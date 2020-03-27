Sabesp : Announces 4Q19 Results

SÃO PAULO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter 2019 results.

In 2019, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 17,983.6 million, up 11.8% from 2018.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 12,257.0 million, up 12.0% from 2018.

Adjusted EBIT totaled R$ 5,730.3 million, up 11.3% from the R$ 5,148.0 million recorded in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 7,510.5 million, up 14.8% from the R$ 6,540.6 million recorded in 2018.

The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 41.8% in 2019, versus 40.7% in 2018.

Excluding the effects of revenues and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin reached 49.5% in 2019, compared to 48.8% in 2018.

In 2019, the Company recorded net income of R$ 3,367.5 million, versus net income of R$ 2,835.1 million in 2018.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br



IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

SOURCE Sabesp