Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Material Fact - Migration Date to Novo Mercado

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR4)
02/21/2020 | 05:39pm EST

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), in accordance with Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and in continuation to the Material Fact disclosed on February 14, 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, starting on March 2, 2020, the preferred shares of GPA will no longer trade due to the conversion of each preferred share into one common share and only common shares issued by GPA will be traded in Novo Mercado segment beginning on this date.

Also, starting on March 5, 2020, the trading of the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) representing common shares of GPA will be initiated at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

With these actions, GPA will successfully conclude its migration process to the Novo Mercado.

São Paulo, February 21, 2020.

Isabela Cadenassi

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:38:02 UTC
