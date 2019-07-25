Log in
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
07/25
92.9 BRL   +5.57%
Notice to the Market: Disclosure of Material Equity Holding

07/25/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

News

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the 'Company' or 'CBD) discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., that on July 23rd, 2019,its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 9.82% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com

São Paulo, July 24th 2019.

Daniela Sabbag
Investor Relations Officer

To access the complete notice, click here.

Departamento de Relações com Investidores - Investor Relations Team
+55 (11) 3886-0421
gpa.ri@gpabr.com
www.gpari.com.br

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:09:02 UTC
