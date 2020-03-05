Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Statement of Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding 0 03/05/2020 | 06:08pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO CNPJ/MF 47.508.411/0001-56 NIRE 35.300.089.901 NOTICE TO MARKET Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., that on March 2nd, 2020, its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by the Company. The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the phone number +55 (11) 3886 0421 or by the e-mail address: gpa.ri@gpabr.com São Paulo, March 5th 2020. Isabela Cadenassi Investor Relations Officer COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 3235 Jardim Paulista CEP 01402-901 São Paulo SP Brazil Attn: Investor Relations Director Phone: (55 11) 3886-0533 / (55 11) 3886-0244 E-mail: gpa.ri@gpabr.com March 05, 2020 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - Disclosure of Material Equity Holding Dear Sirs, The undersigned BlackRock, Inc. (" BlackRock "), hereby informs, on behalf of some of its clients, in its capacity of investment manager, that it has altered its equity holding in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição through the conversion of all of the preference

shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and held by BlackRock in common shares. On March 2 nd , 2020 its aggregated holdings added up to 17,767,984 common shares representing approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and 993,468 cash settled derivatives representing approximately 0.37% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição . BlackRock no longer holds any preferred shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição . For the purposes of Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission (" CVM ") Ruling No.

358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, BlackRock hereby requests Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Investors Relations Officer to disclose the following information to CVM and to the relevant bodies: BlackRock registered office is located at 55 East 52 nd Street, New York, New York 10055-0002, USA; BlackRock's aggregate holdings added up to 17,767,984 common shares representing approximately 6.62% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and 993,468 cash settled derivatives

representing approximately 0.37% of the total common shares issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição . As of March 2 nd , 2020, its aggregated holdings of preference shares were fully converted to common shares, as such no preference shares are held as specified on item 1 above; the purpose of the above-mentioned equity holdings is strictly of investment, and there is no intention to change the control composition or the administrative structure of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição; and no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting right or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were executed by BlackRock. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any further question or comment on the above. 2 Yours faithfully, _________________________________ BlackRock, Inc. by Renata Cardoso 3 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:07:08 UTC 0 Latest news on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DI 06:08p COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Statement of Acqui.. PU 04:57p COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Minutes of the Board of Directors 'Meetin.. PU 04:47p COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Material Fact - Sale and Leaseback Transa.. PU