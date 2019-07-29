Notice to the Market: Disclosure of Material Equity Holding

News

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the 'Company' or 'CBD') discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., that on July 26th, 2019, its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 10.09% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.

São Paulo, July 29th 2019.

Daniela Sabbag

Investor Relations Officer

