Company's financial liabilities as of December 31, 2019. a) Parent company Up to 1 Year 1 - 5 years More than 5 years Total Borrowings and financing 907 317 376 1,600 Debentures and promissory notes 1,203 3,064 - 4,267 Derivative financial instruments (3) (2) - (5) Lease liabilities 1,042 3,242 6,103 10,387 Trade payables 5,022 - - 5,022 Total 8,171 6,621 6,479 21,271 b) Consolidated Up to 1 Year 1 - 5 years More than 5 years Total Borrowings and financing 1,249 1,054 407 2,710 Debentures and promissory notes 2,675 10,694 312 13,681 Derivative financial instruments 3 (13) (3) (13) Lease liabilities 1,747 5,483 9,444 16,674 Trade payables 14,887 - - 14,887 Total 20,561 17,218 10,160 47,939 Derivative financial instruments

Certain swap operations are classified as fair value hedge , whose objective is to hedge against foreign exchange exposure (U.S. dollars) and fixed interest rates, converting the debt into domestic interest rates and currency.

At December 31, 2019 the reference value of these contracts were R$955 (R$ R$883 at December 31, 2018. These operations are usually contracted under the same terms of amounts, maturities and fees, and carried out with the financial institution of the same economic group, observing the limits set by Management.

According to the Company's treasury policies, swaps cannot be contracted with restrictions ("caps"), margins, as well as return clauses, double index, flexible options or any other types of transactions different from traditional "swap" and "forwards" operations to hedge against debts.

The Company calculates the effectiveness of hedge transactions atinception date and on continuing basis. Hedge transactions contracted in the year ended December 31, 2019 were effective in relation to the covered risk. For derivative transactions qualified as hedge 73 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) accounting, according to technical pronouncement CPC 48 (IFRS 39), the debt, which is the hedge object, is also adjusted at fair value. Consolidated Notional value Fair value 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Fair value hedge Hedge object (debt) 955 883 944 955 Long position (buy) Prefixed rate TR + 9.80% per year 127 127 99 112 US$ + fixed USD + 3.14 % per year 828 756 846 843 955 883 945 955 Short position (sell) 118.7% of CDI (955) (883) (917) (868) Hedge position - - - 57 87 asset Hedge position - - - (29) - liability Net hedge position - - 28 87 Realized and unrealized gains and losses on these contracts during the year ended December 31, 2019 are recorded as financial expenses, net and the balance payable at fair value is R$28 (receivable from R$87 as of December 31, 2018), the asset is recorded in line item "Derivative financial instrument - fair value hedge" and the liability in "Borrowings and financing". The effects of the fair value hedge recorded in the statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 resulted in a gain of R$24 (gain of R$6 as of December 31, 2018). Fair values of derivative financial instruments

Fair value is the amount for which an asset could be exchanged, or a liability settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's length transaction.

Fair values are calculated by projecting the future cash flows of transactions, using the curves of CDI and discounting them to present value, using CDI market rates for swaps both disclosed by B3.

The market value of exchange coupon swaps versus CDI rate was obtained applying market exchange rates effective on the date of financial statements are prepared and rates are projected by the market calculated based on currency coupon curves.

In order to calculate the coupon of foreign currency indexed-positions, the straight-line convention - 360 consecutive days was adopted and to calculate the coupon of CDI indexed- positions, the exponential convention - 252 business days was adopted. 19.2. Sensitivity analysis of financial instruments According to the Management's assessment, the most probable scenario is what the market has been estimating through market curves (currency and interest rates) of B3, on the maturity dates of each transaction. 74 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Notes to the consolidated financial statements December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In millions of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated) Therefore, in the probable scenario (I), there is no impact on the fair value of financial instruments. For scenarios (II) and (III), for the sensitivity analysis effect, according to CVM rules, a deterioration of 25% and 50% was taken into account, respectively, on risk variables, up to one year of the financial instruments. For the probable scenario, weighted exchange rate was R$4.47 on the due date, and the weighted interest rate weighted was 4.89% per year. In case of derivative financial instruments (aiming at hedging the financial debt), changes in scenarios are accompanied by respective hedges, indicating effects are not significant. The Company disclosed the net exposure of the derivatives financial instruments, corresponding to financial instruments and certain financial instruments in the sensitivity analysis table below, to each of the scenarios mentioned. (i) Other financial instruments Market projection Risk (CDI Balance at Scenario Scenario Scenario Operations variation) 12.31.2019 I II III