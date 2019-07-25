Log in
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

(PCAR4)
Retailer Casino scraps dividend as it pursues debt-cutting plans

07/25/2019 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of French retailer Casino is pictured outside a Casino supermarket in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino, which is battling investor concerns over debts and its ability to generate cash, scrapped its dividend as it targeted net debts below 1.5 billion euros ( £1.4 billion ) in France at the end of 2020.

Casino also confirmed its 2019 earnings and cash flow goals.

Casino, which has been selling assets to reduce its debt and which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar, said first-half group operating profit reached 347 million euros against 337 million euros last year.

However, it posted an underlying first-half group net loss of 16 million euros compared to a 46 million euro profit last year, as expenses and high levels of tax credits in Brazil impacted its earnings.

Casino said it would be scrapping the dividend for its 2019 fiscal year, which was due to be paid out in 2020. It would also cancel its 2020 interim dividend.

Casino said these dividend cancellations would represent savings of around 500 million euros at the end of 2020.

In March, Casino had raised its goal for disposing of assets to at least 2.5 billion euros to cut debts, seeking to achieve that by the first quarter of 2020. It has so far disposed of 2.1 billion euros worth of assets.

Casino has been struggling to improve its profits amid a tough business climate in France, raising concerns over its ability to generate enough cash to also pay off the debt of its parent company Rallye through dividends.

In May, Casino Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri placed Casino's parent companies, including Rallye, under protection from creditors.

While Casino itself was not placed under bankruptcy protection, it was hit with downgrades that left its credit rating deeper in junk territory, with rating agencies Moody's and S&P citing concerns over debts at Casino's parent companies.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 0.36% 33.12 Real-time Quote.-8.86%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO -0.27% 88 End-of-day quote.8.97%
FINATIS 13.86% 23 Real-time Quote.-45.50%
FONCIÈRE EURIS 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.-60.00%
RALLYE -0.84% 4.715 Real-time Quote.-47.67%
VIA VAREJO 0.00% 24 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 55 520 M
EBIT 2019 2 287 M
Net income 2019 1 180 M
Debt 2019 4 826 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 23 482 M
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 111,48  BRL
Last Close Price 88,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Paul Lourenço Estermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Christophe José Hidalgo Chief Financial & Corporate Services Officer
Arnaud D. C. W. J. Strasser Vice Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO8.97%6 243
SYSCO CORPORATION11.99%36 066
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.55%30 513
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD18.73%30 416
TESCO PLC19.94%27 854
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 435
