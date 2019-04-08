Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Sbsp    SBS

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BSC DEDSP SBSP

(SBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabesp : - Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("SABESP" or "Company"), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it was approved the 23th issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in up to two series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476"), in the total amount of up to one billion and five hundred million reais (R$ 1,500,000,000.00) ("Debentures" and "Offer", respectively), being the Offer conditioned to the issuance of, at least, seven hundred and fifty thousand (750,000) Debentures, in the total amount of seven hundred and fifty million reais (R$750,000,000.00). The issuance and the number of Debentures to be placed in each serie, the remuneration of the Debentures and the total amount of the Offer will be defined according to the bookbuilding process, in the communicating vessels system.

The Offer will target professional investors only, in compliance with Article 9-A of CVM Rule 539, of November 13, 2013, as amended, and Article 2 of CVM Rule 476. According to Article 3 of CVM Rule 476, the Offer will be presented to a maximum of seventy-five (75) professional investors, though the Debentures may only be subscribed by a maximum of fifty (50) professional investors. The process of structuring of the Offer and distribution of the Debentures will be undertaken by a consortium of financial institutions belonging to the Securities Distribution System.

The proceeds from the issuance and offering of the Debentures will be used to refinance its financial commitments maturing in 2019 and to replenish the Company's cash position.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---material-fact-300827588.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BS
08:32pSABESP : - Material Fact
PR
07:03pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
04/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to shareholders
PU
04/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 4th Quarter
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice
PU
03/29SABESP : Announces 2018 Results
PR
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About