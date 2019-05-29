Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Notice to the Market: Statement of acquisition of relevant stake by the BlackRock

0
05/29/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

News

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the 'Company' or 'CBD) discloses the communication received on May 29th, 2019, from BlackRock, Inc., that on May 24th, 2019, its aggregate holdings added up to 16,118,271 preferred shares, representing approximately 10.04% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com

São Paulo, May 29th 2019.

Daniela Sabbag
Investor Relations Officer

To access the complete notice, click here.

Departamento de Relações com Investidores - Investor Relations Team
+55 (11) 3886-0421
gpa.ri@gpabr.com
www.gpari.com.br

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 00:23:01 UTC
