Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Statement of Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding

03/05/2020 | 06:08pm EST

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

CNPJ/MF 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., that on March 2nd, 2020, its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com

São Paulo, March 5th 2020.

Isabela Cadenassi

Investor Relations Officer

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO

Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 3235

Jardim Paulista CEP 01402-901

São Paulo SP Brazil

Attn: Investor Relations Director

Phone: (55 11) 3886-0533 / (55 11) 3886-0244

E-mail: gpa.ri@gpabr.com

March 05, 2020

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - Disclosure of Material Equity Holding

Dear Sirs,

  1. The undersigned BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), hereby informs, on behalf of some of its clients, in its capacity of investment manager, that it has altered its equity holding in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição through the conversion of all of the preference
    shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and held by BlackRock in common shares. On March 2nd, 2020 its aggregated holdings added up to 17,767,984 common shares representing approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and 993,468 cash settled derivatives representing approximately 0.37% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição. BlackRock no longer holds any preferred shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
  2. For the purposes of Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No.
    358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, BlackRock hereby requests Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Investors Relations Officer to disclose the following information to CVM and to the relevant bodies:
    1. BlackRock registered office is located at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10055-0002, USA;
    2. BlackRock's aggregate holdings added up to 17,767,984 common shares representing approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and 993,468 cash settled derivatives
      representing approximately 0.37% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição. As of March 2nd, 2020, its aggregated holdings of preference shares were fully converted to common shares, as such no preference shares are held as specified on item 1 above;
    3. the purpose of the above-mentioned equity holdings is strictly of investment, and there is no intention to change the control composition or the administrative structure of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição; and
    4. no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting right or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were executed by BlackRock.
  4. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any further question or comment on the above.

2

Yours faithfully,

_________________________________

BlackRock, Inc.

by

Renata Cardoso

3

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:07:08 UTC
