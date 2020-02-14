Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição    PCAR4

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR4)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Material Fact - Approval of the GPA Admission to the Novo Mercado.

02/14/2020 | 08:37pm EST

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), in accordance with Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and in continuation to the Material Fact disclosed on December 30, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market in general that on the date hereof B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão approved the admission of GPA to the special listing segment Novo Mercado.

The migration to the Novo Mercado reinforces GPA´s commitment to high standards of corporate governance, in addition it allows enables GPA to considerably increase its base of potential investors.

GPA will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed.

São Paulo, February 14, 2020.

Isabela Cadenassi

Investor Relations Officer

TEXT - 51695690v1 12751.16

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 01:36:00 UTC
