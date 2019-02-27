Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : 3Q18 Results Presentation

02/27/2019 | 07:10pm EST

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements referring toSABESP'sbusinessoutlook, operating and financial results estimates, and growth prospects. These are onlyforecasts, and as such, they are exclusively based onSABESP'smanagement expectation in relation to the future of business and its continuous access to capital to finance theCompany'sbusiness plan. These forward-looking statements largely depend on changes in market conditions, governmental rules, industry performance and the Brazilian economy,among other factors, in addition to risks exhibited in disclosure documents filed by SABESP.

Therefore, they are subject to changes without prior notice.

AGENDA

1

COMPANY OVERVIEW

2

OUR OPERATIONS

3

OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SPMR-WATER SITUATION

4

...ONE OF THE LARGEST WATER AND SEWAGE PROVIDERS IN THE WORLD

COMPANY OVERVIEW

MAIN OPERATIONAL INDICATORS(1)

  • Sabesp is one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world based on the number of Customers

  • Provides water to 25.0 million people and sewageservices to 21.7million people

  • Also sells wholesale treated water to 5 municipalities (3.0 million people)

  • Natural monopoly, low operating risk

  • Serves the City of São Paulo and 368 out of 645 municipalities in the State

  • Covers around 66% of State's urban population, including the wholesale

  • Operations in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region* represent 70.3% of our total revenues

*The Metropolitan Region we consider for this estimate, includes 8 municipalities outside the legal boundaries of the São Paulo Metropolitan Region and represents the municipalities served by theCompany'sMetropolitan Division

Water

Sewage

Connections (million)

9.0

7.4

Coverage(2)(%)

98

90

Service(3)(%)

95

83

Treatment(4)(%)

76

Billed Volume (m³ million)

1,574.0

1,225.0

  • (1) As of September 30, 2018 (2) Service Available

  • (3) Households connected (4) Consumer units connected to the sewage treatment

4

...WITH STRONG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

  • We are a mixed capital company, majority-owned by the State of São Paulo, with significant private ownershipState law requires the State of São Paulo to own at least 50% + 1 voting shares at alltimesCurrently the Government of São Paulo has 50.3% share

  • 100% common shares

  • Market Cap: R$ 16.1 billion (as of September, 2018)

  • Law nº 13.303/16-Government-Controlled Companies Law

OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE %(1)

(¹) September/2018

5

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:09:07 UTC
