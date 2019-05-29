Notice to the Market: Statement of acquisition of relevant stake by the BlackRock

News
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (the 'Company' or 'CBD) discloses the communication received on May 29th, 2019, from BlackRock, Inc., that on May 24th, 2019, its aggregate holdings added up to 16,118,271 preferred shares, representing approximately 10.04% of the total preferred shares issued by the Company.
The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com
São Paulo, May 29th 2019.
Daniela Sabbag
Investor Relations Officer
Departamento de Relações com Investidores - Investor Relations Team+55 (11) 3886-0421
gpa.ri@gpabr.com
www.gpari.com.br
CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.