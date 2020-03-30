Sabesp : - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on March 19 of this month, that deals with the proposal to exempt customer categories consumption of "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)", registered on March 19, 2020, from paying water/sewage bills for 90 days for bills issued as of April 1, 2020, covering all municipalities operated by the Company, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors ratified the exemption approved by the Executive Board.

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

