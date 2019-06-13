Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Sbsp    SBS

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BSC DEDSP SBSP

(SBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sabesp : - Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

SAO PAULO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ("SABESP" and "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it was approved, in the 890th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("RCA"), the twenty fourth (24th) issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured, in up to two series ("Debentures"), for public distribution, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400 of December 29, 2003.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---material-fact-300867631.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BS
08:44pSABESP : - Material Fact
PR
08:24pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
06/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
06/06COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
05/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
05/23COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
05/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 1Q19 Results Presentation
PU
05/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
05/09COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Sabesp announces 1Q19 results
PU
05/07COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About