Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo COMGAS : Aquisição/Alienação de Participação Acionária

COMPANHIA DE GÁS DE SÃO PAULO - COMGÁS
C.N.P.J./M.F.: 61.856.571/0001-17
N.I.R.E.: 35.300.045.611
Companhia Aberta
Categoria A
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
A COMPANHIA DE GÁS DE SÃO PAULO - COMGÁS ("Companhia"), de acordo com o disposto no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM nº 358/2002, vem pelo presente comunicado divulgar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que recebeu, nesta data, correspondência da Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc., instituição financeira com sede em The Cottage, Ridgecourt, The Ridge, Epsom, Surrey, KT18 7EP ("Utilico"), comunicando que atingiu a participação de 5,06% do total de ações preferenciais emitidas pela Companhia, após a compra de 40.500 ações preferenciais.
A Utilico declara não possuir ações ordinárias emitidas pela Companhia.
A participação acionária não objetiva alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia.
São Paulo, 03 de setembro de 2018.
Guilherme Lelis Bernardo Machado Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
Fax
|
TO:
|
Investor Relations
|
FROM: Alastair Moreton
|
Cia de Gas de Sao Paulo - Comgas
|
Utilico Emerging Markets
|
FAX:
|
Investidores@comgas.com.br
|
PAGES: 2
|
PHONE:
|
+44 1372 271486
DATE:
3/09/2018
RE: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING IN CIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO - COMGAS
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc - Disclosure Notification
Please find attached amendment of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc disclosure notification in Cia de Gas de Sao Paulo - Comgas preference shares.
Please confirm receipt of this notification toalastair.moreton@icm.limited.
Yours sincerely,Alastair Moreton Company Secretary Utilico Emerging Markets
Email: alastair.moreton@icm.limited Direct: +44 1372 271486
3 September 2018
Cia de Gas de Sao Paulo - COMGAS Investor Relations Officer
Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4.100/14 Andar Itaim Bibi - CEP: 04538-132 Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
Email:Investidores@comgas.com.br
FAO: Investor Relations
Ownership notification pursuant to ICVM Rule 358/02
-
(I) Name and address of the relevant shareholder:
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc; The Cottage, Ridgecourt, The Ridge, Epsom, Surrey, KT18 7EP.
Custodian: JP MORGAN DISTRIBUIDORA DE TITULOS E VALORES MOBILIARIOS SA
CNPJ: 33.851.205/0001-30
Legal Representative: Norton Rose Fulbright
-
(II) The purpose of the acquisition and the interest is purely investment.
-
(III) On 23/08/2018 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc's holding in Comgas preference shares (SEDOL: 2039110) exceeded the 5% threshold and amounted to 5.06% of the preference shares outstanding (based upon 28,550,269 preference shares in issue). The threshold has been crossed due to acquisition of 40,500 preference shares. Transaction resulting in threshold crossing does not alter the control or the administration structure of Comgas.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc does not hold Comgas Common Stock shares.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc does not have any other securities or derivatives referenced to shares held directly by Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc.
-
(IV) Before exceeding the 5% threshold, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc held 1,403,462 preference shares in Comgas, equal to 4.92% of the preference share class.
-
(V) No shareholders' agreement or contract regulating the right to vote or purchase and sale securities issued by the company exists.
Yours sincerely
Alastair Moreton
Company Secretary Utilico Emerging Markets
Email: alastair.moreton@icm.limited Direct: +44 1372 271486
