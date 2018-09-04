Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo COMGAS : Aquisição/Alienação de Participação Acionária

(II) The purpose of the acquisition and the interest is purely investment.

(III) On 23/08/2018 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc's holding in Comgas preference shares (SEDOL: 2039110) exceeded the 5% threshold and amounted to 5.06% of the preference shares outstanding (based upon 28,550,269 preference shares in issue). The threshold has been crossed due to acquisition of 40,500 preference shares. Transaction resulting in threshold crossing does not alter the control or the administration structure of Comgas.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc does not hold Comgas Common Stock shares.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc does not have any other securities or derivatives referenced to shares held directly by Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc.