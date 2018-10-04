Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO (PCAR4)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : Notice to the Market

10/04/2018 | 05:08am CEST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 03rd, 2018- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ('Company' or 'CBD') in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 ('Law 6,404') and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general as follows:

Casino Groupe ratified the Company that does not proceed the information that it hired a financial institution to prospect possible interested parties to acquire CBD's operations, being therefore, completely unfounded any notice related to such matter.

To access the Notice to the Market in PDF format, click here.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 03:07:00 UTC
