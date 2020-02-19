Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to Shareholders - Capital increase due to the Company´s

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
CNPJ/MF 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020.
In compliance with article 30 of CVM Rule No 480/09, as amended, the Company hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such Rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on February 19, 2020, due to the exercise of stock options granted to certain employees under the Company's stock option plans, as follows:
1. Date of the shareholders meeting in which the stock option plan was approved
On May 9, 2014 our shareholders approved, in an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting the creation of a Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Stock Option Plan") and the creation of a Compensation in Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Compensation Plan", jointly with the Stock Option Plan, the "Plans"). Amendments to the Plans were approved at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 24, 2015 and at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 25, 2019. All shares issued in the capital increase approved herein derive from the Plans.
2. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock
The approved capital increase is of R$ 1,340,207.79 (one million, three hundred and forty thousand, two hundred and seven reais and seventy nine centavos).
After the increase, the Company's capital stock sums up to the total amount of R$ 6,858,614,810.87 (six billion, eight hundred and fifty eight million, six hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and ten reais and eighty seven centavos).
3. Number of shares issued of each type and class
This capital increase was approved through the issuance of 37,777 (thirty seven thousand, seven hundred and seventy seven) preferred shares.
According to the Company's By-laws, such preferred shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing preferred shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.
4. Issuance price of the new shares
-
exercise of Series B4: R$ 0.01
-
exercise of Series C4: R$ 56.78
-
exercise of Series B5: R$ 0.01
-
exercise of Series C5: R$ 62.61
-
exercise of Series B6: R$ 0.01
-
exercise of Series C6: R$ 70.62
5. Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded:
Preferred Shares (PCAR4)
a)
minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3)
years
Price
2019
2018
2017
Average
R$ 88.04
R$ 77.20
R$ 68.03
Maximum
R$ 98.43
R$ 87.51
R$ 80.85
Minimum
R$ 78.00
R$ 63.92
R$ 54.30
b)
minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of year for the last
Price
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
Average
R$ 82.59
R$ 88.58
R$ 89.18
R$ 92,66
R$ 81.72
R$ 80.57
R$ 75.71
R$ 70.78
R$ 75.45
Maximum
R$ 90.08
R$ 94.50
R$ 98.43
R$ 98,14
R$ 86.68
R$ 87.51
R$ 82.15
R$ 78.99
R$ 80.85
Minimum
R$ 78.00
R$ 79.80
R$ 79.14
R$ 82,77
R$ 77.76
R$ 74.60
R$ 66.48
R$ 63.92
R$ 69.12
c)
minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6)
Price
Jan/20
Dec/19
Nov/19
Oct/19
Sep/19
Aug/19
Average
R$ 88.81
R$ 84.82
R$ 80.63
R$ 81,82
R$ 84,50
|
Maximum
R$ 91.70
R$ 91.70
R$ 84.69
R$ 84,81
R$ 88,35
|
Minimum
R$ 84.02
R$ 78.00
R$ 78.95
R$ 78,95
R$ 79,80
|
d)
average price for the last ninety (90) days
Average
R$ 84.82
Common Shares (PCAR3)
The last trading involving common shares issued by the Company was registered on
February 18t h, 2020, at a price of R$ 88.16.
6. Percentage of potential dilution resulting from the issuance
Percentage of dilution of 0.0141%.
