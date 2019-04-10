Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Sbsp : SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

04/10/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

SAO PAULO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (Sabesp or Company), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published today Resolution No 859 authorizing the Company to apply a tariff readjustment of 4.7242% to its current tariffs, comprised of:

  • IPCA variation in the period of 4.5754%;
  • Efficiency factor (X Factor) of 0.6920%; and
  • Compensatory adjustment of 0.8408%, as described in Technical Note NT.F-0010-2018.

The Resolution No 859 with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) on April 11 and will become effective on May 11.

The full version of the Resolution No 859 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' and ARSESP's websites.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---material-fact-300830477.html

SOURCE Sabesp

SOURCE Sabesp


