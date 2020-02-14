Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Material Fact - Approval of the GPA Admission to the Novo Mercado.

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL
CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), in accordance with Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and in continuation to the Material Fact disclosed on December 30, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market in general that on the date hereof B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão approved the admission of GPA to the special listing segment Novo Mercado.
The migration to the Novo Mercado reinforces GPA´s commitment to high standards of corporate governance, in addition it allows enables GPA to considerably increase its base of potential investors.
GPA will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed.
São Paulo, February 14, 2020.
Isabela Cadenassi
Investor Relations Officer
