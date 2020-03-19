Log in
Sabesp : - Material Fact

03/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held today, the Executive Board approved:

i) 

Proposal to exempt customer categories consumption of "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)", registered on March 19, 2020, from paying water/sewage bills. This exemption will be valid for 90 days for bills issued as of April 1, 2020, and will cover all municipalities operated by the Company;

ii) 

To preserve the Company's economic and financial sustainability, the impact on its revenue should be offset by reducing expenses, and through budget adjustments;

iii) 

Submit the matter to be ratified by the Company's Board of Directors, the competent body to resolve on the subject and, subsequently; and

iv) 

Notify the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo).

 

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---material-fact-301027316.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2020
