Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao : Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 03 rd , 2018 - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ('Company' or 'CBD') in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 ('Law 6,404') and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general as follows:

Casino Groupe ratified the Company that does not proceed the information that it hired a financial institution to prospect possible interested parties to acquire CBD's operations, being therefore, completely unfounded any notice related to such matter.



