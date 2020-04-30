Log in
Sabesp : - Notice to the Market

04/30/2020 | 10:07pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (the "Company"), one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world based on the number of customers, hereby announces that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2019 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Investor Relations area located at Rua Costa Carvalho, 300 - 05429-900 - São Paulo - Brasil at +55 (11) 3388-8793 or email: abairoldi@sabesp.com.br.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--notice-to-the-market-301050775.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2020
