Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

06/04/2020 | 12:33am EDT

SÃO PAULO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Facts dated March 19 and April 9, 2020, which refers on the exemption of water/sewage bills for consumers in the "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)" categories, and on the Company's tariff adjustment and its postponement, the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) published Resolution nº 1.005 that:

  • Extends the exemption of payment of water/sewage bills for consumers in the "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)" categories until July 31, 2020; and

  • Postpone the application of the Company's tariff adjustment index to July 31, 2020.

The full text of Resolution nº 1.005 is available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area. 

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-301070561.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2020
