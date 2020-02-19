Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase due to the Company´s

02/19/2020 | 06:27pm EST

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

CNPJ/MF 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020.

In compliance with article 30 of CVM Rule No 480/09, as amended, the Company hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such Rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on February 19, 2020, due to the exercise of stock options granted to certain employees under the Company's stock option plans, as follows:

1. Date of the shareholders meeting in which the stock option plan was approved

On May 9, 2014 our shareholders approved, in an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting the creation of a Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Stock Option Plan") and the creation of a Compensation in Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Compensation Plan", jointly with the Stock Option Plan, the "Plans"). Amendments to the Plans were approved at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 24, 2015 and at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 25, 2019. All shares issued in the capital increase approved herein derive from the Plans.

2. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase is of R$ 1,340,207.79 (one million, three hundred and forty thousand, two hundred and seven reais and seventy nine centavos).

After the increase, the Company's capital stock sums up to the total amount of R$ 6,858,614,810.87 (six billion, eight hundred and fifty eight million, six hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and ten reais and eighty seven centavos).

3. Number of shares issued of each type and class

This capital increase was approved through the issuance of 37,777 (thirty seven thousand, seven hundred and seventy seven) preferred shares.

According to the Company's By-laws, such preferred shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing preferred shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.

4. Issuance price of the new shares

  1. exercise of Series B4: R$ 0.01
  2. exercise of Series C4: R$ 56.78
  3. exercise of Series B5: R$ 0.01
  4. exercise of Series C5: R$ 62.61
  5. exercise of Series B6: R$ 0.01
  6. exercise of Series C6: R$ 70.62

5. Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded:

Preferred Shares (PCAR4)

a)

minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3)

years

Price

2019

2018

2017

Average

R$ 88.04

R$ 77.20

R$ 68.03

Maximum

R$ 98.43

R$ 87.51

R$ 80.85

Minimum

R$ 78.00

R$ 63.92

R$ 54.30

b)

minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of year for the last

two (2) years

Price

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

Average

R$ 82.59

R$ 88.58

R$ 89.18

R$ 92,66

R$ 81.72

R$ 80.57

R$ 75.71

R$ 70.78

R$ 75.45

Maximum

R$ 90.08

R$ 94.50

R$ 98.43

R$ 98,14

R$ 86.68

R$ 87.51

R$ 82.15

R$ 78.99

R$ 80.85

Minimum

R$ 78.00

R$ 79.80

R$ 79.14

R$ 82,77

R$ 77.76

R$ 74.60

R$ 66.48

R$ 63.92

R$ 69.12

c)

minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6)

months

Price

Jan/20

Dec/19

Nov/19

Oct/19

Sep/19

Aug/19

Average

R$ 88.81

R$ 84.82

R$ 80.63

R$ 81,82

R$ 84,50

R$ 89,10

Maximum

R$ 91.70

R$ 91.70

R$ 84.69

R$ 84,81

R$ 88,35

R$ 94,50

Minimum

R$ 84.02

R$ 78.00

R$ 78.95

R$ 78,95

R$ 79,80

R$ 84,69

d)

average price for the last ninety (90) days

Average

R$ 84.82

Common Shares (PCAR3)

The last trading involving common shares issued by the Company was registered on

February 18t h, 2020, at a price of R$ 88.16.

6. Percentage of potential dilution resulting from the issuance

Percentage of dilution of 0.0141%.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:26:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 54 927 M
EBIT 2019 2 098 M
Net income 2019 1 068 M
Debt 2019 5 888 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 23 561 M
