Notice to the Market: Disclosure of Material Equity Holding

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the 'Company' or 'CBD) discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., that on July 23rd, 2019,its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 9.82% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.
The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com
São Paulo, July 24th 2019.
Daniela Sabbag
Investor Relations Officer
